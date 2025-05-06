SI

2025 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Brock Bowers Ahead of Trey McBride

Michael Fabiano

Raiders TE Brock Bowers will be the first tight end selected in the majority of 2025 fantasy football redrafts.
Tight end has been the least affected of the four major fantasy football positions in the 2025 NFL offseason. The biggest moves came via the NFL draft, where Tyler Warren was selected by the Indianapolis Colts and Colston Loveland landed in Chicago. In terms of the veterans, Evan Engram was released by the Jaguars and then signed with the Broncos. We also saw Zach Ertz re-sign with the Commanders, and Mike Gesicki re-up with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Again, it wasn’t an exciting offseason for the position.

Looking ahead to 2025, many of the names in my top 10 are familiar. Brock Bowers is now the top tight end after his amazing rookie season, and Trey McBride comes in at No. 2. The previous top tight end, Sam LaPorta, comes in at No. 4, one spot behind George Kittle. Travis Kelce, who finished fifth in points at tight end last season, comes in at No. 6.

One of last season’s biggest breakout players, Jonnu Smith, comes in at No. 10. Engram, now in head coach Sean Payton’s offense, rounds out the top 10. Speaking of Engram, his release in Jacksonville opens a chance for Brenton Strange to take over as the starter in 2025. As a result, he’ll be a popular fantasy sleeper at the position for next season.

Without further ado, here’s a look at my updated 2025 fantasy tight end rank list.

2025 Fantasy Football Redraft Tight End Rankings

RK

Player

Team

1

Brock Bowers

LV

2

Trey McBride

ARI

3

George Kittle

SF

4

Sam LaPorta

DET

5

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

6

Travis Kelce

KC

7

David Njoku

CLE

8

Mark Andrews

BAL

9

Evan Engram

DEN

10

Jonnu Smith

MIA

11

Tucker Kraft

GB

12

Tyler Warren

IND

13

Jake Ferguson

DAL

14

Colston Loveland

CHI

15

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

16

Dallas Goedert

PHI

17

Hunter Henry

NE

18

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

19

Cade Otton

TB

20

Mike Gesicki

CIN

21

Zach Ertz

WAS

22

Kyle Pitts

ATL

23

Brenton Strange

JAC

24

Dalton Schultz

HOU

25

Mason Taylor

NYJ

26

Theo Johnson

NYG

27

Chigoziem Okonkwo

TEN

28

Juwan Johnson

NO

29

Isaiah Likely

BAL

30

Ja'Tavion Sanders

CAR

31

Tyler Higbee

LAR

32

Noah Fant

SEA

