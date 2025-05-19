2025 Fantasy Football Top 200 Player Rankings: Saquon Barkley, Justin Jefferson Among Top 5
Summer is coming!
It’s a time when many fantasy fans are making plans for their family vacations, getting their “tan” on at the nearest beach, and rooting on their favorite Major League Baseball team (Let’s go Yankees!) It’s also the time of year to start thinking about your fantasy football leagues … after all, time flies, and it’ll be time to start training camp before you know it!
With that in mind, I’ve put together my updated post-NFL Draft fantasy rank lists. I’ve already covered the individual positions, so now it’s time for my Top 200, all based on PPR scoring. But before I start, here are some little tidbits for you to nibble on regarding last season’s stats.
- Among the top 100 non-quarterbacks from a season ago, 54 were wide receivers. Running backs accounted for 32 spots (including six of the top 10 spots), and 14 were tight ends. Brock Bowers, the top tight end, finished 18th among all players.
- In all, 51 percent of the top 200 players were wideouts, 30 percent were runners and 19 percent were tight ends. Interestingly, however, 11 of the top 20 players were backs while eight were wide receivers and just one (Bowers) was a tight end.
- Quarterbacks, who score the most points among the four offensive skill spots based on the nature of the position, made up 11 of the top 20 players when added to the top 200. One thing you’ll notice in my top 200 is the big drop off in terms where I have my QB5 (Joe Burrow – 46th) ranked and my QB6 (Baker Mayfield – 74th).
- You can wait on a quarterback and still get a solid option on your fantasy draft. I have Caleb Williams, Brock Purdy, Justin Herbert and Justin Herbert ranked outside of the top 90. What’s more, Jared Goff and Dak Prescott (among many others) are outside of the top 100. Unless you’re dead set on getting one of the top five fantasy field generals, I’d be patient and wait to get one in the middle to late rounds.
Here's the entire list of my Top 200 fantasy players!
Fantasy Football Top 200 Rankings
Rk
Player
Pos
TM
Bye
1
Ja'Marr Chase
WR
CIN
10
2
Bijan Robinson
RB
ATL
5
3
Saquon Barkley
RB
PHI
9
4
Justin Jefferson
WR
MIN
6
5
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR
DET
8
6
CeeDee Lamb
WR
DAL
10
7
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB
DET
8
8
Malik Nabers
WR
NYG
14
9
Ashton Jeanty
RB
LV
8
10
De'Von Achane
RB
MIA
12
11
Puka Nacua
WR
LAR
8
12
Brian Thomas Jr.
WR
JAC
8
13
Nico Collins
WR
HOU
6
14
Drake London
WR
ATL
5
15
Christian McCaffrey
RB
SF
14
16
Derrick Henry
RB
BAL
7
17
Jonathan Taylor
RB
IND
11
18
Josh Jacobs
RB
GB
5
19
Bucky Irving
RB
TB
9
20
Brock Bowers
TE
LV
8
21
A.J. Brown
WR
PHI
9
22
Garrett Wilson
WR
NYJ
9
23
