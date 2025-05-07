SI

2025 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Brandon Aubrey, Jake Bates Lead The Way

Michael Fabiano

Brandon Aubrey has emerged into one of the best kickers in the NFL, and in fantasy football leagues.
Kickers … love them or hate them, they’re still a part of most fantasy football leagues. They can sometimes be pretty valuable too … just ask anyone who had Brandon Aubrey in 2023 or Chris Boswell last season. So rather than poopoo the position, fantasy managers should have at least some level of knowledge about how it has been affected in the offseason.

The biggest move was the Baltimore Ravens releasing Justin Tucker and replacing him with a rookie in Tyler Loop. Another rookie, Andres Borregales, will compete with John Parker Romo for the top spot in New England. Matt Gay was released by the Indianapolis Colts and signed by the Washington Commanders, who, in turn, released Zane Gonzalez. Also, the Green Bay Packers signed veteran Brandon McManus to a three-year contract extension.

Now that you’re caught up, here’s a look at my updated 2025 fantasy kicker rank lists.

2025 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings:

RK

Player

Team

1

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

2

Jake Bates

DET

3

Cameron Dicker

LAC

4

Chris Boswell

PIT

5

Wil Lutz

DEN

6

Chase McLaughlin

TB

7

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

8

Will Reichard

MIN

9

Harrison Butker

KC

10

Jason Sanders

MIA

11

Tyler Bass

BUF

12

Younghoe Koo

ATL

13

Jake Elliott

PHI

14

Tyler Loop

BAL

15

Brandon McManus

GB

16

Jason Myers

SEA

17

Chad Ryland

ARI

18

Daniel Carlson

LV

19

Matt Gay

WAS

20

Evan McPherson

CIN

21

Jake Moody

SF

22

Cairo Santos

CHI

23

Joshua Karty

LAR

24

Cam Little

JAC

25

Graham Gano

NYG

26

Blake Grupe

NO

27

Andres Borregales

NE

28

Greg Zuerlein

NYJ

29

Joey Slye

TEN

30

Dustin Hopkins

CLE

31

Spencer Shrader

IND

32

Matthew Wright

CAR

Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

