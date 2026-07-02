2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers, Breakouts and Bargains for All 32 NFL Teams

Sleepers, breakouts and bargains, oh my!

That’s what we’re all looking for as fantasy football managers, right? The ability to land the next Drake Maye, Javonte Williams, Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Harold Fannin Jr. can be the difference between drafting a good fantasy team and one with the ability to make a title run. So let’s look at every NFL squad and examine which players fit those labels for 2026 drafts.

Arizona Cardinals

Breakout - RB Jeremiyah Love: You don’t get picked third overall in the NFL draft at running back without getting a big workload right out of the gate. Enter Love, the best prospect in the 2026 class and the new top runner in Arizona, and you have yourself a potential breakout. He’ll be no worse than a late second-round or early third-round selection in fantasy drafts.

Atlanta Falcons

Deep sleeper - WR Zachariah Branch: Beyond Drake London, can you name a Falcons wide receiver you want in fantasy football this season? Jahan Dotson? Olamide Zaccheaus? Umm ... no thanks. Instead, I’d rather take a late-round flier on Branch, a third-round selection who could earn his way into a bigger role in the pass attack as his rookie season rolls on.

Baltimore Ravens

Bargain - TE Mark Andrews: Unless you like Ja’Kobi Lane or Elijah Sarratt, there aren’t any breakout or sleeper candidates in Baltimore. So let’s go with a potential draft bargain. That’s Andrews, who isn’t coming off the board until the 120-range based on ADP on FootballGuys. With Isaiah Likely gone, Andrews should see enough targets to remain a TE1.

Buffalo Bills

Bargain - WR DJ Moore: I could have listed rookie wideout Skyler Bell as a deep sleeper, but I’m not completely sold on him making a fantasy impact in Year 1. Instead, I’ll go with Moore as a potential bargain. Now the No. 1 option in an offense he knows from his time with coach Joe Brady in Carolina, Moore could bring back WR2 value at the cost of a flex starter.

Carolina Panthers

Deep sleeper - WR Jalen Coker: Coker signed a three-year, $35 million extension with the Panthers in the offseason, so the team clearly feels he’ll be a big contributor in the offense. Though his 2025 totals weren’t great, he did bust out in the postseason with a nine-catch game in a loss to the Rams. As Carolina’s top slot receiver, I like Coker as a late-round selection.

Chicago Bears

Breakout - WR Luther Burden III: The Bears have three legitimate breakout players this year in Burden, receiver Rome Odunze and tight end Colston Loveland. I’ll focus on LB3, who reportedly looked great in OTAs and has drawn praise from his head coach, Ben Johnson. With Moore no longer on the roster, I expect Burden to see a spike in targets and fantasy production in his second season.

Cincinnati Bengals

Deep sleeper - TE Erick All, Jr.: The Bengals’ top offensive players are pretty well established at this point, so I’ll go with All as a deep sleeper. He has missed a lot of time due to multiple knee procedures, but he recently said he feels “completely healthy” heading into training camp. This might be more of a dynasty move, but I would have All on your fantasy radar regardless.

Cleveland Browns

Breakout - RB Quinshon Judkins: Judkins showcased his skills as a starting running back as a rookie, scoring 15-plus fantasy points five times. Assuming he has no setbacks in his return from a dislocated right ankle and fractured right fibula, Judkins should be firmly on the breakout radar. He should also benefit from the offensive system of new head coach Todd Monken.

Dallas Cowboys

Deep sleeper - WR Ryan Flournoy: While he’s firmly behind both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens on the depth chart, Flournoy has generated a lot of buzz this offseason. In fact, he's in line to open the season as the Cowboys’ No. 3 wideout, ahead of Jonathan Mingo. I could see him popping in a few games, and Flournoy could blow up if Lamb or Pickens goes down.

Denver Broncos

Bargain - QB Bo Nix: Nix might be the most underrated quarterback in fantasy football. Despite a pair of QB7 finishes in his first two NFL seasons, he’s still the QB15 based on ADP data (105). He has looked good in his return from an injured ankle, and the Broncos added Jaylen Waddle to a pass attack that already had plenty of talented receivers. If you wait on drafting a quarterback, target Nix.

