SI

2025 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Bijan Robinson Ahead of Jahmyr Gibbs, Saquon Barkley

Michael Fabiano

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson is projected to be the first running back picked in 2025 fantasy football redrafts.
Falcons RB Bijan Robinson is projected to be the first running back picked in 2025 fantasy football redrafts. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The 2025 NFL offseason has seen many moves that have affected the running back position from a fantasy football perspective. The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Ashton Jeanty, the L.A. Chargers signed Najee Harris and drafted Omarion Hampton, Javonte Williams signed with the Dallas Cowboys and Quinshon Judkins was drafted by the Cleveland Browns.

That’s just a few of the moves that will have an impact on 2025 fantasy drafts.

While there are still some notable free agents that could make an impact on fantasy drafts, including the eventual landing spots for J.K. Dobbins and Nick Chubb, we do have a clearer view of what the running back position and potential depth charts will look like for 2025.

While many of the backs in the top 20 are incumbents, you’ll see that Jeanty is in my top five as a rookie. Hampton will likely lose some work to Harris, but he’s still pushed into the RB2 conversation in the offense of Chargers OC Greg Roman.

On the flip side, the offseason has been bad for Isiah Pacheco. The Chiefs signed Elijah Mitchell and re-signed Kareem Hunt, so Pacheco has moved off the RB1 radar and is now more of a flex option.

Speaking of Mitchell, his former team, the San Francisco 49ers, lost Mitchell and traded away Jordan Mason to Minnesota. That move makes Issac Guerendo more valuable as a fantasy handcuff behind injury-prone starter Christian McCaffrey. Also, Mason moving to the Vikings puts a damper on the value of Aaron Jones in what projects as a committee.

Without further ado, here’s a look at my updated 2025 fantasy running back rank lists.

2025 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

RK

Player

Team

1

Bijan Robinson

ATL

2

Saquon Barkley

PHI

3

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

4

Ashton Jeanty

LV

5

De'Von Achane

MIA

6

Christian McCaffrey

SF

7

Derrick Henry

BAL

8

Jonathan Taylor

IND

9

Bucky Irving

TB

10

Josh Jacobs

GB

11

Kyren Williams

LAR

12

Chase Brown

CIN

13

James Cook

BUF

14

Breece Hall

NYJ

15

Alvin Kamara

NO

16

Joe Mixon

HOU

17

Kenneth Walker III

SEA

18

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

19

Omarion Hampton

LAC

20

James Conner

ARI

21

Quinshon Judkins

CLE

22

David Montgomery

DET

23

RJ Harvey

DEN

24

D'Andre Swift

CHI

25

Tony Pollard

TEN

26

Kaleb Johnson

PIT

27

Aaron Jones Sr.

MIN

28

Isiah Pacheco

KC

29

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

30

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

NYG

31

Brian Robinson Jr.

WAS

32

Jaylen Warren

PIT

33

Travis Etienne Jr.

JAC

34

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

35

Austin Ekeler

WAS

36

Javonte Williams

DAL

37

Tank Bigsby

JAC

38

J.K. Dobbins

FA

39

Najee Harris

LAC

40

Rachaad White

TB

41

Cam Skattebo

NYG

42

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

43

Jordan Mason

MIN

44

Jerome Ford

CLE

45

Jaleel McLaughlin

DEN

46

Isaac Guerendo

SF

47

Tyjae Spears

TEN

48

Jaydon Blue

DAL

49

Tyler Allgeier

ATL

50

Trey Benson

ARI

51

Kareem Hunt

KC

52

Bhayshul Tuten

JAC

53

Rico Dowdle

CAR

54

Roschon Johnson

CHI

55

Braelon Allen

NYJ

56

MarShawn Lloyd

GB

57

Dylan Sampson

CLE

58

Justice Hill

BAL

59

Jaylen Wright

MIA

60

Nick Chubb

FA

61

Zack Moss

CIN

62

Khalil Herbert

IND

63

Blake Corum

LAR

64

Kendre Miller

NO

65

Ray Davis

BUF

66

AJ Dillon

PHI

67

DJ Giddens

IND

68

Raheem Mostert

LV

69

Keaton Mitchell

BAL

70

Woody Marks

HOU

71

Devin Singletary

NYG

72

Elijah Mitchell

KC

73

Antonio Gibson

NE

74

Audric Estime

DEN

75

Miles Sanders

DAL

76

Ty Johnson

BUF

77

Sean Tucker

TB

78

Kenneth Gainwell

PIT

79

Sincere McCormick

LV

80

Devin Neal

NO

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY