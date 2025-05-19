SI

2025 Fantasy Football Top 200 Player Rankings: Saquon Barkley, Justin Jefferson Among Top 5

Michael Fabiano

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is among the top 10 overall fantasy football players for 2025.
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is among the top 10 overall fantasy football players for 2025. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Summer is coming!

It’s a time when many fantasy fans are making plans for their family vacations, getting their “tan” on at the nearest beach, and rooting on their favorite Major League Baseball team (Let’s go Yankees!) It’s also the time of year to start thinking about your fantasy football leagues … after all, time flies, and it’ll be time to start training camp before you know it!

With that in mind, I’ve put together my updated post-NFL Draft fantasy rank lists. I’ve already covered the individual positions, so now it’s time for my Top 200, all based on PPR scoring. But before I start, here are some little tidbits for you to nibble on regarding last season’s stats.

  • Among the top 100 non-quarterbacks from a season ago, 54 were wide receivers. Running backs accounted for 32 spots (including six of the top 10 spots), and 14 were tight ends. Brock Bowers, the top tight end, finished 18th among all players.
  • In all, 51 percent of the top 200 players were wideouts, 30 percent were runners and 19 percent were tight ends. Interestingly, however, 11 of the top 20 players were backs while eight were wide receivers and just one (Bowers) was a tight end.
  • Quarterbacks, who score the most points among the four offensive skill spots based on the nature of the position, made up 11 of the top 20 players when added to the top 200. One thing you’ll notice in my top 200 is the big drop off in terms where I have my QB5 (Joe Burrow – 46th) ranked and my QB6 (Baker Mayfield – 74th).
  • You can wait on a quarterback and still get a solid option on your fantasy draft. I have Caleb Williams, Brock Purdy, Justin Herbert and Justin Herbert ranked outside of the top 90. What’s more, Jared Goff and Dak Prescott (among many others) are outside of the top 100. Unless you’re dead set on getting one of the top five fantasy field generals, I’d be patient and wait to get one in the middle to late rounds.

Here's the entire list of my Top 200 fantasy players!

All Positions: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Ks | DSTs

Fantasy Football Top 200 Rankings

Rk

Player

Pos

TM

Bye

1

Ja'Marr Chase

WR

CIN

10

2

Bijan Robinson

RB

ATL

5

3

Saquon Barkley

RB

PHI

9

4

Justin Jefferson

WR

MIN

6

5

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR

DET

8

6

CeeDee Lamb

WR

DAL

10

7

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB

DET

8

8

Malik Nabers

WR

NYG

14

9

Ashton Jeanty

RB

LV

8

10

De'Von Achane

RB

MIA

12

11

Puka Nacua

WR

LAR

8

12

Brian Thomas Jr.

WR

JAC

8

13

Nico Collins

WR

HOU

6

14

Drake London

WR

ATL

5

15

Christian McCaffrey

RB

SF

14

16

Derrick Henry

RB

BAL

7

17

Jonathan Taylor

RB

IND

11

18

Josh Jacobs

RB

GB

5

19

Bucky Irving

RB

TB

9

20

Brock Bowers

TE

LV

8

21

A.J. Brown

WR

PHI

9

22

Garrett Wilson

WR

NYJ

9

23

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR

SEA

8

24

Trey McBride

TE

ARI

8

25

Josh Allen

QB

BUF

7

26

Kyren Williams

RB

LAR

8

27

Lamar Jackson

QB

BAL

7

28

James Cook

RB

BUF

7

29

Breece Hall

RB

NYJ

9

30

Jalen Hurts

QB

PHI

9

31

Jayden Daniels

QB

WAS

12

32

Chase Brown

RB

CIN

10

33

Alvin Kamara

RB

NO

11

34

Joe Mixon

RB

HOU

6

35

Kenneth Walker III

RB

SEA

8

36

Terry McLaurin

WR

WAS

12

37

Mike Evans

WR

TB

9

38

Chuba Hubbard

RB

CAR

14

39

Tyreek Hill

WR

MIA

12

40

Tee Higgins

WR

CIN

10

41

Ladd McConkey

WR

LAC

12

42

Davante Adams

WR

LAR

8

43

Omarion Hampton

RB

LAC

12

44

George Kittle

TE

SF

14

45

James Conner

RB

ARI

8

46

Joe Burrow

QB

CIN

10

47

Quinshon Judkins

RB

CLE

9

48

DK Metcalf

WR

PIT

5

49

Rashee Rice

WR

KC

10

50

David Montgomery

RB

DET

8

51

RJ Harvey

RB

DEN

12

52

D.J. Moore

WR

CHI

5

53

Marvin Harrison Jr.

WR

ARI

8

54

Courtland Sutton

WR

DEN

12

55

Devonta Smith

WR

PHI

9

56

Zay Flowers

WR

BAL

7

57

Jerry Jeudy

WR

CLE

9

58

Sam LaPorta

TE

DET

8

59

Chris Olave

WR

NO

11

60

Jaylen Waddle

WR

MIA

12

61

Jameson Williams

WR

DET

8

62

Xavier Worthy

WR

KC

10

63

Rome Odunze

WR

CHI

5

64

T.J. Hockenson

TE

MIN

6

65

Jordan Addison

WR

MIN

6

66

Travis Kelce

TE

KC

10

67

Tetairoa McMillan

WR

CAR

14

68

D'Andre Swift

RB

CHI

5

69

Tony Pollard

RB

TEN

10

70

Calvin Ridley

WR

TEN

10

71

Chris Godwin

WR

TB

9

72

Kaleb Johnson

RB

PIT

5

73

Travis Hunter

WR

JAC

8

74

Baker Mayfield

QB

TB

9

75

Aaron Jones Sr.

RB

MIN

6

76

TreVeyon Henderson

RB

NE

14

77

Bo Nix

QB

DEN

12

78

Jakobi Meyers

WR

LV

8

79

Patrick Mahomes

QB

KC

10

80

Khalil Shakir

WR

BUF

7

81

Mark Andrews

TE

BAL

7

82

David Njoku

TE

CLE

9

83

Kyler Murray

QB

ARI

8

84

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

RB

NYG

14

85

Jauan Jennings

WR

SF

14

86

Brian Robinson Jr.

RB

WAS

12

87

Isiah Pacheco

RB

KC

10

88

Evan Engram

TE

DEN

12

89

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WR

WAS

12

90

Caleb Williams

QB

CHI

5

91

Jonnu Smith

TE

MIA

12

92

Stefon Diggs

WR

NE

14

93

Brock Purdy

QB

SF

14

94

George Pickens

WR

DAL

10

95

Michael Pittman Jr.

WR

IND

11

96

Dak Prescott

QB

DAL

10

97

Justin Herbert

QB

LAC

12

98

Jaylen Warren

RB

PIT

5

99

Brandon Aiyuk

WR

SF

14

100

Jayden Reed

WR

GB

5

101

Justin Fields

QB

NYJ

9

102

Jared Goff

QB

DET

8

103

Travis Etienne Jr.

RB

JAC

8

104

Josh Downs

WR

IND

11

105

Cooper Kupp

WR

SEA

8

106

Tucker Kraft

TE

GB

5

107

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB

NE

14

108

Darnell Mooney

WR

ATL

5

109

Tyler Warren

TE

IND

11

110

Drake Maye

QB

NE

14

111

Jordan Love

QB

GB

5

112

Ricky Pearsall

WR

SF

14

113

Tua Tagovailoa

QB

MIA

12

114

Austin Ekeler

RB

WAS

12

115

C.J. Stroud

QB

HOU

6

116

Javonte Williams

RB

DAL

10

117

Tank Bigsby

RB

JAC

8

118

Jalen McMillan

WR

TB

9

119

Jake Ferguson

TE

DAL

10

120

Trevor Lawrence

QB

JAC

8

121

Najee Harris

RB

LAC

12

122

Colston Loveland

TE

CHI

5

123

Rachaad White

RB

TB

9

124

Christian Kirk

WR

HOU

6

125

Rashid Shaheed

WR

NO

11

126

Keon Coleman

WR

BUF

7

127

Michael Penix Jr.

QB

ATL

5

128

Zach Charbonnet

RB

SEA

8

129

Cam Skattebo

RB

NYG

14

130

Matthew Stafford

QB

LAR

8

131

Dalton Kincaid

TE

BUF

7

132

Jordan Mason

RB

MIN

6

133

Cedric Tillman

WR

CLE

9

134

J.J. McCarthy

QB

MIN

6

135

Cam Ward

QB

TEN

10

136

Jaleel McLaughlin

RB

DEN

12

137

Jerome Ford

RB

CLE

9

138

Dallas Goedert

TE

PHI

9

139

Isaac Guerendo

RB

SF

14

140

Tyjae Spears

RB

TEN

10

141

Hollywood Brown

WR

KC

10

142

Jaydon Blue

RB

DAL

10

143

Tyler Allgeier

RB

ATL

5

144

Trey Benson

RB

ARI

8

145

Emeka Egbuka

WR

TB

9

146

Kareem Hunt

RB

KC

10

147

Hunter Henry

TE

NE

14

148

Quentin Johnston

WR

LAC

12

149

Marvin Mims Jr.

WR

DEN

12

150

Adam Thielen

WR

CAR

14

151

Luther Burden III

WR

CHI

5

152

Matthew Golden

WR

GB

5

153

Geno Smith

QB

LV

8

154

Bhayshul Tuten

RB

JAC

8

155

Rico Dowdle

RB

CAR

14

156

Pat Freiermuth

TE

PIT

5

157

Anthony Richardson

QB

IND

11

158

Wan'Dale Robinson

WR

NYG

14

159

Rashod Bateman

WR

BAL

7

160

Sam Darnold

QB

SEA

8

161

Romeo Doubs

WR

GB

5

162

DeAndre Hopkins

WR

BAL

7

163

Xavier Legette

WR

CAR

14

164

Bryce Young

QB

CAR

14

165

Cade Otton

TE

TB

9

166

Adonai Mitchell

WR

IND

11

167

Mike Gesicki

TE

CIN

10

168

Demario Douglas

WR

NE

14

169

Josh Palmer

WR

BUF

7

170

Tre Harris

WR

LAC

12

171

Jayden Higgins

WR

HOU

6

172

Kyle Pitts

TE

ATL

5

173

Tyler Lockett

WR

TEN

10

174

Zach Ertz

TE

WAS

12

175

Roschon Johnson

RB

CHI

5

176

Braelon Allen

RB

NYJ

9

177

MarShawn Lloyd

RB

GB

5

178

Brenton Strange

TE

JAC

8

179

Jalen Coker

WR

CAR

14

180

Jack Bech

WR

LV

8

181

Dylan Sampson

RB

CLE

9

182

Justice Hill

RB

BAL

7

183

Jaylen Wright

RB

MIA

12

184

Alec Pierce

WR

IND

11

185

Dalton Schultz

TE

HOU

6

186

J.K. Dobbins

RB

FA

N/A

187

Keenan Allen

WR

FA

N/A

188

Dontayvion Wicks

WR

GB

5

189

Mason Taylor

TE

NYJ

9

190

Michael Wilson

WR

ARI

8

191

Calvin Austin III

WR

PIT

5

192

Nick Chubb

RB

FA

N/A

193

Zack Moss

RB

CIN

10

194

Khalil Herbert

RB

IND

11

195

Amari Cooper

WR

FA

N/A

196

Blake Corum

RB

LAR

8

197

Kendre Miller

RB

NO

11

198

Ray Davis

RB

BUF

14

199

Kyle Williams

WR

NE

14

200

Theo Johnson

TE

NYG

14

Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

