The Alice In Chains Fantasy Football Draft Goes Completely Off The Rails
This weekend will be chock-full of fantasy drafts, as we get closer to the NFL’s opening night in Seattle. One of those drafts occurred on Friday, Sept. 3, with the annual Alice in Chains and Friends Fantasy Football League. The members of the league are the who’s who of music, sports, Hollywood, and then, of course, a dopey fantasy football analyst.
The participants, in order of draft position were Scott Ian from Anthrax; WWE Superstar, The Miz, guitar god Jerry Cantrell from Alice in Chains; actors Jerry O’Connell and Jeff Garlin; singer and songwriter Michael Buble; former MLB pitcher and current MLB analyst Adam Wainwright; Mike Inez from Alice in Chains; Slim Jim Phantom from the Stray Cats, and myself.
The league requires a starting lineup of one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, a tight end, two flex spots (RB/WR/TE), a kicker, and a defense. There is no Superflex. The scoring system is a basic half-point PPR with no premium positions or bonus rewards.
However, those drafts are often very different from what you’ll see in your home leagues. The expert drafts are predictable to a degree: Running backs and wide receivers will come flying off the board first, and there will be a wait on quarterbacks and many tight ends. You get the point.
Being that it’s a 10-team league, every roster is going to be stacked. That doesn’t mean that some odd stuff didn't happen (trust me, it did), including something that I’ll discuss below that I have never, ever done in any draft in over 25 years of playing fantasy football.
This particular draft also pushed me to select multiple players I would rather not have picked, and you’ll find out why as I break down my thought process and selections in each round. If you’ve been following my draft advice, you’ll very much be shocked at some of my decisions.
Alright, let’s get into a draft and a fantasy team I honestly don’t love, even if I should.
Round 1
Round/Pick
Team
Player
1.01
Ian
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions
1.02
Miz
Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons
1.03
Cantrell
James Cook, RB, Bills
1.04
O'Connell
Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals
1.05
Garlin
Puca Nacua, WR, Rams
1.06
Buble
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts
1.07
Wainwright
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks
1.08
Inez
Omarian Hampton, RB, Chargers
1.09
Slim Jim
Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles
1.10
Fabiano
Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers
Notes: Gibbs and Robinson are pretty much chalk in the top two, but Cantrell went rogue and took Cook at No. 3. That’s the highest I’ve seen him picked in a draft. The next four picks were chalk. Inez took Hampton, and Slim Jim went with Barkley. That left me to take McCaffrey. I didn’t want him. I’m afraid of a 30-year-old running back coming off a season with 450 touches. But at No. 10, I pretty much had to do it.
Round 2
Round/Pick
Team
Player
2.11
Fabiano
Chase Brown, RB, Bengals
2.12
Slim Jim
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys
2.13
Inez
De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins
2.14
Wainwright
Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions
2.15
Buble
Kenneth Walker III, RB, Chiefs
2.16
Garlin
Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens
2.17
O'Connell
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders
2.18
Cantrell
Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings
2.19
Miz
A.J. Brown, WR, Patriots
2.20
Ian
Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders
Notes: The second round began with my selection of Brown, who I’ll pair with CMC in a backfield that could be solid. The rest of the round was chalk.
Round 3
Round/Pick
Team
Player
3.21
Ian
Josh Allen, QB, Bills
3.22
Miz
Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys
3.23
Cantrell
Kyren Williams, RB, Rams
3.24
O'Connell
George Pickens, WR, Cowboys
3.25
Garlin
Nico Collins, WR, Texans
3.26
Buble
Chris Olave, WR, Saints
3.27
Wainwright
Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs
3.28
Inez
Drake London, WR, Falcons
3.29
Slim Jim
Jeremiyah Love, RB, Cardinals
3.30
Fabiano
Malik Nabers, WR, Giants
Notes: Allen was the first quarterback selected. Javonte and Kyren Williams were next, followed by five straight wideouts. It should be noted that O’Connell was on auto pick, as he was shooting a live TV show for Big Brother during the draft. That will unfortunately burn him in a future round. Love was the first rookie picked, and I took Nabers. I was really hoping London fell to me (he went later than expected), but I was sniped by Inez.
