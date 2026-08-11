2026 Fantasy Football ADP Bargains: Running Backs

Black Friday. Amazon Prime Days. BOGO deals at Publix.

No matter what we call it, we all love bargains. This applies to the world of fantasy football as well. The ability to seek out and hit on players who will ultimately produce above their average draft position (ADP) can be the difference between a good fantasy team and a great one.

Case in point: Travis Etienne Jr. was the RB33 with an ADP of 101 a year ago—crazy to think, but it’s true. He went on to be a top-10 fantasy running back. Etienne wasn’t the lone running back bargain either, as Javonte Williams, Cam Skattebo (when healthy) and Rico Dowdle all had good to great fantasy point totals despite not being highly picked in drafts.

So, which running backs could fit the fantasy bargain label in 2026? Here’s a list of five of my favorites, all of whom could finish among the top-25 runners (or better).

Note: All five running backs have an ADP of 80-plus based on FootballGuys data.

Rico Dowdle, Steelers (RB32, ADP - 86)

Dowdle has eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in each of the past two seasons, yet he’s still not seen as a top-30 running back based on ADP. Beyond his past success, Dowdle is a viable draft bargain this season because he’s reunited with head coach Mike McCarthy (the two were together in Dallas). He also has been splitting first-team reps with Jaylen Warren in training camp, and it would be a shock to no one if Dowdle led the Steelers in carries in 2026. If you can grab him as a No. 4 runner, the veteran could wind up paying fantasy dividends.

Jonathon Brooks, Panthers (RB33, ADP - 93)

Brooks suffered back-to-back ACL tears in his final collegiate year and his first pro campaign, but he’s back at 100 percent and beginning to draw major hype in fantasy. With Dowdle now in Pittsburgh, Brooks will be Carolina’s No. 2 back behind starter Chuba Hubbard. Once a collegiate superstar and a Heisman hopeful, the skuttlebutt is that Brooks could take Hubbard’s job at some point during the season (like Dowdle did in 2025). He’s a major sleeper.

Kyle Monangai, Bears (RB36, ADP - 97)

Monangai will be a popular sleeper in fantasy drafts this season. While he remains behind D’Andre Swift on the Bears depth chart, there were signs of a committee in the second half of last season. Over their final 10 games, Swift averaged 15.4 touches while Monangai’s total was at 13.9. Bears head coach Ben Johnson has had success using multiple backs in the past (see Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in Detroit), so don’t be surprised to see closer to a 50-50 split in the Bears' backfield this season. In that scenario, Monangai would have flex appeal.

Five Running Backs I Can’t Stop Drafting In My Fantasy Football Leagues!@SInow pic.twitter.com/wWam0l4Jgi — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) July 29, 2026

J.K. Dobbins, Broncos (RB37, ADP - 99)

Dobbins is the poster child for injury-prone backs, which is a major reason he falls in drafts. Still, he can be a useful asset when he’s active. He proved that last year as the Broncos’ starter (ahead of RJ Harvey), as he averaged nearly 12 points in 10 games before an injury knocked him out of action. So while Harvey is going 16 spots ahead of Dobbins based on ADP, it’s the latter who projects to start and lead the committee this season. Although his impact might be a bit temporary if his past injury issues are any indication, Dobbins could still be a decent value.

Rachaad White, Commanders (RB38, ADP - 106)

The Commanders backfield could be a committee this season, and it could be led by Jacory Croskey-Merritt, not White. However, I think the veteran is still a potential draft bargain in PPR leagues. He has caught 50-plus passes in all but one of his four NFL seasons, and I can see White hitting that mark in an offense that lacks depth at pass-catching (think Kenneth Gainwell from a season ago). He’s a player I’m consistently getting as an RB4 or RB5 in my fantasy drafts.