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR
SEA
8
24
Trey McBride
TE
ARI
8
25
Josh Allen
QB
BUF
7
26
Kyren Williams
RB
LAR
8
27
Lamar Jackson
QB
BAL
7
28
James Cook
RB
BUF
7
29
Breece Hall
RB
NYJ
9
30
Jalen Hurts
QB
PHI
9
31
Jayden Daniels
QB
WAS
12
32
Chase Brown
RB
CIN
10
33
Alvin Kamara
RB
NO
11
34
Joe Mixon
RB
HOU
6
35
Kenneth Walker III
RB
SEA
8
36
Terry McLaurin
WR
WAS
12
37
Mike Evans
WR
TB
9
38
Chuba Hubbard
RB
CAR
14
39
Tyreek Hill
WR
MIA
12
40
Tee Higgins
WR
CIN
10
41
Ladd McConkey
WR
LAC
12
42
Davante Adams
WR
LAR
8
43
Omarion Hampton
RB
LAC
12
44
George Kittle
TE
SF
14
45
James Conner
RB
ARI
8
46
Joe Burrow
QB
CIN
10
47
Quinshon Judkins
RB
CLE
9
48
DK Metcalf
WR
PIT
5
49
Rashee Rice
WR
KC
10
50
David Montgomery
RB
DET
8
51
RJ Harvey
RB
DEN
12
52
D.J. Moore
WR
CHI
5
53
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR
ARI
8
54
Courtland Sutton
WR
DEN
12
55
Devonta Smith
WR
PHI
9
56
Zay Flowers
WR
BAL
7
57
Jerry Jeudy
WR
CLE
9
58
Sam LaPorta
TE
DET
8
59
Chris Olave
WR
NO
11
60
Jaylen Waddle
WR
MIA
12
61
Jameson Williams
WR
DET
8
62
Xavier Worthy
WR
KC
10
63
Rome Odunze
WR
CHI
5
64
T.J. Hockenson
TE
MIN
6
65
Jordan Addison
WR
MIN
6
66
Travis Kelce
TE
KC
10
67
Tetairoa McMillan
WR
CAR
14
68
D'Andre Swift
RB
CHI
5
69
Tony Pollard
RB
TEN
10
70
Calvin Ridley
WR
TEN
10
71
Chris Godwin
WR
TB
9
72
Kaleb Johnson
RB
PIT
5
73
Travis Hunter
WR
JAC
8
74
Baker Mayfield
QB
TB
9
75
Aaron Jones Sr.
RB
MIN
6
76
TreVeyon Henderson
RB
NE
14
77
Bo Nix
QB
DEN
12
78
Jakobi Meyers
WR
LV
8
79
Patrick Mahomes
QB
KC
10
80
Khalil Shakir
WR
BUF
7
81
Mark Andrews
TE
BAL
7
82
David Njoku
TE
CLE
9
83
Kyler Murray
QB
ARI
8
84
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
RB
NYG
14
85
Jauan Jennings
WR
SF
14
86
Brian Robinson Jr.
RB
WAS
12
87
Isiah Pacheco
RB
KC
10
88
Evan Engram
TE
DEN
12
89
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WR
WAS
12
90
Caleb Williams
QB
CHI
5
91
Jonnu Smith
TE
MIA
12
92
Stefon Diggs
WR
NE
14
93
Brock Purdy
QB
SF
14
94
George Pickens
WR
DAL
10
95
Michael Pittman Jr.
WR
IND
11
96
Dak Prescott
QB
DAL
10
97
Justin Herbert
QB
LAC
12
98
Jaylen Warren
RB
PIT
5
99
Brandon Aiyuk
WR
SF
14
100
Jayden Reed
WR
GB
5
101
Justin Fields
QB
NYJ
9
102
Jared Goff
QB
DET
8
103
Travis Etienne Jr.
RB
JAC
8
104
Josh Downs
WR
IND
11
105
Cooper Kupp
WR
SEA
8
106
Tucker Kraft
TE
GB
5
107
Rhamondre Stevenson
RB
NE
14
108
Darnell Mooney
WR
ATL
5
109
Tyler Warren
TE
IND
11
110
Drake Maye
QB
NE
14
111
Jordan Love
QB
GB
5
112
Ricky Pearsall
WR
SF
14
113
Tua Tagovailoa
QB
MIA
12
114
Austin Ekeler
RB
WAS
12
115
C.J. Stroud
QB
HOU
6
116
Javonte Williams
RB
DAL
10
117
Tank Bigsby
RB
JAC
8
118
Jalen McMillan
WR
TB
9
119
Jake Ferguson
TE
DAL
10
120
Trevor Lawrence
QB
JAC
8
121
Najee Harris
RB
LAC
12
122
Colston Loveland
TE
CHI
5
123
Rachaad White
RB
TB
9
124
Christian Kirk
WR
HOU
6
125
Rashid Shaheed
WR
NO
11
126
Keon Coleman
WR
BUF
7
127
Michael Penix Jr.