Round 4
Round/Pick
Team
Player
4.31
Fabiano
Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals
4.32
Slim Jim
Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals
4.33
Inez
Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens
4.34
Wainwright
Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants
4.35
Buble
Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers
4.36
Garlin
Colston Loveland, TE, Bears
4.37
O'Connell
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers
4.38
Cantrell
Devonta Smith, WR, Eagles
4.39
Miz
Breece Hall, RB, Jets
4.40
Ian
Travis Etienne Jr, RB, Saints
Notes: As the league's commissioner, I was also in charge of making sure the guys were ready for their live hits, since the show aired live on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio. That burned me in this round, as I drafted Higgins (I wanted Tetairoa McMillan). As they say, stuff happens, but that definitely bothered me. I almost took McBride, but there will be good tight ends on the board later in a 10-team league. Slim Jim took him after me. Inez took the second quarterback, Jackson, and Garlin, a die-hard Bears fan, took the third tight end, breakout pick Loveland.
Round 5
Round/Pick
Team
Player
5.41
Ian
D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears
5.42
Miz
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers
5.43
Cantrell
Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers
5.44
O'Connell
Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers
5.45
Garlin
David Montgomery, RB, Texans
5.46
Buble
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Broncos
5.47
Wainwright
Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars
5.48
Inez
Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens
5.49
Slim Jim
Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets
5.50
Fabiano
Luther Burden III, WR, Bears
Notes: Round 5 saw five running backs and five wide receivers picked. This is where O’Connell got burned by auto-draft, as the computer took Jacobs. That could be tough to overcome in his backfield, especially if Jacobs isn’t allowed to return. Montgomery went to Garlin, and sleeper Tuten went to Wainwright. I wanted Wilson, but he went one pick ahead of me, so I grabbed one of my favorite breakout players, Burden, instead. Had I gotten Wilson, I might have still taken Burden at the top of the sixth round. This is where I needed to audible in terms of my strategy.
Round 6
Round/Pick
Team
Player
6.51
Fabiano
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns
6.52
Slim Jim
DJ Moore, WR, Bills
6.53
Inez
Tyler Warren, TE, Colts
6.54
Wainwright
Jadarian Price, RB, Seahawks
6.55
Buble
Drake Maye, QB, Patriots
6.56
Garlin
Rome Odunze, WR, Bears
6.57
O'Connell
Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals
6.58
Cantrell
Davante Adams, WR, Rams
6.59
Miz
Christian Watson, WR, Packers
6.60
Ian
Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders
Notes: I’m not even thinking about a quarterback or tight end at this point, because both spots are still very deep. Instead, I took a third running back and another one of my favorite breakouts, Judkins. Inez took the fourth tight end in Warren, and Wainwright grabbed Price as his No. 3 back. Buble took the third quarterback, Maye, and O’Connell was auto-picked the fourth field general, Burrow. The round ended with three consecutive wideouts: Adams, Watson and McLaurin.
Round 7
Round/Pick
Team
Player
7.61
Ian
Mike Evans, WR, 49ers
7.62
Miz
Jonathon Brooks, RB, Panthers
7.63
Cantrell
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots
7.64
O'Connell
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots
7.65
Garlin
Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders
7.66
Buble
Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers
7.67
Wainwright
MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Packers
7.68
Inez
Jameson Willias, WR, Lions
7.69
Slim Jim
Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles
7.70
Fabiano
Parker Washington, WR, Jaguars
Notes: Ian took Evans at the top of the round, followed by three backs, including both Stevenson and Henderson, in that order, from New England. Garlin took his quarterback, Daniels, and Slim Jim grabbed Hurts. Since I was still waiting on quarterbacks and tight ends, I took another wide receiver, Washington. He’s another of my favorite sleeper/breakout players.
