2026 Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings For Redraft And Dynasty Leagues

The 2026 NFL Draft was considered one of the weaker draft classes in recent years, but there were still plenty of talented players who could make an impact in fantasy football … you might just have to wait a year or two for some of them to become consistent, reliable starters.

One player who should make an immediate impact is Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love. Widely considered to be the best player in the draft class, he will come right in and be the top back in Arizona (even if he does lose some work to Tyler Allgeier and James Conner). Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, Jordyn Tyson, Jadarian Price, Kenyon Sadiq and KC Concepcion are among the other rookies who landed in positions to make an immediate fantasy impact, at some capacity.

The quarterback position has only one player, the Raiders’ Fernando Mendoza, who is the lone potential Year 1 starter. Even then, he’ll compete with veteran Kirk Cousins. Ty Simpson and Carson Beck, among others, likely have to wait before they get meaningful NFL snaps.

As I said, this class was weak!

Here’s my look at the top 50 rookies for dynasty leagues ...

2026 Fantasy Dynasty Rookie-Only Rankings

Rk Player Pos TM Bye Age 1 Jeremiyah Love RB1 ARI 14 20 2 Carnell Tate WR1 TEN 9 21 3 Jordyn Tyson WR2 NO 8 21 4 Makai Lemon WR3 PHI 10 21 5 Jadarian Price RB2 SEA 11 22 6 Kenyon Sadiq TE1 NYJ 13 21 7 KC Concepcion WR4 CLE 11 21 8 Omar Cooper Jr. WR5 NYJ 13 22 9 Eli Stowers TE2 PHI 10 23 10 Denzel Boston WR6 CLE 11 22 11 Fernando Mendoza QB1 LV 13 22 12 Jonah Coleman RB3 DEN 10 22 13 Nicholas Singleton RB4 TEN 9 22 14 De'Zhaun Stribling WR7 SF 8 21 15 Antonio Williams WR8 WAS 7 21 16 Chris Bell WR9 MIA 6 21 17 Germie Bernard WR10 PIT 9 22 18 Kaytron Allen RB5 WAS 7 23 19 Emmett Johnson RB6 KC 5 22 20 Malachi Fields WR11 NYG 8 23 21 Zachariah Branch WR12 ATL 11 22 22 Ted Hurst III WR13 TB 10 22 23 Demond Claiborne RB7 MIN 6 22 24 Mike Washington Jr. RB8 LV 13 22 25 Chris Brazzell II WR14 CAR 5 22 26 Ty Simpson QB2 LAR 11 23 27 Elijah Sarratt WR15 BAL 13 22 28 Max Klare TE3 LAR 11 22 29 Skyler Bell WR16 BUF 7 23 30 Ja'Kobi Lane WR17 BAL 13 21 31 Caleb Douglas WR18 MIA 6 23 32 Kaelon Black RB9 SF 8 24 33 Adam Randall RB10 BAL 13 21 34 Eli Raridon TE4 NE 11 22 35 Carson Beck QB3 ARI 14 23 36 Oscar Delp TE5 NO 8 22 37 Seth McGowan RB11 IND 13 24 38 Eli Heidenreich RB12 PIT 9 22 39 Justin Joly TE6 DEN 10 22 40 Brenen Thompson WR19 LAC 7 22 41 Bryce Lance WR20 NO 8 23 42 Drew Allar QB4 PIT 9 22 43 Zavion Thomas WR21 CHI 10 22 44 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR22 MIA 6 23 45 Deion Burks WR23 IND 13 23 46 CJ Daniels WR24 LAR 11 24 47 Cyrus Allen WR25 KC 5 23 48 Marlin Klein TE7 HOU 8 23 49 Jaydn Ott RB13 KC 5 23 50 Jamarion Miller RB14 NE 11 22

More Fantasy Football from Sports Illustrated