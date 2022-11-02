With six teams on a bye, it’s time for the Chargers QB to step up.

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 quarterbacks

1. Josh Allen at Jets

2. Patrick Mahomes vs. Titans

3. Jalen Hurts at Texans (TNF)

4. Lamar Jackson at Saints (MNF)

5. Kyler Murray vs. Seahawks

6. Justin Herbert at Falcons

7. Joe Burrow vs. Panthers

8. Tua Tagovailoa at Bears

9. Tom Brady vs. Rams

10. Kirk Cousins at Commanders

Byes: 49ers, Browns, Broncos, Cowboys, Giants, Steelers

Week 9 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Start of the Week

Justin Herbert at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): This might be low-hanging fruit, but Herbert is having a down season and there are six teams on a bye. So, consider this a bit of validation. Herbert, who has averaged just 13.6 fantasy points in his last three games, should post a huge stat line against the Falcons. The Atlanta defense has allowed at least 18.8 fantasy points to four different quarterbacks this season.

Start ‘Em

Tua Tagovailoa at Bears (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Tagovailoa is coming off a massive line, scoring 29.8 fantasy points in a win over the Lions. I’d keep him active this week, too, as he’ll face a Bears defense that’s allowed 20-plus fantasy points to three different quarterbacks since Week 4. That includes the 25.4 points this unit allowed to Dak Prescott just last week. Consider Tagovailoa a top-10 option.

Kirk Cousins at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Last week’s start of the week at quarterback, Cousins scored three touchdowns and 23.5 fantasy points in a win over the Cardinals. I’d keep him active this week, too, as he’ll face another positive matchup in Washington. Their defense has given up 17-plus fantasy points to four different quarterbacks, a list that includes both Justin Fields and Cooper Rush.

Geno Smith at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Smith has been one of the most surprising players in fantasy football, averaging just under 18 fantasy points per game. I’d start him this week against the Cardinals, who have allowed the sixth-most points to quarterbacks. That includes five signal-callers who have scored at least 18.9 points and four others who have recorded over 23 fantasy points.

Justin Fields vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Fields has been one of the hottest quarterbacks in fantasy football, scoring 18-plus points in three straight games including over 23 in his last two. On pace for around 900 rushing yards, Fields is a nice bye-week replacement in a plus matchup against the Dolphins. Their defense has surrendered 18-plus fantasy points to four quarterbacks since Week 2.

More Starts

• Aaron Rodgers at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Trevor Lawrence vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

• Geno Smith at Cardinals ($5,800)

• Justin Fields vs. Dolphins ($5,300)

• Trevor Lawrence vs. Raiders ($5,200)

Week 9 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Matthew Stafford at Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Stafford scored what is a respectable 17.4 points in last week’s loss to the 49ers, but it’s deceiving because he rushed for a touchdown (which he rarely does). I’d be wary of Stafford in a game in Tampa Bay, as the Bucs defense has allowed just two quarterbacks to score more than 17.9 points. The Bucs have also given up just 213.9 passing yards per game.

Sit ‘Em

Derek Carr at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Carr has been terrible in the stat sheets, posting fewer than 14 fantasy points in three of his last four games including a 1.9-point stink bomb last week. The Raiders passing offense has been a mess, and I can’t trust Carr against the Jaguars. Their defense has been tough on enemy quarterbacks in “home” games, allowing just one to score more than 13.8 points.

Jared Goff vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Goff scored 18.6 fantasy points in last week’s loss to the Dolphins, but it was his first good performance since Week 4. I’d fade him this week against the Packers, who have allowed just eight touchdown passes and the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. That includes holding Josh Allen to a season-worst 17.6 fantasy points just last weekend.

Marcus Mariota vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Mariota is coming off a solid stat line, scoring 22.4 fantasy points in a win over the Panthers. I wouldn’t chase those points, though, as he has a much tougher matchup against the Chargers. Their defense has allowed just one quarterback to score more than 17.3 fantasy points against them, and that includes facing Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson.

Andy Dalton vs. Ravens (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Dalton has been good in the last two weekends, throwing for a combined six touchdowns while scoring 43.7 fantasy points. Still, I don’t like him outside of super flex leagues in a matchup against the Ravens. Their defense has allowed just two quarterbacks to score more than 17.3 fantasy points, and one of them was fantasy superstar Josh Allen.

More Sits

• Taylor Heinicke vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Mac Jones vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

• Tom Brady vs. Rams ($6,000)

• Matthew Stafford at Buccaneers ($5,600)

• Jared Goff vs. Packers ($5,500)

