2025 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Broncos Rule, Eagles and Steelers In The Top 3
Trying to predict the value of defenses in the world of fantasy football can often times be an exercise in futility. With coordinators and players often changing place and the inevitable injuries that will occur, defenses can sometimes fail to meet preseason expectations.
Case in point … the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers defenses were ranked highly in fantasy drafts last season. The same went for the Cleveland Browns. None of those three defenses went on to finish higher than 14th in fantasy points, and neither the 49ers nor the Browns finished in the top 25 in standard scoring for the position. That’s a massive decline.
On the flip side, the Denver Broncos went from ranking 20th in 2023 to first last season. The Super Bowl champion Eagles went from 27th to eighth, and the Los Angeles Rams went from a bottom feeder (29th) to a borderline DST1 (13th) in the matter of just one season.
It’s a crap shoot folks, so having knowledge of how free agency, trades and the NFL Draft affected each defense is vital going into drafts. In many cases, so is a little bit of luck!
So without further ado, here’s my updated 2025 fantasy defense/special teams rank lists.
2025 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings
Rk
Player
Bye
1
Broncos
12
2
Eagles
9
3
Steelers
5
4
Texans
6
5
Lions
8
6
Vikings
6
7
Bills
7
8
Ravens
7
9
Chiefs
10
10
Packers
5
11
Chargers
12
12
Seahawks
8
13
Rams
8
14
Cardinals
8
15
Bears
5
16
Buccaneers
9
17
Cowboys
10
18
Colts
11
19
49ers
14
20
Giants
14
21
Patriots
14
22
Commanders
12
23
Browns
9
24
Falcons
5
25
Bengals
10
26
Dolphins
12
27
Jets
9
28
Saints
11
29
Jaguars
8
30
Raiders
8
31
Titans
10
32
Panthers
14