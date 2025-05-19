2025 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Ja'Marr Chase Leads CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson
The 2025 NFL offseason has seen some major moves that will affect wideouts from a fantasy football perspective. DK Metcalf was traded to the Steelers, Davante Adams signed with the Los Angeles Rams, and Cooper Kupp went to the Seattle Seahawks. We also saw several rookies come out in the NFL Draft, none more notable than Tetairoa McMillan going to the Carolina Panthers and Travis Hunter being picked second overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
That’s just a few of the moves that will have an impact on 2025 fantasy drafts.
While there are still more moves to be made, including the eventual landing spots for guys like Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper, we do have a clearer view of what the wide receiver position and potential depth charts will look like as we inch closer to the 2025 season.
While many of the receivers in the top 20 are incumbents, you’ll notice a major move for Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR12) compared to his rookie ranking. The same goes for Brian Thomas Jr., who I have seventh at the position. Puka Nacua is still in the top 10, even while sharing targets with Adams in Hollywood. Jauan Jennings is a riser compared to 2024, as the 49ers traded away Deebo Samuel Sr., and Brandon Aiyuk is coming off a torn ACL.
Speaking of Samuel Sr., he comes in at WR40 (flex starter) as a member of the Washington Commanders. George Pickens' move to Dallas didn't move the fantasy needle much, as he's still outside of my top 40 wideouts. Kupp, now in Seattle, comes in at WR47 -- I’m not a fan of older, injury-prone wideouts changing teams (and leaving Sean McVay’s system).
Without further ado, here’s a look at my updated 2025 fantasy wide receiver rank lists.
2025 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
RK
Player
Team
Bye
1
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
10
2
Justin Jefferson
MIN
6
3
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
8
4
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
10
5
Malik Nabers
NYG
14
6
Puka Nacua
LAR
8
7
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
8
8
Nico Collins
HOU
6
9
Drake London
ATL
5
10
A.J. Brown
PHI
9
11
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
9
12
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
8
13
Terry McLaurin
WAS
12
14
Mike Evans
TB
9
15
Tyreek Hill
MIA
12
16
Tee Higgins
CIN
10
17
Ladd McConkey
LAC
12
18
Davante Adams
LAR
8
19
DK Metcalf
PIT
5
20
Rashee Rice
KC
10
21
D.J. Moore
CHI
5
22
Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARI
8
23
Courtland Sutton
DEN
12
24
Devonta Smith
PHI
9
25
Zay Flowers
BAL
7
26
Jerry Jeudy
CLE
9
27
Chris Olave
NO
11
28
Jaylen Waddle
MIA
12
29
Jameson Williams
DET
8
30
Xavier Worthy
KC
10
31
Rome Odunze
CHI
5
32
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
14
33
Calvin Ridley
TEN
10
34
Chris Godwin
TB
9
35
Jordan Addison
MIN
6
36
Travis Hunter
JAC
8
37
Jakobi Meyers
LV
8
38
Khalil Shakir
BUF
7
39
Jauan Jennings
SF
14
40
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WAS
12
41
Stefon Diggs
NE
14
42
George Pickens
DAL
10
43
Michael Pittman Jr.
IND
11
44
Brandon Aiyuk
SF
14
45
Jayden Reed
GB
5
46
Josh Downs
IND
11
47
Cooper Kupp
SEA
8
48
Darnell Mooney
ATL
5
49
Ricky Pearsall
SF
14
50
Jalen McMillan
TB
9
51
Christian Kirk
HOU
6
52
Rashid Shaheed
NO
11
53
Keon Coleman
BUF
7
54
Cedric Tillman
CLE
9
55
Hollywood Brown
KC
10
56
Emeka Egbuka
TB
9
57
Quentin Johnston
LAC
12
58
Marvin Mims Jr.
DEN
12
59
Adam Thielen
CAR
14
60
Luther Burden III
CHI
5
61
Matthew Golden
GB
5
62
Wan'Dale Robinson
NYG
14
63
Rashod Bateman
BAL
7
64
Romeo Doubs
GB
5
65
DeAndre Hopkins
BAL
7
66
Xavier Legette
CAR
14
67
Adonai Mitchell
IND
11
68
Demario Douglas
NE
14
69
Tre Harris
LAC
12
70
Josh Palmer
BUF
7
71
Jayden Higgins
HOU
6
72
Jack Bech
LV
8
73
Tyler Lockett
TEN
10
74
Jalen Coker
CAR
14
75
Keenan Allen
FA
N/A
76
Alec Pierce
IND
11
77
Dontayvion Wicks
GB
5
78
Michael Wilson
ARI
8
79
Calvin Austin III
PIT
5
80
Kyle Williams
NE
14