Detroit Lions

Bargain - QB Jared Goff: If Nix is the most underrated fantasy quarterback, then Goff is right behind him. He has averaged more than 17 fantasy points per game in each of the last three years, with at least 30 touchdown passes in each campaign, yet he’s coming off the board as the QB16, five spots behind Nix, on average. Goff is another great target for those who wait on the position.

Green Bay Packers

Breakout - WR Christian Watson: Watson put up some nice stat lines down the stretch in 2025, posting 18-plus fantasy points four times in his final seven games. The Packers let Romeo Doubs walk as a free agent and traded Dontayvion Wicks, so the wideout room is far less crowded. If Watson can avoid injuries, there’s no reason he couldn’t become a solid WR2.

Houston Texans

Sleeper - WR Jayden Higgins: The Texans have a crowded receiver room, especially with the return of Tank Dell, but Higgins is the best sleeper of the bunch. He appears to have locked up the No 2 spot on the depth chart behind Nico Collins, and Higgins earned praise from Texans beat writers in OTAs. He could be a great bargain based on his mid-130s ADP in drafts.

Indianapolis Colts

Sleeper - WR Josh Downs: The trade that sent Michael Pittman Jr. to the Steelers opened the door for Downs to have a career season. A talented slot man who has shown flashes in the past, he averaged a respectable 13.1 points per game in his second NFL year before posting just 8.5 points per game a year ago. I could see him approach his 2024 totals this year. .

Jacksonville Jaguars

Breakout - RB Bhayshul Tuten: Tuten was one of the biggest fantasy winners this offseason. Not only did the Jaguars lose Travis Etienne Jr, but the team didn’t bring in a big-name back to replace him. In fact, only Chris Rodriguez Jr. was added to the backfield. That leaves Tuten, a second-year running back out of Virginia Tech, as the favorite to lead the Jags in touches.

Kansas City Chiefs

Bargain - WR Xavier Worthy: Worthy is coming off a disappointing season, but a bum shoulder was at least partially to blame. Now healthy, the speedster is locked into the No. 2 wideout role in Kansas City. And when you factor in Rashee Rice’s off-field issues and health questions, Worthy could see an expanded role. He’s currently not being picked as a top-45 wideout.

Las Vegas Raiders

Breakout - RB Ashton Jeanty: Jeanty finished his rookie year as the RB11, but he wasn’t a reliable fantasy asset. In fact, 45 percent of his points came in four games, and Jeanty failed to score double digits in seven of his 17 games (41 percent). However, I still like Jeanty to bust out in 2026 with the offensive-minded Klint Kubiak as his new head coach. He’ll be a top-24 pick.

Los Angeles Chargers

Sleeper - WR Tre Harris: Harris is locked into a starting role for the Chargers in Year 2, and he has earned some offseason buzz as one of the team’s potential sleepers. He’s basically free based on ADP data, too, as Harris is the WR71 and isn’t coming off the board until the 190s. With a bigger role in the offseason guaranteed, that makes Harris a terrific late-round target.

Los Angeles Rams

Sleeper - RB Blake Corum: I don’t see Corum as a threat to Kyren Williams, but he could still bring flex appeal in 2026. He averaged 5.1 yards per rush a season ago, and he rushed for six scores despite seeing just 145 carries. Corum’s stock would also soar if Williams ever went down with an injury. At this point, he’s not coming off the board until the mid-30s among backs.

Miami Dolphins

Deep sleeper - WR Malik Washington: Someone has to catch passes in Miami, right? Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are gone, leaving Washington as the most targeted Dolphins wideout left on the roster from a season ago. A versatile player who can play inside and on the perimeter, there’s a chance he’ll lead Miami’s receivers in targets despite his late-round fantasy tag.

Minnesota Vikings

Bargain - QB Kyler Murray: Offseason reports out of Vikings camp suggested the competition between Murray and J.J. McCarthy wasn’t a competition at all … Murray was the clear leader. A top-10 fantasy quarterback in four of his five full years, Murray will be playing in a solid offense with a ton of weapons at his disposal, so he could become a steal based on ADP (QB17, 116 overall).

