2025 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Brandon Aubrey Ahead of Jake Bates, Cameron Dicker
Kickers … love them or hate them, they’re still a part of most fantasy football leagues. They can sometimes be pretty valuable too … just ask anyone who had Brandon Aubrey in 2023 or Chris Boswell last season. So, rather than poopoo the position, fantasy managers should have at least some level of knowledge about how it has been affected in the offseason.
The biggest move was the Baltimore Ravens releasing Justin Tucker and replacing him with rookie Tyler Loop. Another rookie, Andres Borregales, will compete with John Parker Romo for the top spot in New England. Matt Gay was released by the Indianapolis Colts and signed by the Washington Commanders, who, in turn, released Zane Gonzalez. Also, the Green Bay Packers signed veteran Brandon McManus to a three-year contract extension.
Now that you’re caught up, here’s a look at my updated 2025 fantasy kicker rank lists.
2025 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
RK
Player
Team
Bye
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
10
2
Jake Bates
DET
8
3
Cameron Dicker
LAC
12
4
Chris Boswell
PIT
5
5
Wil Lutz
DEN
12
6
Chase McLaughlin
TB
9
7
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
6
8
Will Reichard
MIN
6
9
Harrison Butker
KC
10
10
Jason Sanders
MIA
12
11
Tyler Bass
BUF
7
12
Younghoe Koo
ATL
5
13
Jake Elliott
PHI
9
14
Tyler Loop
BAL
7
15
Brandon McManus
GB
5
16
Jason Myers
SEA
8
17
Chad Ryland
ARI
8
18
Daniel Carlson
LV
8
19
Matt Gay
WAS
12
20
Evan McPherson
CIN
10
21
Jake Moody
SF
14
22
Cairo Santos
CHI
5
23
Joshua Karty
LAR
8
24
Cam Little
JAC
8
25
Graham Gano
NYG
14
26
Blake Grupe
NO
11
27
Andres Borregales
NE
14
28
Greg Zuerlein
NYJ
9
29
Joey Slye
TEN
10
30
Dustin Hopkins
CLE
9
31
Spencer Shrader
IND
11
32
Matthew Wright
CAR
14