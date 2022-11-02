Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 Wide Receivers

1. Cooper Kupp at Buccaneers

2. Stefon Diggs at Jets

3. Tyreek Hill at Bears

4. Justin Jefferson at Commanders

5. DeAndre Hopkins vs. Seahawks

6. A.J. Brown at Texans (TNF)

7. Davante Adams at Jaguars

8. Jaylen Waddle at Bears

9. Tee Higgins vs. Panthers

10. Mike Evans vs. Rams

Byes: 49ers, Browns, Broncos, Cowboys, Giants, Steelers

Week 9 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Start of the Week



Terry McLaurin vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): McLaurin has been on fire in recent weeks, scoring a combined 34.9 fantasy points in his last two games since Taylor Heinicke took over the offense. He should post another nice line this week, as the Commanders host a Vikings team that’s allowed a league-high 139.4 yards and the third-most fantasy points per game to perimeter receivers after eight weeks.



Start ‘Em



Tyler Boyd vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Boyd didn't have a huge game last week, but he did find the end zone in a loss to the Browns. I'd start him this week, as the veteran faces a great matchup against the Panthers. Their defense has struggled against slot receivers, allowing the sixth-most fantasy points in 2022. With Ja'Marr Chase out, Boyd should be considered a viable WR2 or flex option.



Christian Kirk vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Kirk, listed as a sit 'em last week, put up just seven fantasy points in a loss to the Broncos. I'd keep him active this week, as Kirk faces a positive matchup against the Raiders next on the slate. No team in the league has allowed more fantasy points per game to enemy slot receivers, and Kirk has run 65% of his routes from the slot this season.

JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Titans (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Smith-Schuster has recently been hot, scoring a combined 47.4 fantasy points in his last two games. While it's tough to decipher which Chiefs wideout will regularly lead the team in points, I like JuJu as a flex option in a great matchup against the Titans. Their defense has allowed nine touchdowns and the sixth-most points to wideouts.



Romeo Doubs at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Doubs is coming off a solid 16.2-point performance in a loss to the Bills, and an upcoming matchup in Detroit makes him a nice option. Assuming Allen Lazard (shoulder) is unavailable again, Doubs would be a nice flex option against a Lions defense that's allowed 193.6 yards and the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers after the first eight weeks.



More Starts

• Chris Olave vs. Ravens (Mon. 8;15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

• Tyler Lockett at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Jakobi Meyers vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)



DFS Bargains

• Terry McLaurin vs. Vikings ($5,900)

• Christian Kirk vs. Raiders ($5,500)

• Romeo Doubs at Lions ($5,300)

Week 9 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week



Garrett Wilson vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Wilson is coming off a great stat line, as he caught six passes for 115 yards and scored 17.5 points. However, it was his first solid game since Week 3 and just his third, where he finished in double digits. I'd also be wary of this week's matchup against the Bills, who can be tough on enemy receivers who begin their routes on the perimeter. Wilson is a risk-reward flex.



Sit ‘Em



Brandin Cooks vs. Eagles (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Cooks has seen his numbers and value take a nosedive in recent weeks, as he's scored fewer than 10 points in four of his last six games. He's also seeing fewer targets and had no more than four catches in three straight contests. I'd fade him this week, as the veteran faces an Eagles defense that's been tough on perimeter receivers.



Drake London vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): London has been unstartable in recent weeks, failing to score more than 7.5 fantasy points in each of his last five games. Even last week, when the Falcons threw the ball 28 times, the rookie was held to just 7.1 points. This week’s matchup against the Chargers isn’t bad on paper, but London’s usage and Atlanta’s run-based attack make him a risk.

Rondale Moore vs. Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Moore is coming off a huge game in Minnesota, posting seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown in a 34-26 loss. I wouldn't chase the points this week, though, as Seattle has been tough against receivers. In fact, their defense has allowed the second-fewest points to perimeter receivers and just 11.3 points per game to slot receivers in 2022.



Allen Robinson at Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Robinson has scored 10-plus points in two straight games, but he's still averaging just 8.1 points in his first seven games with the Rams. Unless Cooper Kupp (ankle) is forced to miss this week's game, I will keep Robinson on the sidelines against the Buccaneers. Their defense has allowed just three touchdowns to perimeter receivers this season.



More Sits

• Curtis Samuel vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Hunter Renfrow at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Robert Woods at Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)



DFS Fades



• Michael Pittman Jr. at Patriots ($6,800)

• Curtis Samuel vs. Vikings ($5,200)

• Allen Robinson at Buccaneers ($5,000)

