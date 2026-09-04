The Alice In Chains Fantasy Football Draft Goes Completely Off The Rails

This weekend will be chock-full of fantasy drafts, as we get closer to the NFL’s opening night in Seattle. One of those drafts occurred on Friday, Sept. 3, with the annual Alice in Chains and Friends Fantasy Football League. The members of the league are the who’s who of music, sports, Hollywood, and then, of course, a dopey fantasy football analyst.

The participants, in order of draft position were Scott Ian from Anthrax; WWE Superstar, The Miz, guitar god Jerry Cantrell from Alice in Chains; actors Jerry O’Connell and Jeff Garlin; singer and songwriter Michael Buble; former MLB pitcher and current MLB analyst Adam Wainwright; Mike Inez from Alice in Chains; Slim Jim Phantom from the Stray Cats, and myself.

The league requires a starting lineup of one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, a tight end, two flex spots (RB/WR/TE), a kicker, and a defense. There is no Superflex. The scoring system is a basic half-point PPR with no premium positions or bonus rewards.

However, those drafts are often very different from what you’ll see in your home leagues. The expert drafts are predictable to a degree: Running backs and wide receivers will come flying off the board first, and there will be a wait on quarterbacks and many tight ends. You get the point.

Being that it’s a 10-team league, every roster is going to be stacked. That doesn’t mean that some odd stuff didn't happen (trust me, it did), including something that I’ll discuss below that I have never, ever done in any draft in over 25 years of playing fantasy football.

This particular draft also pushed me to select multiple players I would rather not have picked, and you’ll find out why as I break down my thought process and selections in each round. If you’ve been following my draft advice, you’ll very much be shocked at some of my decisions.

Alright, let’s get into a draft and a fantasy team I honestly don’t love, even if I should.

Round 1

Round/Pick Team Player 1.01 Ian Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions 1.02 Miz Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons 1.03 Cantrell James Cook, RB, Bills 1.04 O'Connell Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals 1.05 Garlin Puca Nacua, WR, Rams 1.06 Buble Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts 1.07 Wainwright Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks 1.08 Inez Omarian Hampton, RB, Chargers 1.09 Slim Jim Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles 1.10 Fabiano Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers

Notes: Gibbs and Robinson are pretty much chalk in the top two, but Cantrell went rogue and took Cook at No. 3. That’s the highest I’ve seen him picked in a draft. The next four picks were chalk. Inez took Hampton, and Slim Jim went with Barkley. That left me to take McCaffrey. I didn’t want him. I’m afraid of a 30-year-old running back coming off a season with 450 touches. But at No. 10, I pretty much had to do it.

Round 2

Round/Pick Team Player 2.11 Fabiano Chase Brown, RB, Bengals 2.12 Slim Jim CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys 2.13 Inez De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins 2.14 Wainwright Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions 2.15 Buble Kenneth Walker III, RB, Chiefs 2.16 Garlin Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens 2.17 O'Connell Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders 2.18 Cantrell Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings 2.19 Miz A.J. Brown, WR, Patriots 2.20 Ian Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders

Notes: The second round began with my selection of Brown, who I’ll pair with CMC in a backfield that could be solid. The rest of the round was chalk.

Round 3

Round/Pick Team Player 3.21 Ian Josh Allen, QB, Bills 3.22 Miz Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys 3.23 Cantrell Kyren Williams, RB, Rams 3.24 O'Connell George Pickens, WR, Cowboys 3.25 Garlin Nico Collins, WR, Texans 3.26 Buble Chris Olave, WR, Saints 3.27 Wainwright Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs 3.28 Inez Drake London, WR, Falcons 3.29 Slim Jim Jeremiyah Love, RB, Cardinals 3.30 Fabiano Malik Nabers, WR, Giants

Notes: Allen was the first quarterback selected. Javonte and Kyren Williams were next, followed by five straight wideouts. It should be noted that O’Connell was on auto pick, as he was shooting a live TV show for Big Brother during the draft. That will unfortunately burn him in a future round. Love was the first rookie picked, and I took Nabers. I was really hoping London fell to me (he went later than expected), but I was sniped by Inez.

Round 4

Round/Pick Team Player 4.31 Fabiano Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals 4.32 Slim Jim Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals 4.33 Inez Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens 4.34 Wainwright Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants 4.35 Buble Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers 4.36 Garlin Colston Loveland, TE, Bears 4.37 O'Connell Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers 4.38 Cantrell Devonta Smith, WR, Eagles 4.39 Miz Breece Hall, RB, Jets 4.40 Ian Travis Etienne Jr, RB, Saints

Notes: As the league's commissioner, I was also in charge of making sure the guys were ready for their live hits, since the show aired live on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio. That burned me in this round, as I drafted Higgins (I wanted Tetairoa McMillan). As they say, stuff happens, but that definitely bothered me. I almost took McBride, but there will be good tight ends on the board later in a 10-team league. Slim Jim took him after me. Inez took the second quarterback, Jackson, and Garlin, a die-hard Bears fan, took the third tight end, breakout pick Loveland.

