Fantasy Playoffs: Five Easiest Schedules for Quarterbacks

The fantasy football playoffs are here, and it’s time to look at what’s ahead for weeks 15-17.



The quarterback position has been volatile, as we have seen a whopping 56 different QBs get a start this season! Obviously, if you've made it to the fantasy playoffs, you have been able to navigate injuries and QB changes well, but what if you need some insurance?



Fantasy Playoffs Easiest Strength of Schedule

Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers | Tight Ends



Fantasy Playoffs Toughest Strength of Schedule

Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers | Tight Ends



Some quarterbacks with the best fantasy matchups may be on your waiver wire. Should you start them over Josh Allen or Justin Fields? Of course not! Dance with the one that brought you. But, if one of your starters ends up in the IR, these are the bench players that could be worth a start based on their matchups.

Mike White, New York Jets

Opponents: DET, JAC, SEA



Mike White got hit in the ribs a few too many times on Sunday, but before that tough matchup with the Bills, he had finished as a top-seven QB for two consecutive weeks. He's a fighter, and it might look unpleasant along the way, but he could end up with a solid fantasy line when it's all said and done. Next are three of the most-generous matchups possible, starting with Detroit, which has allowed the most points to opposing QBs this year, then Jacksonville (sixth-most), and ending with Seattle (12th).



Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Opponents: SEA, WAS, LV



Brock Purdy stunned Tom Brady and the Bucs 35-7 in his first-ever NFL start, proving that the Kyle Shanahan offense is worth trusting no matter who is given the start. Purdy over-delivered for fantasy managers with two passing TDs and a rushing TD to finish as the QB6 heading into Monday night. I wouldn't expect that same line going forward, but it isn't out of the question with his matchups ahead.

Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers

Opponents: PIT, DET, TB



Darnold is back, and since his return, the Panthers are 2-0. Baker Mayfield is officially out of the picture, and Darnold will be looking to get back into a regular rhythm with Pittsburgh, Detroit and Tampa Bay all ahead. Pittsburgh and Detroit have been especially kind to opposing QBs this season.



Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

Opponents: ARI, LAR, KC



Wilson has been terrible all year, but his matchups are ideal if we are talking bench insurance. The Cardinals have allowed the most passing TDs this season, and the Rams and Kansas City can easily surrender big games to opposing QBs. In fact, Kansas City just did, and you may have watched Russell Wilson go off for 35+ points on my bench. Well, guess what? Russ gets a rematch with Mahomes in championship Week 17.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Opponents: LAR, MIA, MIN



Despite underwhelming for much of the season, Aaron Rodgers could still help you win a fantasy championship. With Christian Watson stepping up as the WR1 and the Rams, Dolphins and Vikings giving up big games to talented QBs, Aaron Rodgers should be startable going forward. The late bye week is also helpful as he has been dealing with a thumb injury, and the time off should have helped him heal. In your championship week, Rodgers will be facing a Minnesota team that has allowed the most passing yards this season in a divisional showdown.