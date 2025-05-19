SI

2025 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Brandon Aubrey Ahead of Jake Bates, Cameron Dicker

Cowboys K Brandon Aubrey is the No. 1 fantasy football kicker on Michael Fabiano's list for 2025.
Kickers … love them or hate them, they’re still a part of most fantasy football leagues. They can sometimes be pretty valuable too … just ask anyone who had Brandon Aubrey in 2023 or Chris Boswell last season. So, rather than poopoo the position, fantasy managers should have at least some level of knowledge about how it has been affected in the offseason.

The biggest move was the Baltimore Ravens releasing Justin Tucker and replacing him with rookie Tyler Loop. Another rookie, Andres Borregales, will compete with John Parker Romo for the top spot in New England. Matt Gay was released by the Indianapolis Colts and signed by the Washington Commanders, who, in turn, released Zane Gonzalez. Also, the Green Bay Packers signed veteran Brandon McManus to a three-year contract extension.

Now that you’re caught up, here’s a look at my updated 2025 fantasy kicker rank lists.

2025 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

RK

Player

Team

Bye

1

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

10

2

Jake Bates

DET

8

3

Cameron Dicker

LAC

12

4

Chris Boswell

PIT

5

5

Wil Lutz

DEN

12

6

Chase McLaughlin

TB

9

7

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

6

8

Will Reichard

MIN

6

9

Harrison Butker

KC

10

10

Jason Sanders

MIA

12

11

Tyler Bass

BUF

7

12

Younghoe Koo

ATL

5

13

Jake Elliott

PHI

9

14

Tyler Loop

BAL

7

15

Brandon McManus

GB

5

16

Jason Myers

SEA

8

17

Chad Ryland

ARI

8

18

Daniel Carlson

LV

8

19

Matt Gay

WAS

12

20

Evan McPherson

CIN

10

21

Jake Moody

SF

14

22

Cairo Santos

CHI

5

23

Joshua Karty

LAR

8

24

Cam Little

JAC

8

25

Graham Gano

NYG

14

26

Blake Grupe

NO

11

27

Andres Borregales

NE

14

28

Greg Zuerlein

NYJ

9

29

Joey Slye

TEN

10

30

Dustin Hopkins

CLE

9

31

Spencer Shrader

IND

11

32

Matthew Wright

CAR

14

MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

