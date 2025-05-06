2025 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Brock Bowers Ahead of Trey McBride
Tight end has been the least affected of the four major fantasy football positions in the 2025 NFL offseason. The biggest moves came via the NFL draft, where Tyler Warren was selected by the Indianapolis Colts and Colston Loveland landed in Chicago. In terms of the veterans, Evan Engram was released by the Jaguars and then signed with the Broncos. We also saw Zach Ertz re-sign with the Commanders, and Mike Gesicki re-up with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Again, it wasn’t an exciting offseason for the position.
Looking ahead to 2025, many of the names in my top 10 are familiar. Brock Bowers is now the top tight end after his amazing rookie season, and Trey McBride comes in at No. 2. The previous top tight end, Sam LaPorta, comes in at No. 4, one spot behind George Kittle. Travis Kelce, who finished fifth in points at tight end last season, comes in at No. 6.
One of last season’s biggest breakout players, Jonnu Smith, comes in at No. 10. Engram, now in head coach Sean Payton’s offense, rounds out the top 10. Speaking of Engram, his release in Jacksonville opens a chance for Brenton Strange to take over as the starter in 2025. As a result, he’ll be a popular fantasy sleeper at the position for next season.
Without further ado, here’s a look at my updated 2025 fantasy tight end rank list.
2025 Fantasy Football Redraft Tight End Rankings
RK
Player
Team
1
Brock Bowers
LV
2
Trey McBride
ARI
3
George Kittle
SF
4
Sam LaPorta
DET
5
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
6
Travis Kelce
KC
7
David Njoku
CLE
8
Mark Andrews
BAL
9
Evan Engram
DEN
10
Jonnu Smith
MIA
11
Tucker Kraft
GB
12
Tyler Warren
IND
13
Jake Ferguson
DAL
14
Colston Loveland
CHI
15
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
16
Dallas Goedert
PHI
17
Hunter Henry
NE
18
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
19
Cade Otton
TB
20
Mike Gesicki
CIN
21
Zach Ertz
WAS
22
Kyle Pitts
ATL
23
Brenton Strange
JAC
24
Dalton Schultz
HOU
25
Mason Taylor
NYJ
26
Theo Johnson
NYG
27
Chigoziem Okonkwo
TEN
28
Juwan Johnson
NO
29
Isaiah Likely
BAL
30
Ja'Tavion Sanders
CAR
31
Tyler Higbee
LAR
32
Noah Fant
SEA