2025 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Bijan Robinson Over Jahmyr Gibbs, Saquon Barkley

Michael Fabiano

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson is the No. 1 fantasy football running back on Michael Fabiano's list for 2025.
The 2025 NFL offseason has seen many moves that have affected the running back position from a fantasy football perspective. The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Ashton Jeanty, the L.A. Chargers signed Najee Harris and drafted Omarion Hampton, Javonte Williams signed with the Dallas Cowboys and Quinshon Judkins was drafted by the Cleveland Browns.

That’s just a few of the moves that will have an impact on 2025 fantasy drafts.

While there are still some notable free agents that could make an impact on fantasy drafts, including the eventual landing spots for J.K. Dobbins and Nick Chubb, we do have a clearer view of what the running back position and potential depth charts will look like for 2025.

While many of the backs in the top 20 are incumbents, you’ll see that Jeanty is in my top five as a rookie. Hampton will likely lose some work to Harris, but he’s still pushed into the RB2 conversation in the offense of Chargers OC Greg Roman.

On the flip side, the offseason has been bad for Isiah Pacheco. The Chiefs signed Elijah Mitchell and re-signed Kareem Hunt, so Pacheco has moved off the RB1 radar and is now more of a flex option.

Speaking of Mitchell, his former team, the San Francisco 49ers, traded away Jordan Mason to Minnesota. That move makes Isaac Guerendo more valuable as a fantasy handcuff behind injury-prone starter Christian McCaffrey. Also, Mason moving to the Vikings puts a damper on the value of Aaron Jones Sr. in what projects as a committee.

Without further ado, here’s a look at my updated 2025 fantasy running back rank lists.

2025 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

RK

Player

Team

Bye

1

Bijan Robinson

ATL

5

2

Saquon Barkley

PHI

9

3

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

8

4

Ashton Jeanty

LV

8

5

De'Von Achane

MIA

12

6

Christian McCaffrey

SF

14

7

Derrick Henry

BAL

7

8

Jonathan Taylor

IND

11

9

Bucky Irving

TB

9

10

Josh Jacobs

GB

5

11

Kyren Williams

LAR

8

12

James Cook

BUF

7

13

Breece Hall

NYJ

9

14

Chase Brown

CIN

10

15

Alvin Kamara

NO

11

16

Joe Mixon

HOU

6

17

Kenneth Walker III

SEA

8

18

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

14

19

Omarion Hampton

LAC

12

20

James Conner

ARI

8

21

Quinshon Judkins

CLE

9

22

David Montgomery

DET

8

23

RJ Harvey

DEN

12

24

D'Andre Swift

CHI

5

25

Tony Pollard

TEN

10

26

Kaleb Johnson

PIT

5

27

Aaron Jones Sr.

MIN

6

28

Isiah Pacheco

KC

10

29

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

14

30

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

NYG

14

31

Brian Robinson Jr.

WAS

12

32

Jaylen Warren

PIT

5

33

Travis Etienne Jr.

JAC

8

34

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

14

35

Austin Ekeler

WAS

12

36

Javonte Williams

DAL

10

37

Tank Bigsby

JAC

8

38

Najee Harris

LAC

12

39

Rachaad White

TB

9

40

Cam Skattebo

NYG

14

41

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

8

42

Jordan Mason

MIN

6

43

Jerome Ford

CLE

9

44

Jaleel McLaughlin

DEN

12

45

Isaac Guerendo

SF

14

46

Tyjae Spears

TEN

10

47

Jaydon Blue

DAL

10

48

Tyler Allgeier

ATL

5

49

Trey Benson

ARI

8

50

Kareem Hunt

KC

10

51

Bhayshul Tuten

JAC

8

52

Rico Dowdle

CAR

14

53

Roschon Johnson

CHI

5

54

Braelon Allen

NYJ

9

55

MarShawn Lloyd

GB

5

56

Dylan Sampson

CLE

9

57

Justice Hill

BAL

7

58

Jaylen Wright

MIA

12

59

J.K. Dobbins

FA

N/A

60

Nick Chubb

FA

N/A

61

Zack Moss

CIN

10

62

Khalil Herbert

IND

11

63

Blake Corum

LAR

8

64

Kendre Miller

NO

11

65

Ray Davis

BUF

7

66

AJ Dillon

PHI

9

67

DJ Giddens

IND

11

68

Raheem Mostert

LV

8

69

Keaton Mitchell

BAL

7

70

Woody Marks

HOU

6

71

Devin Singletary

NYG

14

72

Elijah Mitchell

KC

10

73

Antonio Gibson

NE

14

74

Audric Estime

DEN

12

75

Miles Sanders

DAL

10

76

Ty Johnson

BUF

7

77

Sean Tucker

TB

9

78

Kenneth Gainwell

PIT

5

79

Sincere McCormick

LV

8

80

Devin Neal

NO

11

Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

