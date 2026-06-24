2026 Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings For Redraft And Dynasty Leagues
Updated rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF | K | Top 200 | Superflex Top 200
The 2026 NFL Draft was considered one of the weaker draft classes in recent years, but there were still plenty of talented players who could make an impact in fantasy football … you might just have to wait a year or two for some of them to become consistent, reliable starters.
One player who should make an immediate impact is Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love. Widely considered to be the best player in the draft class, he will come right in and be the top back in Arizona (even if he does lose some work to Tyler Allgeier and James Conner). Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, Jordyn Tyson, Jadarian Price, Kenyon Sadiq and KC Concepcion are among the other rookies who landed in positions to make an immediate fantasy impact, at some capacity.
The quarterback position has only one player, the Raiders’ Fernando Mendoza, who is the lone potential Year 1 starter. Even then, he’ll compete with veteran Kirk Cousins. Ty Simpson and Carson Beck, among others, likely have to wait before they get meaningful NFL snaps.
As I said, this class was weak!
Here’s my look at the top 50 rookies for dynasty leagues ...
2026 Fantasy Dynasty Rookie-Only Rankings
Rk
Player
Pos
TM
Bye
Age
1
Jeremiyah Love
RB1
ARI
14
20
2
Carnell Tate
WR1
TEN
9
21
3
Jordyn Tyson
WR2
NO
8
21
4
Makai Lemon
WR3
PHI
10
21
5
Jadarian Price
RB2
SEA
11
22
6
Kenyon Sadiq
TE1
NYJ
13
21
7
KC Concepcion
WR4
CLE
11
21
8
Omar Cooper Jr.
WR5
NYJ
13
22
9
Eli Stowers
TE2
PHI
10
23
10
Denzel Boston
WR6
CLE
11
22
11
Fernando Mendoza
QB1
LV
13
22
12
Jonah Coleman
RB3
DEN
10
22
13
Nicholas Singleton
RB4
TEN
9
22
14
De'Zhaun Stribling
WR7
SF
8
21
15
Antonio Williams
WR8
WAS
7
21
16
Chris Bell
WR9
MIA
6
21
17
Germie Bernard
WR10
PIT
9
22
18
Kaytron Allen
RB5
WAS
7
23
19
Emmett Johnson
RB6
KC
5
22
20
Malachi Fields
WR11
NYG
8
23
21
Zachariah Branch
WR12
ATL
11
22
22
Ted Hurst III
WR13
TB
10
22
23
Demond Claiborne
RB7
MIN
6
22
24
Mike Washington Jr.
RB8
LV
13
22
25
Chris Brazzell II
WR14
CAR
5
22
26
Ty Simpson
QB2
LAR
11
23
27
Elijah Sarratt
WR15
BAL
13
22
28
Max Klare
TE3
LAR
11
22
29
Skyler Bell
WR16
BUF
7
23
30
Ja'Kobi Lane
WR17
BAL
13
21
31
Caleb Douglas
WR18
MIA
6
23
32
Kaelon Black
RB9
SF
8
24
33
Adam Randall
RB10
BAL
13
21
34
Eli Raridon
TE4
NE
11
22
35
Carson Beck
QB3
ARI
14
23
36
Oscar Delp
TE5
NO
8
22
37
Seth McGowan
RB11
IND
13
24
38
Eli Heidenreich
RB12
PIT
9
22
39
Justin Joly
TE6
DEN
10
22
40
Brenen Thompson
WR19
LAC
7
22
41
Bryce Lance
WR20
NO
8
23
42
Drew Allar
QB4
PIT
9
22
43
Zavion Thomas
WR21
CHI
10
22
44
Kevin Coleman Jr.
WR22
MIA
6
23
45
Deion Burks
WR23
IND
13
23
46
CJ Daniels
WR24
LAR
11
24
47
Cyrus Allen
WR25
KC
5
23
48
Marlin Klein
TE7
HOU
8
23
49
Jaydn Ott
RB13
KC
5
23
50
Jamarion Miller
RB14
NE
11
22
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Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano