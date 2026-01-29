Fab's 2025 All-Rookie Fantasy Football Team Led By Jaxson Dart, Ashton Jeanty

The week after the conference championship games is always a bit slow in terms of NFL and fantasy football news. So, as the NFL does during this “dead week,” it’s a good time to celebrate greatness on the field. The league does that with the Pro Bowl Games, so I’ll be doing the same as it pertains to fantasy football.

I’ve already covered my All-Sleeper and All-Breakout teams, so let’s move on to the rookies who helped fantasy fans succeed this past season. While many of the coveted first-year players didn’t make a major impact, we still saw a number of rookies produce at a high enough level to benefit managers in their quest for a league title.

QB: Jaxson Dart, Giants: Dart finished 16th in points during the fantasy season, but he was much better in his 12 starts. From Weeks 4-18, he recorded 241.6 fantasy points, an average of 20.1 points per game. Projected over a full season, that would equate to 342.2 points. That would have been good enough to finish second in points for the fantasy season, behind only Josh Allen’s 364.6 fantasy points.

RB: Ashton Jeanty, Raiders: Jeanty was a disappointment based on his ADP (RB5, ADP: 11), but he did finish first in fantasy points among rookies. He averaged 14.5 points per game, which was the most among nonquarterback rookies who played at least 10 games, and he also outscored Saquon Barkley. Jeanty wasn’t consistent due to the Raiders' lousy offense, but he was still a high-end No. 2 back.

WR: Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers: McMillan was the highest-scoring rookie wideout in 2025, posting 70 catches, 1,014 yards, seven touchdowns and 211.4 points. His best game of the season came in Week 11, when he torched the Falcons for eight catches, 130 yards, two touchdowns and 33 points. With one year of NFL experience under his belt, McMillan will be a prime fantasy breakout candidate in 2026.

TE: Tyler Warren, Colts: Warren continued the streak of rookie tight ends making an immediate impact, scoring 188.5 fantasy points, good enough to finish as the fourth-best at the position. He could have been even better, too, as the loss of Daniel Jones hurt his level of production down the stretch. Still, Warren’s impressive rookie season will make him a highly coveted tight end in 2026 fantasy drafts.

FLEX: RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos: Harvey was the third-highest-scoring nonquarterback among rookies, finishing with 206.6 fantasy points. He did most of his statistical damage after J.K. Dobbins went down with an injury, as the rookie scored 16-plus points in six of his final nine games of the fantasy season. What’s more, Harvey was one of the better backs during the fantasy playoffs. He’ll have big upside in 2026.

