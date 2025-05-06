2025 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Ja'Marr Chase Over CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson
The 2025 NFL offseason has seen a number of major moves that will affect wideouts from a fantasy football perspective. DK Metcalf was traded to the Steelers, Davante Adams signed with the Los Angeles Rams, and Cooper Kupp went to the Seattle Seahawks. We also saw several rookies come out in the NFL Draft, none more notable than Tetairoa McMillan going to the Carolina Panthers and Travis Hunter being picked second by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
That’s just a few of the moves that will have an impact on 2025 fantasy drafts.
While there are still more moves to be made, including the eventual landing spots for guys like Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper, we do have a clearer view of what the wide receiver position and potential depth charts will look like as we inch closer to the 2025 season.
While many of the receivers in the top 20 are incumbents, you’ll notice a major move for Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR12) compared to his rookie ranking. The same goes for Brian Thomas Jr., who I have seventh at the position. Puka Nacua is still in the top 10, even while sharing targets with Adams in Hollywood. Jauan Jennings was a riser compared to 2024, as the 49ers traded away Deebo Samuel Sr., and Brandon Aiyuk is coming off a torn ACL.
Speaking of Samuel Sr., he comes in at WR41 (flex starter) as a member of the Washington Commanders. With Metcalf in the Steel City, George Pickens has dropped out of the WR2 conversation and is now more of a flex. Kupp, now in Seattle, comes in at WR47 -- I’m not a fan of older, injury-prone wideouts changing teams (and leaving Sean McVay’s system).
Without further ado, here’s a look at my updated 2025 fantasy wide receiver rank lists.
2025 Fantasy Football Wide Reciever Rankings
RK
Player
Team
1
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
2
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
3
Justin Jefferson
MIN
4
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
5
Malik Nabers
NYG
6
Puka Nacua
LAR
7
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
8
Nico Collins
HOU
9
Drake London
ATL
10
A.J. Brown
PHI
11
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
12
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
13
Terry McLaurin
WAS
14
Mike Evans
TB
15
Tyreek Hill
MIA
16
Tee Higgins
CIN
17
Ladd McConkey
LAC
18
Davante Adams
LAR
19
Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARI
20
Rashee Rice
KC
21
D.J. Moore
CHI
22
DK Metcalf
PIT
23
Devonta Smith
PHI
24
Zay Flowers
BAL
25
Jerry Jeudy
CLE
26
Chris Olave
NO
27
Courtland Sutton
DEN
28
Jaylen Waddle
MIA
29
Jameson Williams
DET
30
Xavier Worthy
KC
31
Rome Odunze
CHI
32
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
33
Calvin Ridley
TEN
34
Chris Godwin
TB
35
Jordan Addison
MIN
36
Travis Hunter
JAC
37
Jakobi Meyers
LV
38
Khalil Shakir
BUF
39
George Pickens
PIT
40
Jauan Jennings
SF
41
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WAS
42
Stefon Diggs
NE
43
Michael Pittman Jr.
IND
44
Brandon Aiyuk
SF
45
Jayden Reed
GB
46
Josh Downs
IND
47
Cooper Kupp
SEA
48
Darnell Mooney
ATL
49
Ricky Pearsall
SF
50
Jalen McMillan
TB
51
Christian Kirk
HOU
52
Rashid Shaheed
NO
53
Keon Coleman
BUF
54
Keenan Allen
FA
55
Cedric Tillman
CLE
56
Hollywood Brown
KC
57
Emeka Egbuka
TB
58
Quentin Johnston
LAC
59
Marvin Mims Jr.
DEN
60
Adam Thielen
CAR
61
Luther Burden III
CHI
62
Matthew Golden
GB
63
Wan'Dale Robinson
NYG
64
Rashod Bateman
BAL
65
Romeo Doubs
GB
66
DeAndre Hopkins
BAL
67
Xavier Legette
CAR
68
Adonai Mitchell
IND
69
Demario Douglas
NE
70
Tre Harris
LAC
71
Josh Palmer
BUF
72
Jayden Higgins
HOU
73
Tyler Lockett
TEN
74
Jalen Coker
CAR
75
Jack Bech
LV
76
Alec Pierce
IND
77
Christian Watson
GB
78
Michael Wilson
ARI
79
Jalen Tolbert
DAL
80
Dontayvion Wicks
GB