Round 8
Round/Pick
Team
Player
8.71
Fabiano
Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers
8.72
Slim Jim
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals
8.73
Inez
Mike Washington Jr., RB, Raiders
8.74
Wainwright
George Kittle, TE, 49ers
8.75
Buble
Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars
8.76
Garlin
Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers
8.77
O'Connell
Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions
8.78
Cantrell
DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers
8.79
Miz
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars
8.80
Ian
Carnell Tate, WR, Titans
Notes: I continued to build backfield depth by selecting Warren, simply because I am worried about McCaffrey lasting all season. (See how taking him altered everything?) Inez, a Raiders fan, took Washington as high as I’ve seen him drafted. Two more tight ends, Kittle and LaPorta, were selected. The Miz took Lawrence as his starting quarterback, ahead of Justin Herbert and Dak Prescott. Ian finished the round with his third consecutive wide receiver, the rookie Tate.
Round 9
Round/Pick
Team
Player
9.81
Ian
KC Concepcion, WR, Browns
9.82
Miz
Blake Corum, RB, Rams
9.83
Cantrell
Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys
9.84
O'Connell
Rico Dowdle, RB, Steelers
9.85
Garlin
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Commanders
9.86
Buble
Jordan Mason, RB, Vikings
9.87
Wainwright
Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers
9.88
Inez
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos
9.89
Slim Jim
Tony Pollard, RB, Titans
9.90
Fabiano
Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Browns
Notes: Ian took his fourth consecutive wideout and second rookie in Concepcion. He would be the only receiver taken in the round. Cantrell took Prescott, which I love because now he’ll have to root for my Cowboys, and Wainwright grabbed Herbert. The running back position was the most prominent in the round, as Corum, Dowdle, Croskey-Merritt, Mason, Dobbins and Pollard were all picked. I ended up taking Fannin, in part, because I know Miz wanted him later in the round.
Round 10
Round/Pick
Team
Player
10.91
Fabiano
Kaelon Black, RB, 49ers
10.92
Slim Jim
Makai Lemon, WR, Eagles
10.93
Inez
Mikchael Wilson, WR, Cardinals
10.94
Wainwright
Kyle Monangai, RB, Bears
10.95
Buble
Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings
10.96
Garlin
Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Buccaneers
10.97
O'Connell
Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos
10.98
Cantrell
Alec Pierce, WR, Colts
10.99
Miz
Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
10.100
Ian
Rams defense
Notes: Once again, drafting CMC affected my selection. This time, it’s Black. I didn’t want to miss out on him as McCaffrey’s handcuff, so I took him maybe a little sooner than I would have otherwise in a 10-team league. Five receivers were picked.
Round 11
Round/Pick
Team
Player
11.101
Ian
Brandon Aubrey, K, Cowboys
11.102
Miz
De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, 49ers
11.103
Cantrell
Woody Marks, RB, Texans
11.104
O'Connell
Kyle Pitts Sr., TE, Falcons
11.105
Garlin
RJ Harvey, RB, Broncoa
11.106
Buble
Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks
11.107
Wainwright
Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers
11.108
Inez
Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills
11.109
Slim Jim
Jayden Reed, WR, Packers
11.110
Fabiano
Chris Godwin Jr., WR, Buccaneers
Notes: Aubrey went at the start of Round 11. If I didn’t have to draft Black to handcuff CMC, I might have taken him. Stribling went in this round, too, but I’ve seen him go as high as Round 7 in a 12-team league, so Miz got a potential bargain. I decided to take another wideout, Godwin, rather than select a quarterback. I’m the only team without a single quarterback.
Round 12
Round/Pick
Team
Player
12.111
Fabiano
Tyler Allgeier, RB, Cardinals
12.112
Slim Jim
Texans defense
12.113
Inez
Caleb Williams, QB, Bears
12.114
Wainwright
Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants
12.115
Buble
Bo Nix, QB, Broncos
12.116
Garlin
Jordyn Tyson, WR, Saints
12.117
O'Connell
Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Steelers
12.118
Cantrell
Matthew Golden, WR, Packers
12.119
Miz
Isaiah Likely, TE, Giants
12.120
Ian
Seahawks defense
Notes: I should have taken Caleb Williams with this pick. Instead, I took Allgeier as a potential trade chip (Slim Jim has Love, who might not play in Week 1). As if I angered the fantasy gods, three of the next four picks were quarterbacks, including Williams. The teams that picked those three had a starter (yes, Williams is a backup for Inez), which thinned my available quarterback options in Round 13. Oddly, Ian took a second defense, the Seahawks, even after he selected the Rams defense two rounds earlier.
