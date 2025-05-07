SI

2025 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Ravens and Eagles On Top

The Ravens defense finished 11th in fantasy points last season, and it should be even better after a successful draft.
Trying to predict the value of defenses in fantasy football can often be an exercise in futility. With coordinators and players often changing places, and the inevitable injuries that will occur, defenses can sometimes fail to meet preseason expectations.

Case in point … the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers defenses were ranked highly in fantasy drafts last season. The same went for the Cleveland Browns. None of those three defenses finished higher than 14th in fantasy points, and neither the 49ers nor the Browns finished in the top 25 in standard scoring for the position. That’s a massive decline.

On the flip side, the Denver Broncos went from ranking 20th in 2023 to first last season. The Super Bowl champion Eagles went from 27th to eighth, and the Los Angeles Rams went from a bottom-feeder (29th) to a borderline DST1 (13th) in the matter of just one season.

It’s a crapshoot folks, so having knowledge of how free agency, trades and the NFL Draft affected each defense is vital going into drafts. In many cases, so is a little bit of luck!

So without further ado, here’s my updated 2025 fantasy defense/special teams rank lists.

2025 Fantasy Football DST Rankings

RK

Player

1

Ravens

2

Eagles

3

Broncos

4

Steelers

5

Texans

6

Lions

7

Vikings

8

Bills

9

Chiefs

10

Packers

11

Seahawks

12

Chargers

13

Jets

14

Rams

15

Buccaneers

16

49ers

17

Cowboys

18

Bears

19

Browns

20

Dolphins

21

Cardinals

22

Falcons

23

Commanders

24

Giants

25

Patriots

26

Bengals

27

Saints

28

Colts

29

Jaguars

30

Raiders

31

Titans

32

Panthers

