You've made it to Week 15, which means you're in the fantasy football playoffs! Congratulations on a strong season!



When looking at the schedule ahead, a few running backs stand out not only because of talent but also because they have very favorable matchups. If you have many options at running back, be sure you do not cut any of these players! A few players listed below may even be available on the waiver wire.

Fantasy Playoffs Easiest Strength of Schedule

Fantasy Playoffs Toughest Strength of Schedule

Here are five players you should look forward to for Weeks 15-17, according to their playoff schedule. Here's hoping you have more than one!

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Opponents: LAC, HOU, DAL



All hail the King! Henry should have no trouble with the Chargers, who are allowing a league-worst 5.52 yards per carry this year, and he already burned the Texans for 219 yards and two touchdowns in Week 8. Dallas has been a good overall defense all year, but they have been susceptible vs. the run, allowing the tenth-most rushing yards this year to opposing running backs.

Zonovan Knight/Michael Carter, New York Jets

Opponents: DET, JAX, SEA



The best part of this is that Zonovan Knight may still even be available on your waiver wire! Even with Michael Carter back in Week 14, Knight remained the bell cow, out-carrying Carter 17-5 while also catching his two targets in a tough matchup vs. the Bills. Across only three career starts, Knight has logged 230 ground yards and caught all ten of his targets for another 68 through the air. Not only will Knight be a great start vs. Detroit and Jacksonville, who have been bottom-eight vs. runners, but he will also get a perfect matchup with Seattle in championship week. Assuming Mike White, who loves to target his running backs, gets the start for the Jets, not only will Knight accumulate ground yards, he should have major success vs. a Seahawks unit that has allowed a league-worst 85.7% catch rate to running backs this year.

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Opponents: MIN, LAC, NYG



You drafted him first overall, and this is why. You'll be happy with your choice when J.T. runs all over the Vikings, Chargers, and Giants when you need him most. The Chargers allow a league-leading 5.52 yards per carry this year, while the Giants are next in line, allowing 5.31. One thing Jeff Saturday understands is getting the ball to Jonathan Taylor. Taylor was the league's leading rusher in 2021, and he could win your fantasy championship in 2022, despite missing the time early in the season.

J.K. Dobbins/Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens

Opponents: CLE, ATL, PIT



Dobbins returned from injury this past week to play half the snaps on early downs and half the snaps in short-yardage situations, finishing the week as the RB5 in standard leagues with 120 rushing yards and a score. Edwards also saw double-digit carries and was incredibly efficient, averaging more than five yards per carry. There are question marks at QB for Baltimore, but there's no question that they can grind the run game with Dobbins and Edwards, with Cleveland, Atlanta, and Pittsburgh all up next.

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Opponents: ATL, CLE, PHI



Alvin Kamara has been boom or bust all season. He started the season slowly, got injured, then had a string of four strong Top 14 starts from weeks 5-8. Since then, he has yet to return any draft value. But there's hope ahead. With Atlanta and Cleveland next, Kamara will be facing two teams that have been bottom-ten vs. the run over the last eight weeks. Mark Ingram is now done for the fantasy season, and veteran RB David Johnson may be the only guy in the way of Kamara and some serious fantasy upside.

Honorable Mentions

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

Opponents: HOU, SEA, DEN



Rachaad White/Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Opponents: CIN, ARI, CAR



David Montgomery, Chicago Bears

Opponents: PHI, BUF, DET



Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams

Opponents: GB, DEN, LAC



Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ersOpponents: SEA, WSH, LV