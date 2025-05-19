2025 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Broncos Ahead Of Eagles, Ravens
Trying to predict the value of defenses in fantasy football can often be an exercise in futility. With coordinators and players often changing places, and the inevitable injuries that will occur, defenses can sometimes fail to meet preseason expectations.
Case in point … the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers defenses were both ranked highly in fantasy football drafts last season. The same went for the Cleveland Browns. None of those three defenses finished higher than 14th in fantasy points, and neither the 49ers nor the Browns finished in the top 25 in standard scoring for the position.
That’s a massive decline.
On the flip side, the Denver Broncos went from ranking 20th among fantasy defenses in 2023 to first last season. The Super Bowl champion Eagles went from 27th to eighth, and the Los Angeles Rams went from a bottom-feeder (29th) to a borderline DST1 (13th) in the matter of just one season.
It’s a crapshoot folks, so having knowledge of how free agency, trades and the NFL Draft affected each defense is vital going into drafts ... but it is a little bit of luck!
So without further ado, here’s my updated 2025 fantasy defense/special teams rank lists.
2025 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings
RK
Player
Bye
1
Broncos
12
2
Eagles
9
3
Ravens
7
4
Steelers
5
5
Texans
6
6
Lions
8
7
Vikings
6
8
Bills
7
9
Chiefs
10
10
Packers
5
11
Seahawks
8
12
Chargers
12
13
Jets
9
14
Rams
8
15
Buccaneers
9
16
49ers
14
17
Cowboys
10
18
Bears
5
19
Browns
9
20
Dolphins
12
21
Cardinals
8
22
Falcons
5
23
Commanders
12
24
Giants
14
25
Patriots
14
26
Bengals
10
27
Saints
11
28
Colts
11
29
Jaguars
8
30
Raiders
8
31
Titans
10
32
Panthers
14