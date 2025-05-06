SI

2025 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Josh Allen Leads Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels

Michael Fabiano

Bills QB Josh Allen will be the first quarterback selected in most 2025 fantasy football redrafts.
The 2025 NFL offseason has seen a lot of moves that have affected the quarterback position from a fantasy football perspective. Geno Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, Sam Darnold left Minnesota for the Seattle Seahawks, and Justin Fields is now QB1 in the Big Apple. We also saw a few quarterbacks picked in the 2025 NFL Draft, none more valuable in fantasy football redrafts than Cam Ward going to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 1 pick.

That’s just a few of the player moves that will have an impact on 2025 fantasy drafts.

While there are still some notable free agents that could make an impact on fantasy drafts, including the eventual landing spot (if any) for Aaron Rodgers, we do have a clearer view of what the quarterback position and potential depth charts will look like for this season.

As you’ll see, Fields is one of the biggest risers at the position. A former top-10 quarterback in fantasy leagues, who is still in his prime, he’s now a low-end QB1 on my list with the Jets.

On the other hand, Darnold moving from the Vikings to the Seahawks has hurt his value. A lot. A top-10 finisher last season, I now have him ranked out of the top 25. Maybe I’ll ultimately be wrong, but it’s hard to argue that his success was a product of the offense in Minnesota.

Speaking of the Vikings, I’ve moved J.J. McCarthy into the top 24 in large part to coach Kevin O’Connell’s system and the weapons in the offense. The same goes for Michael Penix Jr., who will be a popular sleeper or breakout candidate as the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons. As for the aforementioned Ward, he’s also in the top 24 for redrafts.

Without further ado, here’s a look at my updated 2025 fantasy quarterback rank lists.

2025 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

RK

Player

Team

1

Josh Allen

BUF

2

Lamar Jackson

BAL

3

Jalen Hurts

PHI

4

Jayden Daniels

WAS

5

Joe Burrow

CIN

6

Baker Mayfield

TB

7

Bo Nix

DEN

8

Patrick Mahomes

KC

9

Kyler Murray

ARI

10

Caleb Williams

CHI

11

Brock Purdy

SF

12

Justin Herbert

LAC

13

Justin Fields

NYJ

14

Jared Goff

DET

15

Dak Prescott

DAL

16

Drake Maye

NE

17

Jordan Love

GB

18

Tua Tagovailoa

MIA

19

C.J. Stroud

HOU

20

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

21

Michael Penix Jr.

ATL

22

Matthew Stafford

LAR

23

J.J. McCarthy

MIN

24

Cam Ward

TEN

25

Geno Smith

LV

26

Anthony Richardson

IND

27

Sam Darnold

SEA

28

Bryce Young

CAR

29

Russell Wilson

NYG

30

Aaron Rodgers

FA

31

Derek Carr

NO

32

Joe Flacco

CLE

33

Mason Rudolph

PIT

34

Tyler Shough

NO

35

Jaxson Dart

NYG

36

Daniel Jones

IND

37

Kirk Cousins

ATL

38

Will Levis

TEN

39

Kenny Pickett

CLE

40

Aidan O'Connell

LV