QB
ATL
5
128
Zach Charbonnet
RB
SEA
8
129
Cam Skattebo
RB
NYG
14
130
Matthew Stafford
QB
LAR
8
131
Dalton Kincaid
TE
BUF
7
132
Jordan Mason
RB
MIN
6
133
Cedric Tillman
WR
CLE
9
134
J.J. McCarthy
QB
MIN
6
135
Cam Ward
QB
TEN
10
136
Jaleel McLaughlin
RB
DEN
12
137
Jerome Ford
RB
CLE
9
138
Dallas Goedert
TE
PHI
9
139
Isaac Guerendo
RB
SF
14
140
Tyjae Spears
RB
TEN
10
141
Hollywood Brown
WR
KC
10
142
Jaydon Blue
RB
DAL
10
143
Tyler Allgeier
RB
ATL
5
144
Trey Benson
RB
ARI
8
145
Emeka Egbuka
WR
TB
9
146
Kareem Hunt
RB
KC
10
147
Hunter Henry
TE
NE
14
148
Quentin Johnston
WR
LAC
12
149
Marvin Mims Jr.
WR
DEN
12
150
Adam Thielen
WR
CAR
14
151
Luther Burden III
WR
CHI
5
152
Matthew Golden
WR
GB
5
153
Geno Smith
QB
LV
8
154
Bhayshul Tuten
RB
JAC
8
155
Rico Dowdle
RB
CAR
14
156
Pat Freiermuth
TE
PIT
5
157
Anthony Richardson
QB
IND
11
158
Wan'Dale Robinson
WR
NYG
14
159
Rashod Bateman
WR
BAL
7
160
Sam Darnold
QB
SEA
8
161
Romeo Doubs
WR
GB
5
162
DeAndre Hopkins
WR
BAL
7
163
Xavier Legette
WR
CAR
14
164
Bryce Young
QB
CAR
14
165
Cade Otton
TE
TB
9
166
Adonai Mitchell
WR
IND
11
167
Mike Gesicki
TE
CIN
10
168
Demario Douglas
WR
NE
14
169
Josh Palmer
WR
BUF
7
170
Tre Harris
WR
LAC
12
171
Jayden Higgins
WR
HOU
6
172
Kyle Pitts
TE
ATL
5
173
Tyler Lockett
WR
TEN
10
174
Zach Ertz
TE
WAS
12
175
Roschon Johnson
RB
CHI
5
176
Braelon Allen
RB
NYJ
9
177
MarShawn Lloyd
RB
GB
5
178
Brenton Strange
TE
JAC
8
179
Jalen Coker
WR
CAR
14
180
Jack Bech
WR
LV
8
181
Dylan Sampson
RB
CLE
9
182
Justice Hill
RB
BAL
7
183
Jaylen Wright
RB
MIA
12
184
Alec Pierce
WR
IND
11
185
Dalton Schultz
TE
HOU
6
186
J.K. Dobbins
RB
FA
N/A
187
Keenan Allen
WR
FA
N/A
188
Dontayvion Wicks
WR
GB
5
189
Mason Taylor
TE
NYJ
9
190
Michael Wilson
WR
ARI
8
191
Calvin Austin III
WR
PIT
5
192
Nick Chubb
RB
FA
N/A
193
Zack Moss
RB
CIN
10
194
Khalil Herbert
RB
IND
11
195
Amari Cooper
WR
FA
N/A
196
Blake Corum
RB
LAR
8
197
Kendre Miller
RB
NO
11
198
Ray Davis
RB
BUF
14
199
Kyle Williams
WR
NE
14
200
Theo Johnson
TE
NYG
14