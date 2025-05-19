2025 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Josh Allen Leads Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels
The 2025 NFL offseason has seen a number of moves that have affected the quarterback position from a fantasy football perspective. Geno Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, Sam Darnold left Minnesota for the Seattle Seahawks, and Justin Fields is now QB1 in the Big Apple. We also saw a few quarterbacks picked in the 2025 NFL Draft, none more valuable in fantasy football redrafts than Cam Ward. He went to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 1 pick.
That’s just a few of the player moves that will have an impact on 2025 fantasy drafts.
While some notable free agents still could impact fantasy drafts, including the eventual landing spot (if any) for Aaron Rodgers, we do have a clearer view of the quarterback position and potential depth charts for this season.
As you’ll see, Fields is one of the biggest risers at the position. A former top-10 quarterback in fantasy leagues who is still in his prime, he’s now a high-end QB2 on my list with the Jets.
On the flip side, Darnold moving from the Vikings to the Seahawks has hurt his value. A lot. A top-10 finisher last season, I now have him ranked out of the top 25. Maybe I’ll ultimately be wrong, but it’s hard to argue that his success was a product of the offense in Minnesota.
Speaking of the Vikings, I’ve moved J.J. McCarthy into the top 24 in large part to coach Kevin O’Connell’s system and the weapons in the offense. The same goes for Michael Penix Jr., who will be a popular sleeper or breakout candidate as the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons. As for the aforementioned Ward, he’s also in the top 24 for redrafts.
Without further ado, here’s a look at my updated 2025 fantasy quarterback rank lists.
2025 Fantasy Football QB Rankings
RK
Player
Team
Bye
1
Josh Allen
BUF
7
2
Lamar Jackson
BAL
7
3
Jalen Hurts
PHI
9
4
Jayden Daniels
WAS
12
5
Joe Burrow
CIN
10
6
Baker Mayfield
TB
9
7
Bo Nix
DEN
12
8
Patrick Mahomes
KC
10
9
Kyler Murray
ARI
8
10
Caleb Williams
CHI
5
11
Brock Purdy
SF
14
12
Dak Prescott
DAL
10
13
Justin Herbert
LAC
12
14
Justin Fields
NYJ
9
15
Jared Goff
DET
8
16
Drake Maye
NE
14
17
Jordan Love
GB
5
18
Tua Tagovailoa
MIA
12
19
C.J. Stroud
HOU
6
20
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
8
21
Michael Penix Jr.
ATL
5
22
Matthew Stafford
LAR
8
23
J.J. McCarthy
MIN
6
24
Cam Ward
TEN
10
25
Geno Smith
LV
8
26
Anthony Richardson
IND
11
27
Sam Darnold
SEA
8
28
Bryce Young
CAR
14
29
Russell Wilson
NYG
14
30
Aaron Rodgers
FA
N/A
31
Tyler Shough
NO
11
32
Joe Flacco
CLE
9
33
Mason Rudolph
PIT
5
34
Jaxson Dart
NYG
14
35
Daniel Jones
IND
11
36
Kirk Cousins
ATL
5
37
Kenny Pickett
CLE
9
38
Spencer Rattler
NO
11
39
Jalen Milroe
SEA
8
40
Will Levis
TEN
10