2025 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Brock Bowers Leads Trey McBride and George Kittle

Michael Fabiano

Raiders TE Brock Bowers is the No. 1 fantasy football tight end on Michael Fabiano's list for 2025.
Tight end has been the least affected of the four major fantasy football positions in the 2025 NFL offseason. The biggest moves came via the NFL Draft, where Tyler Warren was selected by the Indianapolis Colts and Colston Loveland landed in Chicago with new head coach Ben Johnson.

In terms of the veteran tight ends, Evan Engram was released by the Jaguars and then signed with the Broncos. We also saw Zach Ertz re-sign with the Commanders, and Mike Gesicki re-up with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Again, it wasn’t an exciting offseason for the position.

Looking ahead to 2025, many of the names in my top 10 are familiar. Brock Bowers is now the top tight end after his amazing rookie season. Trey McBride comes in at No. 2. The previous top tight end, Sam LaPorta, comes in at No. 4, one spot behind George Kittle. Travis Kelce, who finished fifth in points at tight end last season, comes in at No. 6.

One of last season’s biggest breakout players, Jonnu Smith, comes in at No. 10. Engram, now in head coach Sean Payton’s offense, rounds out the top 10. Speaking of Engram, his release in Jacksonville opens a chance for Brenton Strange to take over as the starter in 2025. As a result, he’ll be a popular fantasy sleeper for next season.

Without further ado, here’s a look at my updated 2025 fantasy tight end rank list.

2025 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

RK

Player

Team

Bye

1

Brock Bowers

LV

8

2

Trey McBride

ARI

8

3

George Kittle

SF

14

4

Sam LaPorta

DET

8

5

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

6

6

Travis Kelce

KC

10

7

David Njoku

CLE

9

8

Mark Andrews

BAL

7

9

Evan Engram

DEN

12

10

Jonnu Smith

MIA

12

11

Tucker Kraft

GB

5

12

Tyler Warren

IND

11

13

Jake Ferguson

DAL

10

14

Colston Loveland

CHI

5

15

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

7

16

Dallas Goedert

PHI

9

17

Hunter Henry

NE

14

18

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

5

19

Cade Otton

TB

9

20

Mike Gesicki

CIN

10

21

Zach Ertz

WAS

12

22

Kyle Pitts

ATL

5

23

Brenton Strange

JAC

8

24

Dalton Schultz

HOU

6

25

Mason Taylor

NYJ

9

26

Theo Johnson

NYG

14

27

Chigoziem Okonkwo

TEN

10

28

Juwan Johnson

NO

11

29

Isaiah Likely

BAL

7

30

Ja'Tavion Sanders

CAR

14

31

Tyler Higbee

LAR

8

32

Noah Fant

SEA

8

