2025 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Josh Allen Leads Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels

Michael Fabiano

Bills QB Josh Allen is the top fantasy football quarterback in Michael Fabiano's 2025 rankings.
Bills QB Josh Allen is the top fantasy football quarterback in Michael Fabiano's 2025 rankings.

The 2025 NFL offseason has seen a number of moves that have affected the quarterback position from a fantasy football perspective. Geno Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, Sam Darnold left Minnesota for the Seattle Seahawks, and Justin Fields is now QB1 in the Big Apple. We also saw a few quarterbacks picked in the 2025 NFL Draft, none more valuable in fantasy football redrafts than Cam Ward. He went to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 1 pick.

That’s just a few of the player moves that will have an impact on 2025 fantasy drafts.

While some notable free agents still could impact fantasy drafts, including the eventual landing spot (if any) for Aaron Rodgers, we do have a clearer view of the quarterback position and potential depth charts for this season.

As you’ll see, Fields is one of the biggest risers at the position. A former top-10 quarterback in fantasy leagues who is still in his prime, he’s now a high-end QB2 on my list with the Jets.

On the flip side, Darnold moving from the Vikings to the Seahawks has hurt his value. A lot. A top-10 finisher last season, I now have him ranked out of the top 25. Maybe I’ll ultimately be wrong, but it’s hard to argue that his success was a product of the offense in Minnesota.

Speaking of the Vikings, I’ve moved J.J. McCarthy into the top 24 in large part to coach Kevin O’Connell’s system and the weapons in the offense. The same goes for Michael Penix Jr., who will be a popular sleeper or breakout candidate as the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons. As for the aforementioned Ward, he’s also in the top 24 for redrafts.

Without further ado, here’s a look at my updated 2025 fantasy quarterback rank lists.

2025 Fantasy Football QB Rankings

RK

Player

Team

Bye

1

Josh Allen

BUF

7

2

Lamar Jackson

BAL

7

3

Jalen Hurts

PHI

9

4

Jayden Daniels

WAS

12

5

Joe Burrow

CIN

10

6

Baker Mayfield

TB

9

7

Bo Nix

DEN

12

8

Patrick Mahomes

KC

10

9

Kyler Murray

ARI

8

10

Caleb Williams

CHI

5

11

Brock Purdy

SF

14

12

Dak Prescott

DAL

10

13

Justin Herbert

LAC

12

14

Justin Fields

NYJ

9

15

Jared Goff

DET

8

16

Drake Maye

NE

14

17

Jordan Love

GB

5

18

Tua Tagovailoa

MIA

12

19

C.J. Stroud

HOU

6

20

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

8

21

Michael Penix Jr.

ATL

5

22

Matthew Stafford

LAR

8

23

J.J. McCarthy

MIN

6

24

Cam Ward

TEN

10

25

Geno Smith

LV

8

26

Anthony Richardson

IND

11

27

Sam Darnold

SEA

8

28

Bryce Young

CAR

14

29

Russell Wilson

NYG

14

30

Aaron Rodgers

FA

N/A

31

Tyler Shough

NO

11

32

Joe Flacco

CLE

9

33

Mason Rudolph

PIT

5

34

Jaxson Dart

NYG

14

35

Daniel Jones

IND

11

36

Kirk Cousins

ATL

5

37

Kenny Pickett

CLE

9

38

Spencer Rattler

NO

11

39

Jalen Milroe

SEA

8

40

Will Levis

TEN

10

