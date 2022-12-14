Congratulations! You have made it to the fantasy playoffs! Now, who are you using at tight end?



Unless you have Travis Kelce, you've probably spent some time on the waiver wire this year looking for tight ends to stream. The good news is there are quite a few streamers still available on the waiver wire that have nice matchups ahead. Of course, you're not sitting Dalton Schultz or TJ Hockenson, but the list of absolute starts at the position is very short.



According to strength of schedule, I've chosen the top-five tight ends heading into the fantasy playoffs. Here are the players who should be able to succeed in weeks 15-17.

Tyler Conklin, New York Jets

Opponents: DET, JAX, SEA



Strictly according to schedule, Tyler Conklin should be rostered for the fantasy playoffs. Detroit has allowed the fourth-most PPR points this year to TE, while Seattle has allowed the second-most and the Jaguars the ninth-most. On top of that, Conklin ranks fourth in snaps, seventh in targets, and eighth in routes run at the position. Mike White has targeted Conklin 15 times in the past two games, which could be another big boost for this tight end in your fantasy playoffs.

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Opponents: HOU, SEA, DEN



Kelce leads the TE position with 257 points in PPR leagues. Mark Andrews comes in second with 157—a full one hundred points fewer. Not only is Kelce dominating the TE position, but he's also dominating, period. His 257 fantasy points make him 12th overall, ahead of Justin Fields, Geno Smith and Derrick Henry. But, if you rostered Kelce, you probably already knew that. Now, sit back and enjoy as Kelce helps lead you to a title versus very favorable matchups with Houston, Seattle, and Denver.

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Opponents: SEA, WSH, LV



George Kittle has a great schedule ahead, beginning with Seattle this week. Add to that no Deebo Samuel, and Kittle should see a bump in targets from whoever ends up at QB for the Niners this season. Purdy targeted Kittle five times last Sunday vs. the Bucs, and Kittle, the TE7 on the season and averaging 46 receiving yards per game, should have a strong finish.

Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Opponents: CIN, ARI, CAR



Otton starts in Week 15 against the Bengals, who have allowed the eleventh-most points to tight ends. Then in Week 16, he has the best matchup possible with the Cardinals. Arizona has allowed a league-leading 950 yards and nine touchdowns to the position.

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Opponents: LV, CIN, MIA



Henry has been targeted 13 times across the last three games, and he's accumulated 146 yards and a touchdown. The Patriots are down pass-catchers with Jakobi Meyers, Davante Parker, and Rhamondre Stevenson all banged up, and Henry's playoff matchups are all bottom-third of the league vs. the tight end.

Honorable Mentions



Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos

Opponents: ARI, LAR, KC



Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers

Opponents: LAR, MIA, MIN

Ian Thomas/Tommy Tremble, Carolina Panthers

Opponents: PIT, DET, TB



Jelani Woods/Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts

Opponents: MIN, LAC, NYG



Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars

Opponents: DAL, NYJ, HOU