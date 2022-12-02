The Cheat Sheet took the week off to spend some time with friends and family for the Thanksgiving holiday. Hopefully I can help offer you some post-Black Friday fantasy deals to save you a few bucks. Speaking of getting players on a discount, not all sales are worth it. But I'll get to that later...



In the mean time, we're riding the wave of trying to predict unexpected performances like Mike White's 315-yard, three-TD game against the Bears last week or Josh Jacobs's monster 303 total yard performance that also included two scores, six receptions and a whopping 11 first downs (shout-out to SFB scoring).



I tend to have a “stick with the one who brought you” approach in the second half of the season. Am I really going to take a chance on Jelani Woods after his eight receptions and 98 yards in Week 13 after getting the goose-egg from Juwan Johnson? Not that Johnson has been incredible, but he's been pretty good the past month.



Sure, there are exceptions— the performance that first comes to mind is former Chiefs RB Larry Johnson coming on strong to close out the 2004 season after starter Priest Holmes went down with an injury. Through eight games, Holmes had over 1,000 total yards and 15 TDs. Johnson picked up right where he left off with 781 total yards and 11 TDs over the final six weeks of the season. How do you identify when a player like that is coming? I suppose it helps if the starter is producing at a near-Hall of Fame level. One could assume the offense is just that good. Maybe those years felt more exciting because there wasn't an army of internet fantasy nerds dissecting every backup. Because it certainly felt more random and specific to that version of the NFL. Two weeks ago, I did recommend you pounce on Isiah Pacheco and that's borne out since then. He's been really good.



Hopefully we can identify any hot closers and separate them from the "just another guy" classification.

Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports

1. What the George Pickens?

Through 12 weeks, Steelers receivers have three receiving touchdowns. Four total if you include George Pickens's Week 10 rushing TD against the Saints. Three for Pickens, one for Chase Claypool and zero for Diontae Johnson. Yikes.



Taking it a step further, the Steelers have six passing TDs overall and 10 interceptions, let's call it a minus-4 TD/INT differential. Only one other team is in the red (Texans, 12-13). Three passing touchdowns for Mitchell Trubisky and three for Kenny Pickett. Yikes, yinz.



You're forgiven if you've largely ignored this offense all year, as we could write a whole other article about the shortcomings of Najee Harris this season. For now, I'll focus on Pickett -- and more specifically, Pickens.



Stop me if you've heard this one but I had Pickens ranked as my No. 1 incoming rookie WR this offseason. We've seen most of the top rookie receivers have their moment in the sun. Chris Olave was on fire to start the year. Jahan Dotson had an incredible Week 1. Drake London and Garrett Wilson also had a couple big weeks. But with all that talent, the jury's still out. The leading rookie receiver, in PPR is Olave at WR15 with 156.2 points. Wilson is at WR22 at 136.2, followed by Pickens (WR41, 109.4) and London (WR42, 108.8). And even though he's up there with his peers, Pickens hasn't enjoyed a big splash game because there's never been enough passing production for any of their receivers to have a big game. I do believe this final stretch is where Pickens will take off and we may finally get that splash game.



The Steelers have two big plus matchups left against Baltimore, which allows the fifth-most PPR points to WRs and just got taken to the woodshed by Trevor Lawrence (321/3), Zay Jones (11/145), Jamal Agnew (5/37/1) and Marvin Jones (3/22/1).



Plus, the Steelers’ four other matchups (@ATL, @CAR, vs. LV and vs. CLE) aren't exactly world beaters even if the WR points allowed don't jump off the page. I don't think Pickens will be a WR1 in any given week, but considering the context of Pittsburgh's atrocious offense, I'm aggressively optimistic for some Pickett-Pickens connections.

2. Week 13 Stick a Fork in 'Em

The "safe to drop Player X” advice bores me, and it's usually too obvious. I'm going after players and teams here, and I'm targeting a player among the top 20 QBs, top 50 RBs, top 60 WRs or top 20 TEs.



QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

I know he's on bye but this gives you an extra week to prepare. And , I don't mess around! I'm swinging big here. Like the Pickens plug, I'm leaning hard into remaining strength of schedule. Arizona has five games left. So from Weeks 14-18, they face NE, @DEN, TB, @ATL and @SF. I suppose the fantasy season is over by that tough matchup against the 49ers, but those are all above-average defenses, except for middle-of-the-pack Atlanta. I think it's safe to say this hasn't been the season Murray expected for himself or what we expected for him. The Cardinals are 4-8 and if it weren't for the Rams' freefall, we'd be talking about Murray and Arizona a lot more. Can you realistically shut down what is likely your QB1? A dual-threat beast who still has 415 rushing yards and three TDs to go along with 2,359 passing yards, 14 TDs and 7 INTs? Probably not. He's still a top-10 fantasy QB. But I feel he'll be closer to 10th, if not a bit lower, for the rest of the year.

3. Week 13 Friggin' Bums

Every week, I'll highlight eight players (two at each position) that I like who are rostered in less than 50% of Yahoo leagues. You can think of them as desperation plays or salary punts in DFS contests.

QB Kyle Allen, HOU (vs. CLE)

QB Kenny Pickett, PIT (at ATL)

RB Jaylen Warren, PIT (at ATL)

RB Kyren Williams, LAR (vs. SEA)

WR Parris Campbell, IND (at DAL)

WR Nico Collins, HOU (vs. CLE)

TE Tyler Conklin, NYJ (at MIN)

TE Greg Dulcich, DEN (at BAL)

