SI

2025 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Ja'Marr Chase Leads CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson

Michael Fabiano

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase is the No. 1 fantasy football wide receiver on Michael Fabiano's list for 2025.
Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase is the No. 1 fantasy football wide receiver on Michael Fabiano's list for 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 NFL offseason has seen some major moves that will affect wideouts from a fantasy football perspective. DK Metcalf was traded to the SteelersDavante Adams signed with the Los Angeles Rams, and Cooper Kupp went to the Seattle Seahawks. We also saw several rookies come out in the NFL Draft, none more notable than Tetairoa McMillan going to the Carolina Panthers and Travis Hunter being picked second overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That’s just a few of the moves that will have an impact on 2025 fantasy drafts.

While there are still more moves to be made, including the eventual landing spots for guys like Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper, we do have a clearer view of what the wide receiver position and potential depth charts will look like as we inch closer to the 2025 season.

While many of the receivers in the top 20 are incumbents, you’ll notice a major move for Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR12) compared to his rookie ranking. The same goes for Brian Thomas Jr., who I have seventh at the position. Puka Nacua is still in the top 10, even while sharing targets with Adams in Hollywood. Jauan Jennings is a riser compared to 2024, as the 49ers traded away Deebo Samuel Sr., and Brandon Aiyuk is coming off a torn ACL.  

Speaking of Samuel Sr., he comes in at WR40 (flex starter) as a member of the Washington Commanders. George Pickens' move to Dallas didn't move the fantasy needle much, as he's still outside of my top 40 wideouts. Kupp, now in Seattle, comes in at WR47 -- I’m not a fan of older, injury-prone wideouts changing teams (and leaving Sean McVay’s system).

Without further ado, here’s a look at my updated 2025 fantasy wide receiver rank lists.

2025 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

RK

Player

Team

Bye

1

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

10

2

Justin Jefferson

MIN

6

3

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

8

4

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

10

5

Malik Nabers

NYG

14

6

Puka Nacua

LAR

8

7

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

8

8

Nico Collins

HOU

6

9

Drake London

ATL

5

10

A.J. Brown

PHI

9

11

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

9

12

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

8

13

Terry McLaurin

WAS

12

14

Mike Evans

TB

9

15

Tyreek Hill

MIA

12

16

Tee Higgins

CIN

10

17

Ladd McConkey

LAC

12

18

Davante Adams

LAR

8

19

DK Metcalf

PIT

5

20

Rashee Rice

KC

10

21

D.J. Moore

CHI

5

22

Marvin Harrison Jr.

ARI

8

23

Courtland Sutton

DEN

12

24

Devonta Smith

PHI

9

25

Zay Flowers

BAL

7

26

Jerry Jeudy

CLE

9

27

Chris Olave

NO

11

28

Jaylen Waddle

MIA

12

29

Jameson Williams

DET

8

30

Xavier Worthy

KC

10

31

Rome Odunze

CHI

5

32

Tetairoa McMillan

CAR

14

33

Calvin Ridley

TEN

10

34

Chris Godwin

TB

9

35

Jordan Addison

MIN

6

36

Travis Hunter

JAC

8

37

Jakobi Meyers

LV

8

38

Khalil Shakir

BUF

7

39

Jauan Jennings

SF

14

40

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WAS

12

41

Stefon Diggs

NE

14

42

George Pickens

DAL

10

43

Michael Pittman Jr.

IND

11

44

Brandon Aiyuk

SF

14

45

Jayden Reed

GB

5

46

Josh Downs

IND

11

47

Cooper Kupp

SEA

8

48

Darnell Mooney

ATL

5

49

Ricky Pearsall

SF

14

50

Jalen McMillan

TB

9

51

Christian Kirk

HOU

6

52

Rashid Shaheed

NO

11

53

Keon Coleman

BUF

7

54

Cedric Tillman

CLE

9

55

Hollywood Brown

KC

10

56

Emeka Egbuka

TB

9

57

Quentin Johnston

LAC

12

58

Marvin Mims Jr.

DEN

12

59

Adam Thielen

CAR

14

60

Luther Burden III

CHI

5

61

Matthew Golden

GB

5

62

Wan'Dale Robinson

NYG

14

63

Rashod Bateman

BAL

7

64

Romeo Doubs

GB

5

65

DeAndre Hopkins

BAL

7

66

Xavier Legette

CAR

14

67

Adonai Mitchell

IND

11

68

Demario Douglas

NE

14

69

Tre Harris

LAC

12

70

Josh Palmer

BUF

7

71

Jayden Higgins

HOU

6

72

Jack Bech

LV

8

73

Tyler Lockett

TEN

10

74

Jalen Coker

CAR

14

75

Keenan Allen

FA

N/A

76

Alec Pierce

IND

11

77

Dontayvion Wicks

GB

5

78

Michael Wilson

ARI

8

79

Calvin Austin III

PIT

5

80

Kyle Williams

NE

14

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY