Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 tight ends

1. Travis Kelce vs. Titans

2. Mark Andrews at Saints (MNF)

3. Zach Ertz vs. Seahawks

4. Dallas Goedert at Texans (TNF)

5. T.J. Hockenson at Commanders

6. Tyler Higbee at Buccaneers

7. Gerald Everett at Falcons

8. Evan Engram vs. Raiders

9. Robert Tonyan at Lions

10. Kyle Pitts vs. Chargers

Byes: 49ers, Browns, Broncos, Cowboys, Giants, Steelers

Week 9 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends

Start of the Week

Gerald Everett at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Everett has averaged a respectable 9.9 fantasy points in seven games this season, and he’s hit double digits in four of them. He should provide a nice stat line this week, as veteran Keenan Allen is still not 100% and the team will be without Mike Williams. The Falcons have also allowed seven tight ends to score 9.7 fantasy points, so the matchup is favorable.

Start ‘Em

Evan Engram vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Engram is on quite a hot streak, as he’s scored double digits in three of his last four games and has seen a combined 29 targets in that time. He’ll be an attractive option this week, too, as the veteran faces a Raiders defense that’s surrendered 9.8 or more points to five different tight ends. Overall, their defense has allowed the third-most points to the position.

Robert Tonyan at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Tonyan has posted eight-plus points in four of his last six games, and this week’s matchup in Detroit makes him a solid bye-week option. Their defense has allowed nine or more points to six tight ends this season, and Tonyan has scored in double digits in three of four career games versus the Lions. He’ll be a top-10 option in a week with six teams out of action.

Noah Fant at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): The Seahawks tight end position is tough to decipher, as Fant and Will Dissly are splitting snaps and touches. Fant has seen a slight advantage in both categories over the last four games, however, and a matchup against the Cardinals makes him a viable streamer. Their defense has given up 10-plus fantasy points to seven different tight ends so far this season.

More Starts

• Zach Ertz vs. Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Hayden Hurst vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains

• Robert Tonyan at Lions ($3,800)

• Evan Engram at Raiders ($3,300)

• Noah Fant at Cardinals ($2,900)

Week 9 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Tyler Conklin vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Conklin is coming off a massive stat line, scoring a pair of touchdowns and 25.9 fantasy points in a loss to the Patriots. I wouldn’t chase the points, though, as that was more points than he had scored in his previous four games combined. He’ll also be facing a Buffalo defense that’s given up fewer than 10 fantasy points to all but one tight end (Travis Kelce) this year.

Sit ‘Em

Mike Gesicki at Bears (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Gesicki has been touchdown dependent in fantasy leagues this season, scoring single digit points in every game he’s been held out of the end zone. That makes him a risk against the Bears, who have given up just two touchdowns to opposing tight ends and just one in their last five games. Gesicki is also averaging a very mediocre 3.8 targets per game on the season.

Cade Otton vs. Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Otton has been more involved in the Bucs pass attack in recent weeks, but he’s still been inconsistent in the stat sheets. I’d be wary of the rookie this week, as Otton faces a Rams defense that hasn’t allowed more than 6.6 fantasy points to all but two tight ends (George Kittle, Zach Ertz), and neither scored more than 12.9 points. At best, Otton is a bye-week dart throw.

Cole Kmet vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Kmet found the end zone and scored 9.1 fantasy points last week, but don’t let the touchdown fool you into streaming him this week. The veteran hasn’t seen more than three targets in all but one game this season, and he’s been targeted in the red zone in a mere three of eight games. I’d keep him on the sidelines or the waiver wire even with six teams on a bye.

More Sits

• Hunter Henry vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Juwan Johnson vs. Ravens (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

DFS Fades

• Darren Waller at Jaguars ($4,900)

• Mike Gesicki at Bears ($4,000)

• Dawson Knox at Jets ($3,500)

