2025 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Ravens and Eagles On Top
Trying to predict the value of defenses in fantasy football can often be an exercise in futility. With coordinators and players often changing places, and the inevitable injuries that will occur, defenses can sometimes fail to meet preseason expectations.
Case in point … the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers defenses were ranked highly in fantasy drafts last season. The same went for the Cleveland Browns. None of those three defenses finished higher than 14th in fantasy points, and neither the 49ers nor the Browns finished in the top 25 in standard scoring for the position. That’s a massive decline.
On the flip side, the Denver Broncos went from ranking 20th in 2023 to first last season. The Super Bowl champion Eagles went from 27th to eighth, and the Los Angeles Rams went from a bottom-feeder (29th) to a borderline DST1 (13th) in the matter of just one season.
It’s a crapshoot folks, so having knowledge of how free agency, trades and the NFL Draft affected each defense is vital going into drafts. In many cases, so is a little bit of luck!
So without further ado, here’s my updated 2025 fantasy defense/special teams rank lists.
2025 Fantasy Football DST Rankings
RK
Player
1
Ravens
2
Eagles
3
Broncos
4
Steelers
5
Texans
6
Lions
7
Vikings
8
Bills
9
Chiefs
10
Packers
11
Seahawks
12
Chargers
13
Jets
14
Rams
15
Buccaneers
16
49ers
17
Cowboys
18
Bears
19
Browns
20
Dolphins
21
Cardinals
22
Falcons
23
Commanders
24
Giants
25
Patriots
26
Bengals
27
Saints
28
Colts
29
Jaguars
30
Raiders
31
Titans
32
Panthers