2025 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Brock Bowers Leads Trey McBride and George Kittle
Tight end has been the least affected of the four major fantasy football positions in the 2025 NFL offseason. The biggest moves came via the NFL Draft, where Tyler Warren was selected by the Indianapolis Colts and Colston Loveland landed in Chicago with new head coach Ben Johnson.
In terms of the veteran tight ends, Evan Engram was released by the Jaguars and then signed with the Broncos. We also saw Zach Ertz re-sign with the Commanders, and Mike Gesicki re-up with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Again, it wasn’t an exciting offseason for the position.
Looking ahead to 2025, many of the names in my top 10 are familiar. Brock Bowers is now the top tight end after his amazing rookie season. Trey McBride comes in at No. 2. The previous top tight end, Sam LaPorta, comes in at No. 4, one spot behind George Kittle. Travis Kelce, who finished fifth in points at tight end last season, comes in at No. 6.
One of last season’s biggest breakout players, Jonnu Smith, comes in at No. 10. Engram, now in head coach Sean Payton’s offense, rounds out the top 10. Speaking of Engram, his release in Jacksonville opens a chance for Brenton Strange to take over as the starter in 2025. As a result, he’ll be a popular fantasy sleeper for next season.
Without further ado, here’s a look at my updated 2025 fantasy tight end rank list.
2025 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
RK
Player
Team
Bye
1
Brock Bowers
LV
8
2
Trey McBride
ARI
8
3
George Kittle
SF
14
4
Sam LaPorta
DET
8
5
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
6
6
Travis Kelce
KC
10
7
David Njoku
CLE
9
8
Mark Andrews
BAL
7
9
Evan Engram
DEN
12
10
Jonnu Smith
MIA
12
11
Tucker Kraft
GB
5
12
Tyler Warren
IND
11
13
Jake Ferguson
DAL
10
14
Colston Loveland
CHI
5
15
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
7
16
Dallas Goedert
PHI
9
17
Hunter Henry
NE
14
18
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
5
19
Cade Otton
TB
9
20
Mike Gesicki
CIN
10
21
Zach Ertz
WAS
12
22
Kyle Pitts
ATL
5
23
Brenton Strange
JAC
8
24
Dalton Schultz
HOU
6
25
Mason Taylor
NYJ
9
26
Theo Johnson
NYG
14
27
Chigoziem Okonkwo
TEN
10
28
Juwan Johnson
NO
11
29
Isaiah Likely
BAL
7
30
Ja'Tavion Sanders
CAR
14
31
Tyler Higbee
LAR
8
32
Noah Fant
SEA
8