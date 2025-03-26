Fabs' 2025 NFL Mock Draft Fantasy Reaction For Ashton Jeanty, Travis Hunter and Tetairoa McMillan
No matter what sports platform you love (and hopefully Sports Illustrated is on the list!), you’ll find NFL mock drafts everywhere at this point in the year. We at SI are here to feed that mock draft need too, as our Daniel Flick just released his latest one-rounder that has a few offensive players who will affect the fantasy football world.
Most draft pundits will agree that this year’s rookie class isn’t the sexiest, as it lacks in high-end quarterback and wide receiver prospects. Still, youth and opportunity can lead to statistical success and, in turn, an increase in fantasy value. So, let’s look at Daniel’s latest attempt at predicting what is often unpredictable, and the fantasy implications therein.
1. Tennessee Titans -- Cam Ward, QB, Miami: The Titans are ready to move on from Will Levis, and Flick likes Ward to be their new franchise quarterback. He looks like the best fantasy prospect in the class among the field generals too, and he looked good at his recent Pro Day. Ward would have Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears and Calvin Ridley at his disposal, and the Titans have seven other picks to add more offensive help. Ward would be in the QB2 conversation in re-drafts, and he’d be a top-12 selection in many dynasty drafts, too.
3. New York Giants – Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado: Hunter is the best athlete in this class, but where he plays will determine his fantasy value. Some scouts think he’ll be like his college coach, Deion Sanders … an elite cornerback who also plays wide receiver on a limited basis. Others think his best position at the next level is wideout. I think he would be better served as a defensive back in New York, and his fantasy stock would suffer on offense with Malik Nabers, Wan’Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton and Theo Johnson in the mix for targets.
6. Las Vegas Raiders – Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State: Running backs typically don’t go this high, but Jeanty would be a great fantasy fit in Las Vegas. The team signed a veteran in Raheem Mostert, but their backfield is otherwise questionable at best. New head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Brian Kelly would use Jeanty as a three-down back, and his impressive skill set would put him on the first-round radar in all fantasy re-drafts.
7. New York Jets – Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado: This pick has me a bit baffled, as the Jets just signed a young quarterback, Justin Fields, to a two-year contract. My guess here is the Jets could sit Sanders behind Fields for a year or two to develop him, but that isn’t ideal in the fantasy space. Also, any quarterback the Jets draft has to deal with a lengthy trend of failure (sorry Jets fans, but you know it’s true). As you can tell, I don’t love this fit at all, and it would be a potential headache for fantasy managers in re-draft formats.
9. New Orleans Saints – Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona: The Saints need a wide receiver, which makes McMillan a good fit. A big, strong wideout at 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds with good hands and a versatile skill set, he’s drawn comparisons to Drake London. The problem, of course, is New Orleans has Chris Olave on the roster, and Brandin Cooks was just brought back on a two-year deal. That could limit McMillan’s ceiling in Year 1, but he’d still be worth a middle to late-round selection in most 2025 re-drafts.
14. Indianapolis Colts – Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State: Let the Dallas Clark comparisons start! If Warren lands with the Colts, he will come right in and instantly be one of the top targets in the offense for quarterback Anthony Richardson. Considered to be one of the best overall prospects in this draft, Warren would be the favorite to be the top rookie tight end in fantasy football. He would easily be a first-round pick in 2025 dynasty drafts.
20. Denver Broncos – Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina: Hampton looked good at the combine and is considered a top-three running back prospect in this 2025 class. With another former Tar Heel, Javonte Williams, in Dallas, Hampton would be an unbelievably great fit in both real and fantasy terms with the Broncos. A potential three-down back at the next level, he could push into the top-50 picks in re-drafts if he lands in this offense.
22. Los Angeles Chargers – Colston Loveland, TE Michigan: Loveland is considered one of the top tight end prospects in the class after producing 56 catches and 582 yards in his final collegiate season at Michigan. The move makes sense because Loveland played for Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh for two years. However, this is a bad fit in fantasy, at least in 2025, as the Bolts have Will Dissly and newly-signed Tyler Conklin on the roster. That could be a problem in terms of Loveland’s potential target share during his rookie campaign.
25. Houston Texans – Matthew Golden, WR, Texas: The Texans could use help at wideout, as Stefon Diggs just signed with the Colts and Tank Dell won’t play next season due to an injured knee. Enter Golden, a strong route runner who can play on the outside and inside. He’s also lightning fast, which he proved with his 4.29 40-yard dash (the fastest of any player). In this scenario, Golden would certainly be worth a look in fantasy re-drafts as a WR5 option.