Round 13
Round/Pick
Team
Player
13.121
Ian
Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers
13.122
Miz
Broncos defense
13.123
Cantrell
Juwan Johnson, TE, Saints
13.124
O'Connell
Stefon Diggs, WR, Commanders
13.125
Garlin
Rachaad White, RB, Commanders
13.126
Buble
Eagles defense
13.127
Wainwright
Cameron Dicker, K, Chargers
13.128
Inez
Ravens defense
13.129
Slim Jim
Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys
13.130
Fabiano
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs
Notes: Ian took his second quarterback, Purdy, and three more defenses (Broncos, Eagles, Ravens) were picked in the round. As it came to my turn, and I’m regretting not taking Williams in the previous round, I ended up grabbing Mahomes, the best quarterback left on my board. I don’t love the pick (isn’t that crazy? I’m talking about Mahomes), but it’s not the worst thing in the world, since I waited to pick a QB1 until Round 13. I’ve never waited that long to take my first quarterback. Ever. I’m not expecting him to return to an elite level, but he’s still Mahomes.
Round 14
Round/Pick
Team
Player
14.131
Fabiano
Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams
14.132
Slim Jim
Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Jaguars
14.133
Inez
Josh Downs, WR, Colts
14.134
Wainwright
Jaguars defense
14.135
Buble
Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Titans
14.136
Garlin
Deebo Samuel Sr., WR, 49ers
14.137
O'Connell
Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Vikings
14.138
Cantrell
Chargers defense
14.139
Miz
Keaton Mitchell, RB, Chargers
14.140
Ian
Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, Ravens
Notes: I wanted to take another quarterback, and the best player on my board was Stafford. I’m expecting regression from his top-three fantasy finish from a season ago, but I’m hoping it’s not a freefall. I’ll be playing the weekly matchups with Mahomes and Stafford and hope for the best. Maybe I’m being a little too pessimistic? Two more defenses (Jaguars, Chargers) and four wide receivers, including Downs, Robinson, Samuel and Lane were also picked in the round.
Round 15
Round/Pick
Team
Player
15.141
Ian
Chi Okonkwo, TE, Commanders
15.142
Miz
Kyler Murray, QB, Vikings
15.143
Cantrell
Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, Texans
15.144
O'Connell
Patriots defense
15.145
Garlin
Steelers defense
15.146
Buble
Cam Little, K, Jaguars
15.147
Wainwright
Jalen Coker, WR, Panthers
15.148
Inez
Jason Myers, K, Seahawks
15.149
Slim Jim
Jared Goff, QB, Lions
15.150
Fabiano
Will Reichard, K, Vikings
Notes: Okonkwo started the round for Ian, and The Miz grabbed a potential steal in Murray as his No. 2 quarterback. I wanted Fairbairn, but he went to Cantrell. My audible would have been the Steelers defense, but Garlin grabbed them ahead of me. With Little and Myers also taken in the round, I grabbed the next-best kicker, Reichard. He was pretty underrated in 2025 fantasy.
Round 16
Round/Pick
Team
Player
16.151
Fabiano
Vikings defense
16.152
Slim Jim
Harrison Butker, K, Chiefs
16.153
Inez
Kimani Vidal, K, Chargers
16.154
Wainwright
Tank Bigsby, RB, Eagles
16.155
Buble
Jonah Coleman, RB, Broncos
16.156
Garlin
Harrison Mevis, K, Rams
16.157
O'Connell
Evan McPherson, K, Bengals
16.158
Cantrell
Ray Davis, RB, Bills
16.159
Miz
Eddy Pineiro, K, 49ers
16.160
Ian
Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots
Notes: My final pick has to be a defense, and I went with the Vikings. I like their Week 1 game, a home matchup against a Packers offense that won’t have Jacobs. The round also included four kickers (Butker, Mevis, McPherson and Pineiro), four backs and a tight end in Henry.
Final Roster
QBs - Mahomes, Stafford
RBs - McCaffrey, C. Brown, Judkins, J. Warren, Black, Allgeier
WRs - Nabers, Higgins, Burden, Washington, Godwin
TEs - Fannin
Ks - Reichard
DEFs - Vikings
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano