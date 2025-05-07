2025 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Brandon Aubrey, Jake Bates Lead The Way
Kickers … love them or hate them, they’re still a part of most fantasy football leagues. They can sometimes be pretty valuable too … just ask anyone who had Brandon Aubrey in 2023 or Chris Boswell last season. So rather than poopoo the position, fantasy managers should have at least some level of knowledge about how it has been affected in the offseason.
The biggest move was the Baltimore Ravens releasing Justin Tucker and replacing him with a rookie in Tyler Loop. Another rookie, Andres Borregales, will compete with John Parker Romo for the top spot in New England. Matt Gay was released by the Indianapolis Colts and signed by the Washington Commanders, who, in turn, released Zane Gonzalez. Also, the Green Bay Packers signed veteran Brandon McManus to a three-year contract extension.
Now that you’re caught up, here’s a look at my updated 2025 fantasy kicker rank lists.
2025 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings:
RK
Player
Team
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
2
Jake Bates
DET
3
Cameron Dicker
LAC
4
Chris Boswell
PIT
5
Wil Lutz
DEN
6
Chase McLaughlin
TB
7
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
8
Will Reichard
MIN
9
Harrison Butker
KC
10
Jason Sanders
MIA
11
Tyler Bass
BUF
12
Younghoe Koo
ATL
13
Jake Elliott
PHI
14
Tyler Loop
BAL
15
Brandon McManus
GB
16
Jason Myers
SEA
17
Chad Ryland
ARI
18
Daniel Carlson
LV
19
Matt Gay
WAS
20
Evan McPherson
CIN
21
Jake Moody
SF
22
Cairo Santos
CHI
23
Joshua Karty
LAR
24
Cam Little
JAC
25
Graham Gano
NYG
26
Blake Grupe
NO
27
Andres Borregales
NE
28
Greg Zuerlein
NYJ
29
Joey Slye
TEN
30
Dustin Hopkins
CLE
31
Spencer Shrader
IND
32
Matthew Wright
CAR