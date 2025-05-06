SI

2025 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Ja'Marr Chase Over CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase will the first wide receiver (and the first overall pick) in the majority of 2025 fantasy redrafts.
Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase will the first wide receiver (and the first overall pick) in the majority of 2025 fantasy redrafts.

The 2025 NFL offseason has seen a number of major moves that will affect wideouts from a fantasy football perspective. DK Metcalf was traded to the Steelers, Davante Adams signed with the Los Angeles Rams, and Cooper Kupp went to the Seattle Seahawks. We also saw several rookies come out in the NFL Draft, none more notable than Tetairoa McMillan going to the Carolina Panthers and Travis Hunter being picked second by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That’s just a few of the moves that will have an impact on 2025 fantasy drafts.

While there are still more moves to be made, including the eventual landing spots for guys like Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper, we do have a clearer view of what the wide receiver position and potential depth charts will look like as we inch closer to the 2025 season.

While many of the receivers in the top 20 are incumbents, you’ll notice a major move for Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR12) compared to his rookie ranking. The same goes for Brian Thomas Jr., who I have seventh at the position. Puka Nacua is still in the top 10, even while sharing targets with Adams in Hollywood. Jauan Jennings was a riser compared to 2024, as the 49ers traded away Deebo Samuel Sr., and Brandon Aiyuk is coming off a torn ACL.  

Speaking of Samuel Sr., he comes in at WR41 (flex starter) as a member of the Washington Commanders. With Metcalf in the Steel City, George Pickens has dropped out of the WR2 conversation and is now more of a flex. Kupp, now in Seattle, comes in at WR47 -- I’m not a fan of older, injury-prone wideouts changing teams (and leaving Sean McVay’s system).

Without further ado, here’s a look at my updated 2025 fantasy wide receiver rank lists.

2025 Fantasy Football Wide Reciever Rankings

RK

Player

Team

1

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

2

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

3

Justin Jefferson

MIN

4

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

5

Malik Nabers

NYG

6

Puka Nacua

LAR

7

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

8

Nico Collins

HOU

9

Drake London

ATL

10

A.J. Brown

PHI

11

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

12

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

13

Terry McLaurin

WAS

14

Mike Evans

TB

15

Tyreek Hill

MIA

16

Tee Higgins

CIN

17

Ladd McConkey

LAC

18

Davante Adams

LAR

19

Marvin Harrison Jr.

ARI

20

Rashee Rice

KC

21

D.J. Moore

CHI

22

DK Metcalf

PIT

23

Devonta Smith

PHI

24

Zay Flowers

BAL

25

Jerry Jeudy

CLE

26

Chris Olave

NO

27

Courtland Sutton

DEN

28

Jaylen Waddle

MIA

29

Jameson Williams

DET

30

Xavier Worthy

KC

31

Rome Odunze

CHI

32

Tetairoa McMillan

CAR

33

Calvin Ridley

TEN

34

Chris Godwin

TB

35

Jordan Addison

MIN

36

Travis Hunter

JAC

37

Jakobi Meyers

LV

38

Khalil Shakir

BUF

39

George Pickens

PIT

40

Jauan Jennings

SF

41

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WAS

42

Stefon Diggs

NE

43

Michael Pittman Jr.

IND

44

Brandon Aiyuk

SF

45

Jayden Reed

GB

46

Josh Downs

IND

47

Cooper Kupp

SEA

48

Darnell Mooney

ATL

49

Ricky Pearsall

SF

50

Jalen McMillan

TB

51

Christian Kirk

HOU

52

Rashid Shaheed

NO

53

Keon Coleman

BUF

54

Keenan Allen

FA

55

Cedric Tillman

CLE

56

Hollywood Brown

KC

57

Emeka Egbuka

TB

58

Quentin Johnston

LAC

59

Marvin Mims Jr.

DEN

60

Adam Thielen

CAR

61

Luther Burden III

CHI

62

Matthew Golden

GB

63

Wan'Dale Robinson

NYG

64

Rashod Bateman

BAL

65

Romeo Doubs

GB

66

DeAndre Hopkins

BAL

67

Xavier Legette

CAR

68

Adonai Mitchell

IND

69

Demario Douglas

NE

70

Tre Harris

LAC

71

Josh Palmer

BUF

72

Jayden Higgins

HOU

73

Tyler Lockett

TEN

74

Jalen Coker

CAR

75

Jack Bech

LV

76

Alec Pierce

IND

77

Christian Watson

GB

78

Michael Wilson

ARI

79

Jalen Tolbert

DAL

80

Dontayvion Wicks

GB

Published
