2025 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Broncos Ahead Of Eagles, Ravens

Michael Fabiano

The Denver Broncos are the No. 1 fantasy football defense on Michael Fabiano's 2025 rank list.
Trying to predict the value of defenses in fantasy football can often be an exercise in futility. With coordinators and players often changing places, and the inevitable injuries that will occur, defenses can sometimes fail to meet preseason expectations.

Case in point … the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers defenses were both ranked highly in fantasy football drafts last season. The same went for the Cleveland Browns. None of those three defenses finished higher than 14th in fantasy points, and neither the 49ers nor the Browns finished in the top 25 in standard scoring for the position.

That’s a massive decline.

On the flip side, the Denver Broncos went from ranking 20th among fantasy defenses in 2023 to first last season. The Super Bowl champion Eagles went from 27th to eighth, and the Los Angeles Rams went from a bottom-feeder (29th) to a borderline DST1 (13th) in the matter of just one season.

It’s a crapshoot folks, so having knowledge of how free agency, trades and the NFL Draft affected each defense is vital going into drafts ... but it is a little bit of luck!

So without further ado, here’s my updated 2025 fantasy defense/special teams rank lists.

2025 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings

RK

Player

Bye

1

Broncos

12

2

Eagles

9

3

Ravens

7

4

Steelers

5

5

Texans

6

6

Lions

8

7

Vikings

6

8

Bills

7

9

Chiefs

10

10

Packers

5

11

Seahawks

8

12

Chargers

12

13

Jets

9

14

Rams

8

15

Buccaneers

9

16

49ers

14

17

Cowboys

10

18

Bears

5

19

Browns

9

20

Dolphins

12

21

Cardinals

8

22

Falcons

5

23

Commanders

12

24

Giants

14

25

Patriots

14

26

Bengals

10

27

Saints

11

28

Colts

11

29

Jaguars

8

30

Raiders

8

31

Titans

10

32

Panthers

14

