Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 team defenses

1. Eagles D/ST at Texans (TNF)

2. Bills D/ST at Jets

3. Patriots D/ST vs. Colts

4. Chiefs D/ST vs. Titans

5. Buccaneers D/ST vs. Rams

6. Bengals D/ST vs. Panthers

7. Dolphins D/ST at Bears

8. Ravens D/ST at Saints (MNF)

9. Vikings D/ST at Commanders

10. Chargers D/ST at Falcons

Byes: 49ers, Browns, Broncos, Cowboys, Giants, Steelers

​​Week 9 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS & TEAM DEFENSES

Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Patriots D/ST vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Patriots defense had nine fantasy points in last week’s win over the Jets, and an upcoming home matchup against Sam Ehlinger and the Colts is a favorable one. Their offense has committed a league-high 16 giveaways and have allowed 26 sacks (T-2nd) on the season.

Start ‘Em

Buccaneers D/ST vs. Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): The Buccaneers defense has not looked great lately, but a nice matchup against Matthew Stafford and the Rams makes this unit a viable option. The Rams’ offense has committed 13 giveaways and allowed 24 sacks, and defenses have scored the most fantasy points against them.

More Starts

• Eagles D/ST at Texans (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

• Bengals D/ST vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Chiefs D/ST vs. Titans (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

DFS Bargains

• Jaguars D/ST vs. Raiders ($3,100)

• Buccaneers D/ST vs. Rams ($3,000)

Week 9 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Jets D/ST vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Jets have one of the 10 best defenses in fantasy football, but facing the Bills makes this unit a hard fade. The Bills offensive line has allowed just 11 sacks of Josh Allen, and defenses have averaged the second-fewest fantasy points against them. Be sure to sit Gang Green this week.

Sit ‘Em

Rams D/ST at Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Rams defense was highly coveted in fantasy drafts, but this unit isn’t even in the top 20 in points after eight weeks. I’d fade them on the road against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, who have committed just seven giveaways and allowed 13 sacks on the season.

More Sits

• Saints D/ST vs. Ravens (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

• Seahawks D/ST at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Titans D/ST at Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

DFS Fades

• Raiders D/ST at Saints ($3,400)

• Rams D/ST at Buccaneers ($3,300)

Fabs Top 10 kickers

1. Justin Tucker at Saints (MNF)

2. Tyler Bass at Jets

3. Harrison Butker vs. Titans

4. Evan McPherson vs. Panthers

5. Jake Elliott at Texans (TNF)

6. Jason Myers at Cardinals

7. Daniel Carlson at Jaguars

8. Ryan Succop vs. Rams

9. Jason Sanders at Bears

10. Taylor Bertolet at Falcons

Byes: 49ers, Browns, Broncos, Cowboys, Giants, Steelers

Week 9 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Evan McPherson vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): McPherson has been bad in recent weeks, scoring five or fewer fantasy points in three of his last four games. Still, I’m rolling with him in a plus matchup against the Panthers. The Carolina defense has given up the sixth-most points to kickers, including three who have scored over 13 points.

More Starts

• Jake Elliott at Texans (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

• Younghoe Koo vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Jason Myers at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

Week 9 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Matt Gay at Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Gay has been a disappointment in fantasy land, ranking outside of the top 20 kickers after eight weeks. He should be on the sidelines once again, as the Rams face a Buccaneers defense that’s given up just 10 field goal attempts and fewer than six fantasy points a game to kickers.

More Sits

• Greg Zuerlein vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Greg Joseph at Commanders (1 p.m. 1 p.m. ET, Fox)

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business to help you win a fantasy championship!