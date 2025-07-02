SI

2025 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Broncos Rule, Eagles and Steelers In The Top 3

Michael Fabiano

The Denver Broncos defense is the top unit in Michael Fabiano's new fantasy football defensive rankings for 2025.
Trying to predict the value of defenses in the world of fantasy football can often times be an exercise in futility. With coordinators and players often changing place and the inevitable injuries that will occur, defenses can sometimes fail to meet preseason expectations.

Case in point … the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers defenses were ranked highly in fantasy drafts last season. The same went for the Cleveland Browns. None of those three defenses went on to finish higher than 14th in fantasy points, and neither the 49ers nor the Browns finished in the top 25 in standard scoring for the position. That’s a massive decline.

On the flip side, the Denver Broncos went from ranking 20th in 2023 to first last season. The Super Bowl champion Eagles went from 27th to eighth, and the Los Angeles Rams went from a bottom feeder (29th) to a borderline DST1 (13th) in the matter of just one season.

It’s a crap shoot folks, so having knowledge of how free agency, trades and the NFL Draft affected each defense is vital going into drafts. In many cases, so is a little bit of luck!

So without further ado, here’s my updated 2025 fantasy defense/special teams rank lists.

2025 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings

Rk

Player

Bye

1

Broncos

12

2

Eagles

9

3

Steelers

5

4

Texans

6

5

Lions

8

6

Vikings

6

7

Bills

7

8

Ravens

7

9

Chiefs

10

10

Packers

5

11

Chargers

12

12

Seahawks

8

13

Rams

8

14

Cardinals

8

15

Bears

5

16

Buccaneers

9

17

Cowboys

10

18

Colts

11

19

49ers

14

20

Giants

14

21

Patriots

14

22

Commanders

12

23

Browns

9

24

Falcons

5

25

Bengals

10

26

Dolphins

12

27

Jets

9

28

Saints

11

29

Jaguars

8

30

Raiders

8

31

Titans

10

32

Panthers

14

