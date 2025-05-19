2025 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Bijan Robinson Over Jahmyr Gibbs, Saquon Barkley
The 2025 NFL offseason has seen many moves that have affected the running back position from a fantasy football perspective. The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Ashton Jeanty, the L.A. Chargers signed Najee Harris and drafted Omarion Hampton, Javonte Williams signed with the Dallas Cowboys and Quinshon Judkins was drafted by the Cleveland Browns.
That’s just a few of the moves that will have an impact on 2025 fantasy drafts.
While there are still some notable free agents that could make an impact on fantasy drafts, including the eventual landing spots for J.K. Dobbins and Nick Chubb, we do have a clearer view of what the running back position and potential depth charts will look like for 2025.
While many of the backs in the top 20 are incumbents, you’ll see that Jeanty is in my top five as a rookie. Hampton will likely lose some work to Harris, but he’s still pushed into the RB2 conversation in the offense of Chargers OC Greg Roman.
On the flip side, the offseason has been bad for Isiah Pacheco. The Chiefs signed Elijah Mitchell and re-signed Kareem Hunt, so Pacheco has moved off the RB1 radar and is now more of a flex option.
Speaking of Mitchell, his former team, the San Francisco 49ers, traded away Jordan Mason to Minnesota. That move makes Isaac Guerendo more valuable as a fantasy handcuff behind injury-prone starter Christian McCaffrey. Also, Mason moving to the Vikings puts a damper on the value of Aaron Jones Sr. in what projects as a committee.
Without further ado, here’s a look at my updated 2025 fantasy running back rank lists.
2025 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
RK
Player
Team
Bye
1
Bijan Robinson
ATL
5
2
Saquon Barkley
PHI
9
3
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
8
4
Ashton Jeanty
LV
8
5
De'Von Achane
MIA
12
6
Christian McCaffrey
SF
14
7
Derrick Henry
BAL
7
8
Jonathan Taylor
IND
11
9
Bucky Irving
TB
9
10
Josh Jacobs
GB
5
11
Kyren Williams
LAR
8
12
James Cook
BUF
7
13
Breece Hall
NYJ
9
14
Chase Brown
CIN
10
15
Alvin Kamara
NO
11
16
Joe Mixon
HOU
6
17
Kenneth Walker III
SEA
8
18
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
14
19
Omarion Hampton
LAC
12
20
James Conner
ARI
8
21
Quinshon Judkins
CLE
9
22
David Montgomery
DET
8
23
RJ Harvey
DEN
12
24
D'Andre Swift
CHI
5
25
Tony Pollard
TEN
10
26
Kaleb Johnson
PIT
5
27
Aaron Jones Sr.
MIN
6
28
Isiah Pacheco
KC
10
29
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
14
30
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
NYG
14
31
Brian Robinson Jr.
WAS
12
32
Jaylen Warren
PIT
5
33
Travis Etienne Jr.
JAC
8
34
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
14
35
Austin Ekeler
WAS
12
36
Javonte Williams
DAL
10
37
Tank Bigsby
JAC
8
38
Najee Harris
LAC
12
39
Rachaad White
TB
9
40
Cam Skattebo
NYG
14
41
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
8
42
Jordan Mason
MIN
6
43
Jerome Ford
CLE
9
44
Jaleel McLaughlin
DEN
12
45
Isaac Guerendo
SF
14
46
Tyjae Spears
TEN
10
47
Jaydon Blue
DAL
10
48
Tyler Allgeier
ATL
5
49
Trey Benson
ARI
8
50
Kareem Hunt
KC
10
51
Bhayshul Tuten
JAC
8
52
Rico Dowdle
CAR
14
53
Roschon Johnson
CHI
5
54
Braelon Allen
NYJ
9
55
MarShawn Lloyd
GB
5
56
Dylan Sampson
CLE
9
57
Justice Hill
BAL
7
58
Jaylen Wright
MIA
12
59
J.K. Dobbins
FA
N/A
60
Nick Chubb
FA
N/A
61
Zack Moss
CIN
10
62
Khalil Herbert
IND
11
63
Blake Corum
LAR
8
64
Kendre Miller
NO
11
65
Ray Davis
BUF
7
66
AJ Dillon
PHI
9
67
DJ Giddens
IND
11
68
Raheem Mostert
LV
8
69
Keaton Mitchell
BAL
7
70
Woody Marks
HOU
6
71
Devin Singletary
NYG
14
72
Elijah Mitchell
KC
10
73
Antonio Gibson
NE
14
74
Audric Estime
DEN
12
75
Miles Sanders
DAL
10
76
Ty Johnson
BUF
7
77
Sean Tucker
TB
9
78
Kenneth Gainwell
PIT
5
79
Sincere McCormick
LV
8
80
Devin Neal
NO
11