Playoff Fantasy Football: Trevor Lawrence Stays Hot in Divisional Round

After throwing four TD passes vs. Chargers, the Jaguars QB could be in another shootout.

Divisional Round Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Trevor Lawrence at Chiefs (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, NBC): Lawrence had a bananas stat line last week, throwing four touchdowns and four interceptions in a comeback win over the Chargers. This week’s game in Kansas City opened with an over/under of 52.5, so it should be a high-scoring affair. The Chiefs allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks during the regular season, so Lawrence is a nice option.

Divisional Round Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Dak Prescott at 49ers (Sun. 6:30 p.m. ET, Fox): Prescott went off last week, scoring five total touchdowns and 36 fantasy points in a win over the Buccaneers. This week’s matchup against the Niners is a tough one, however, as their defense allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks during the regular season. This game could ultimately become a shootout, but the stats suggest sitting Prescott.