New England Patriots

Breakout - RB TreVeyon Henderson: Henderson wasn’t able to usurp Rhamondre Stevenson as a rookie, so he had a hard time emerging into more than a middling RB2. On a positive note, he averaged 5.1 yards per rush, scored 10 times and showed flashes of his big-play ability. If he can pass Stevenson (or just earn more touches) in Year 2, Henderson could truly break out.

New Orleans Saints

Breakout - QB Tyler Shough: Shough was great down the stretch of his rookie year, putting up 17-plus fantasy points in all but one of his final eight games. The Saints did right by him in the offseason too, adding Travis Etienne Jr. and Jordyn Tyson. While he can be defined as either a breakout or sleeper candidate, Shough’s fantasy stock is clearly on the rise this season.

New York Giants

Breakout - QB Jaxson Dart: Dart finished 13th in fantasy points as a rookie, but he averaged more than 17 points in his 14 games (12 starts). A dual-threat, he rushed for 487 yards and nine touchdowns. Dart also found success as a passer, and he did it without Malik Nabers. With Nabers and Cam Skattebo back, Dart will have a terrific shot at being this year’s Drake Maye.

New York Jets

Breakout - TE Kenyon Sadiq: Sadiq was the first tight end picked in the 2026 NFL draft, so he obviously comes into his rookie year with high expectations. Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich has helped plenty of tight ends reach fantasy success, and four rookies have finished in the top six in points over the past three years. Sadiq could also be a late-round bargain.

Philadelphia Eagles

Sleeper - WR Makai Lemon: Lemon has a chance to make an immediate fantasy impact as the Eagles' No. 2 wideout behind No. 1 Devonta Smith. While the team did add Hollywood Brown and Dontayvion Wicks, Lemon has a much higher ceiling … even in a low-volume pass attack. I’m not suggesting he’ll be elite, but I can see Lemon being a flex-worthy player in Year 1.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Bargain - RB Rico Dowdle: Dowdle has rushed for 1,000-plus yards in two straight years, one of which was in Dallas while playing under new Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy. While he is destined to share backfield work with Jaylen Warren, Dowdle could see enough work to become a flex option based on the matchups. At RB32, he won’t cost much to acquire in drafts.

San Francisco 49ers

Deep sleeper - WR De’Zhaun Stribling: Ricky Pearsall has some sleeper appeal in the Niners' offense, but can he avoid injuries long enough to make good on that label? I’m not so sure. If he can’t, look for Stribling to emerge in an offense that is older and filled with question marks due to injuries. Stribling is also basically free in re-drafts, so you can get him late as a WR5.

Seattle Seahawks

Breakout - RB Jadarian Price: No rookie in the 2026 draft saw his fantasy value rise higher than Price based on landing spot, as he’ll open camp and likely the start of the regular season as the top running back in Seattle. With Kenneth Walker III gone and Zach Charbonnet coming off a postseason knee injury, Price should emerge into a weekly fantasy starter in Year 1.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Breakout - WR Emeka Egbuka: Egbuka scored 20-plus fantasy points in three of his first five games as a rookie, but he had double digits just twice the rest of the season. That was partially due to the returns of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan, as well as a hamstring ailment. With Evans now gone, however, I love Egbuka to break out in the stat sheets.

Tennessee Titans

Deep sleeper - TE Gunnar Helm: Quietly, Helm had a respectable rookie season with 44 catches and 91.7 fantasy points while playing second fiddle to Chig Okonkwo. But with the veteran now out of the mix, the door has been opened for Helm to absorb far more targets (Okonkwo left behind 79) in his second NFL season. He’s a solid late-round dart throw.

Washington Commanders

Bargain - RB Rachaad White: The Commanders' backfield could be a committee, but I think White will be the best of the bunch. He has caught 50-plus passes in all but one of his four NFL seasons, and I can see him hitting that mark in an offense that lacks depth at pass-catcher. White is also a potential steal, as he’s the current RB39 and still on the board in the 110s.

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