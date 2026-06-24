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2026 Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings For Redraft And Dynasty Leagues

Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love is No. 1 in our top 50 ranks.
Michael Fabiano|
Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love will be the first rookie selected in most redraft and dynasty startup drafts.
Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love will be the first rookie selected in most redraft and dynasty startup drafts. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Updated rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF | K | Top 200 | Superflex Top 200

The 2026 NFL Draft was considered one of the weaker draft classes in recent years, but there were still plenty of talented players who could make an impact in fantasy football … you might just have to wait a year or two for some of them to become consistent, reliable starters. 

One player who should make an immediate impact is Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love. Widely considered to be the best player in the draft class, he will come right in and be the top back in Arizona (even if he does lose some work to Tyler Allgeier and James Conner). Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, Jordyn Tyson, Jadarian Price, Kenyon Sadiq and KC Concepcion are among the other rookies who landed in positions to make an immediate fantasy impact, at some capacity. 

The quarterback position has only one player, the Raiders’ Fernando Mendoza, who is the lone potential Year 1 starter. Even then, he’ll compete with veteran Kirk Cousins. Ty Simpson and Carson Beck, among others, likely have to wait before they get meaningful NFL snaps. 

As I said, this class was weak!

Here’s my look at the top 50 rookies for dynasty leagues ...

2026 Fantasy Dynasty Rookie-Only Rankings

Rk

Player

Pos

TM

Bye

Age

1

Jeremiyah Love

RB1

ARI

14

20

2

Carnell Tate

WR1

TEN

9

21

3

Jordyn Tyson

WR2

NO

8

21

4

Makai Lemon

WR3

PHI

10

21

5

Jadarian Price

RB2

SEA

11

22

6

Kenyon Sadiq

TE1

NYJ

13

21

7

KC Concepcion

WR4

CLE

11

21

8

Omar Cooper Jr.

WR5

NYJ

13

22

9

Eli Stowers

TE2

PHI

10

23

10

Denzel Boston

WR6

CLE

11

22

11

Fernando Mendoza

QB1

LV

13

22

12

Jonah Coleman

RB3

DEN

10

22

13

Nicholas Singleton

RB4

TEN

9

22

14

De'Zhaun Stribling

WR7

SF

8

21

15

Antonio Williams

WR8

WAS

7

21

16

Chris Bell

WR9

MIA

6

21

17

Germie Bernard

WR10

PIT

9

22

18

Kaytron Allen

RB5

WAS

7

23

19

Emmett Johnson

RB6

KC

5

22

20

Malachi Fields

WR11

NYG

8

23

21

Zachariah Branch

WR12

ATL

11

22

22

Ted Hurst III

WR13

TB

10

22

23

Demond Claiborne

RB7

MIN

6

22

24

Mike Washington Jr.

RB8

LV

13

22

25

Chris Brazzell II

WR14

CAR

5

22

26

Ty Simpson

QB2

LAR

11

23

27

Elijah Sarratt

WR15

BAL

13

22

28

Max Klare

TE3

LAR

11

22

29

Skyler Bell

WR16

BUF

7

23

30

Ja'Kobi Lane

WR17

BAL

13

21

31

Caleb Douglas

WR18

MIA

6

23

32

Kaelon Black

RB9

SF

8

24

33

Adam Randall

RB10

BAL

13

21

34

Eli Raridon

TE4

NE

11

22

35

Carson Beck

QB3

ARI

14

23

36

Oscar Delp

TE5

NO

8

22

37

Seth McGowan

RB11

IND

13

24

38

Eli Heidenreich

RB12

PIT

9

22

39

Justin Joly

TE6

DEN

10

22

40

Brenen Thompson

WR19

LAC

7

22

41

Bryce Lance

WR20

NO

8

23

42

Drew Allar

QB4

PIT

9

22

43

Zavion Thomas

WR21

CHI

10

22

44

Kevin Coleman Jr.

WR22

MIA

6

23

45

Deion Burks

WR23

IND

13

23

46

CJ Daniels

WR24

LAR

11

24

47

Cyrus Allen

WR25

KC

5

23

48

Marlin Klein

TE7

HOU

8

23

49

Jaydn Ott

RB13

KC

5

23

50

Jamarion Miller

RB14

NE

11

22

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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