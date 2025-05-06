2025 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Bijan Robinson Ahead of Jahmyr Gibbs, Saquon Barkley
The 2025 NFL offseason has seen many moves that have affected the running back position from a fantasy football perspective. The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Ashton Jeanty, the L.A. Chargers signed Najee Harris and drafted Omarion Hampton, Javonte Williams signed with the Dallas Cowboys and Quinshon Judkins was drafted by the Cleveland Browns.
That’s just a few of the moves that will have an impact on 2025 fantasy drafts.
While there are still some notable free agents that could make an impact on fantasy drafts, including the eventual landing spots for J.K. Dobbins and Nick Chubb, we do have a clearer view of what the running back position and potential depth charts will look like for 2025.
While many of the backs in the top 20 are incumbents, you’ll see that Jeanty is in my top five as a rookie. Hampton will likely lose some work to Harris, but he’s still pushed into the RB2 conversation in the offense of Chargers OC Greg Roman.
On the flip side, the offseason has been bad for Isiah Pacheco. The Chiefs signed Elijah Mitchell and re-signed Kareem Hunt, so Pacheco has moved off the RB1 radar and is now more of a flex option.
Speaking of Mitchell, his former team, the San Francisco 49ers, lost Mitchell and traded away Jordan Mason to Minnesota. That move makes Issac Guerendo more valuable as a fantasy handcuff behind injury-prone starter Christian McCaffrey. Also, Mason moving to the Vikings puts a damper on the value of Aaron Jones in what projects as a committee.
Without further ado, here’s a look at my updated 2025 fantasy running back rank lists.
2025 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
RK
Player
Team
1
Bijan Robinson
ATL
2
Saquon Barkley
PHI
3
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
4
Ashton Jeanty
LV
5
De'Von Achane
MIA
6
Christian McCaffrey
SF
7
Derrick Henry
BAL
8
Jonathan Taylor
IND
9
Bucky Irving
TB
10
Josh Jacobs
GB
11
Kyren Williams
LAR
12
Chase Brown
CIN
13
James Cook
BUF
14
Breece Hall
NYJ
15
Alvin Kamara
NO
16
Joe Mixon
HOU
17
Kenneth Walker III
SEA
18
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
19
Omarion Hampton
LAC
20
James Conner
ARI
21
Quinshon Judkins
CLE
22
David Montgomery
DET
23
RJ Harvey
DEN
24
D'Andre Swift
CHI
25
Tony Pollard
TEN
26
Kaleb Johnson
PIT
27
Aaron Jones Sr.
MIN
28
Isiah Pacheco
KC
29
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
30
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
NYG
31
Brian Robinson Jr.
WAS
32
Jaylen Warren
PIT
33
Travis Etienne Jr.
JAC
34
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
35
Austin Ekeler
WAS
36
Javonte Williams
DAL
37
Tank Bigsby
JAC
38
J.K. Dobbins
FA
39
Najee Harris
LAC
40
Rachaad White
TB
41
Cam Skattebo
NYG
42
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
43
Jordan Mason
MIN
44
Jerome Ford
CLE
45
Jaleel McLaughlin
DEN
46
Isaac Guerendo
SF
47
Tyjae Spears
TEN
48
Jaydon Blue
DAL
49
Tyler Allgeier
ATL
50
Trey Benson
ARI
51
Kareem Hunt
KC
52
Bhayshul Tuten
JAC
53
Rico Dowdle
CAR
54
Roschon Johnson
CHI
55
Braelon Allen
NYJ
56
MarShawn Lloyd
GB
57
Dylan Sampson
CLE
58
Justice Hill
BAL
59
Jaylen Wright
MIA
60
Nick Chubb
FA
61
Zack Moss
CIN
62
Khalil Herbert
IND
63
Blake Corum
LAR
64
Kendre Miller
NO
65
Ray Davis
BUF
66
AJ Dillon
PHI
67
DJ Giddens
IND
68
Raheem Mostert
LV
69
Keaton Mitchell
BAL
70
Woody Marks
HOU
71
Devin Singletary
NYG
72
Elijah Mitchell
KC
73
Antonio Gibson
NE
74
Audric Estime
DEN
75
Miles Sanders
DAL
76
Ty Johnson
BUF
77
Sean Tucker
TB
78
Kenneth Gainwell
PIT
79
Sincere McCormick
LV
80
Devin Neal
NO