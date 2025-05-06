2025 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Josh Allen Leads Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels
The 2025 NFL offseason has seen a lot of moves that have affected the quarterback position from a fantasy football perspective. Geno Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, Sam Darnold left Minnesota for the Seattle Seahawks, and Justin Fields is now QB1 in the Big Apple. We also saw a few quarterbacks picked in the 2025 NFL Draft, none more valuable in fantasy football redrafts than Cam Ward going to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 1 pick.
That’s just a few of the player moves that will have an impact on 2025 fantasy drafts.
While there are still some notable free agents that could make an impact on fantasy drafts, including the eventual landing spot (if any) for Aaron Rodgers, we do have a clearer view of what the quarterback position and potential depth charts will look like for this season.
As you’ll see, Fields is one of the biggest risers at the position. A former top-10 quarterback in fantasy leagues, who is still in his prime, he’s now a low-end QB1 on my list with the Jets.
On the other hand, Darnold moving from the Vikings to the Seahawks has hurt his value. A lot. A top-10 finisher last season, I now have him ranked out of the top 25. Maybe I’ll ultimately be wrong, but it’s hard to argue that his success was a product of the offense in Minnesota.
Speaking of the Vikings, I’ve moved J.J. McCarthy into the top 24 in large part to coach Kevin O’Connell’s system and the weapons in the offense. The same goes for Michael Penix Jr., who will be a popular sleeper or breakout candidate as the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons. As for the aforementioned Ward, he’s also in the top 24 for redrafts.
Without further ado, here’s a look at my updated 2025 fantasy quarterback rank lists.
2025 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
RK
Player
Team
1
Josh Allen
BUF
2
Lamar Jackson
BAL
3
Jalen Hurts
PHI
4
Jayden Daniels
WAS
5
Joe Burrow
CIN
6
Baker Mayfield
TB
7
Bo Nix
DEN
8
Patrick Mahomes
KC
9
Kyler Murray
ARI
10
Caleb Williams
CHI
11
Brock Purdy
SF
12
Justin Herbert
LAC
13
Justin Fields
NYJ
14
Jared Goff
DET
15
Dak Prescott
DAL
16
Drake Maye
NE
17
Jordan Love
GB
18
Tua Tagovailoa
MIA
19
C.J. Stroud
HOU
20
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
21
Michael Penix Jr.
ATL
22
Matthew Stafford
LAR
23
J.J. McCarthy
MIN
24
Cam Ward
TEN
25
Geno Smith
LV
26
Anthony Richardson
IND
27
Sam Darnold
SEA
28
Bryce Young
CAR
29
Russell Wilson
NYG
30
Aaron Rodgers
FA
31
Derek Carr
NO
32
Joe Flacco
CLE
33
Mason Rudolph
PIT
34
Tyler Shough
NO
35
Jaxson Dart
NYG
36
Daniel Jones
IND
37
Kirk Cousins
ATL
38
Will Levis
TEN
39
Kenny Pickett
CLE
40
Aidan O'Connell
LV