Round 5

Round/Pick Team Player 5.41 Ian D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears 5.42 Miz Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers 5.43 Cantrell Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers 5.44 O'Connell Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers 5.45 Garlin David Montgomery, RB, Texans 5.46 Buble Jaylen Waddle, WR, Broncos 5.47 Wainwright Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars 5.48 Inez Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens 5.49 Slim Jim Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets 5.50 Fabiano Luther Burden III, WR, Bears

Notes: Round 5 saw five running backs and five wide receivers picked. This is where O’Connell got burned by auto-draft, as the computer took Jacobs. That could be tough to overcome in his backfield, especially if Jacobs isn’t allowed to return. Montgomery went to Garlin, and sleeper Tuten went to Wainwright. I wanted Wilson, but he went one pick ahead of me, so I grabbed one of my favorite breakout players, Burden, instead. Had I gotten Wilson, I might have still taken Burden at the top of the sixth round. This is where I needed to audible in terms of my strategy.

Round 6

Round/Pick Team Player 6.51 Fabiano Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns 6.52 Slim Jim DJ Moore, WR, Bills 6.53 Inez Tyler Warren, TE, Colts 6.54 Wainwright Jadarian Price, RB, Seahawks 6.55 Buble Drake Maye, QB, Patriots 6.56 Garlin Rome Odunze, WR, Bears 6.57 O'Connell Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals 6.58 Cantrell Davante Adams, WR, Rams 6.59 Miz Christian Watson, WR, Packers 6.60 Ian Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders

Notes: I’m not even thinking about a quarterback or tight end at this point, because both spots are still very deep. Instead, I took a third running back and another one of my favorite breakouts, Judkins. Inez took the fourth tight end in Warren, and Wainwright grabbed Price as his No. 3 back. Buble took the third quarterback, Maye, and O’Connell was auto-picked the fourth field general, Burrow. The round ended with three consecutive wideouts: Adams, Watson and McLaurin.

Round 7

Round/Pick Team Player 7.61 Ian Mike Evans, WR, 49ers 7.62 Miz Jonathon Brooks, RB, Panthers 7.63 Cantrell Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots 7.64 O'Connell TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots 7.65 Garlin Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders 7.66 Buble Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers 7.67 Wainwright MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Packers 7.68 Inez Jameson Willias, WR, Lions 7.69 Slim Jim Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles 7.70 Fabiano Parker Washington, WR, Jaguars

Notes: Ian took Evans at the top of the round, followed by three backs, including both Stevenson and Henderson, in that order, from New England. Garlin took his quarterback, Daniels, and Slim Jim grabbed Hurts. Since I was still waiting on quarterbacks and tight ends, I took another wide receiver, Washington. He’s another of my favorite sleeper/breakout players.

Round 8

Round/Pick Team Player 8.71 Fabiano Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers 8.72 Slim Jim Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals 8.73 Inez Mike Washington Jr., RB, Raiders 8.74 Wainwright George Kittle, TE, 49ers 8.75 Buble Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars 8.76 Garlin Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers 8.77 O'Connell Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions 8.78 Cantrell DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers 8.79 Miz Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars 8.80 Ian Carnell Tate, WR, Titans

Notes: I continued to build backfield depth by selecting Warren, simply because I am worried about McCaffrey lasting all season. (See how taking him altered everything?) Inez, a Raiders fan, took Washington as high as I’ve seen him drafted. Two more tight ends, Kittle and LaPorta, were selected. The Miz took Lawrence as his starting quarterback, ahead of Justin Herbert and Dak Prescott. Ian finished the round with his third consecutive wide receiver, the rookie Tate.

Round 9

Round/Pick Team Player 9.81 Ian KC Concepcion, WR, Browns 9.82 Miz Blake Corum, RB, Rams 9.83 Cantrell Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys 9.84 O'Connell Rico Dowdle, RB, Steelers 9.85 Garlin Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Commanders 9.86 Buble Jordan Mason, RB, Vikings 9.87 Wainwright Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers 9.88 Inez J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos 9.89 Slim Jim Tony Pollard, RB, Titans 9.90 Fabiano Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Browns

Notes: Ian took his fourth consecutive wideout and second rookie in Concepcion. He would be the only receiver taken in the round. Cantrell took Prescott, which I love because now he’ll have to root for my Cowboys, and Wainwright grabbed Herbert. The running back position was the most prominent in the round, as Corum, Dowdle, Croskey-Merritt, Mason, Dobbins and Pollard were all picked. I ended up taking Fannin, in part, because I know Miz wanted him later in the round.

Round 10

Round/Pick Team Player 10.91 Fabiano Kaelon Black, RB, 49ers 10.92 Slim Jim Makai Lemon, WR, Eagles 10.93 Inez Mikchael Wilson, WR, Cardinals 10.94 Wainwright Kyle Monangai, RB, Bears 10.95 Buble Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings 10.96 Garlin Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Buccaneers 10.97 O'Connell Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos 10.98 Cantrell Alec Pierce, WR, Colts 10.99 Miz Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs 10.100 Ian Rams defense

Notes: Once again, drafting CMC affected my selection. This time, it’s Black. I didn’t want to miss out on him as McCaffrey’s handcuff, so I took him maybe a little sooner than I would have otherwise in a 10-team league. Five receivers were picked.

Round 11

Round/Pick Team Player 11.101 Ian Brandon Aubrey, K, Cowboys 11.102 Miz De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, 49ers 11.103 Cantrell Woody Marks, RB, Texans 11.104 O'Connell Kyle Pitts Sr., TE, Falcons 11.105 Garlin RJ Harvey, RB, Broncoa 11.106 Buble Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks 11.107 Wainwright Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers 11.108 Inez Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills 11.109 Slim Jim Jayden Reed, WR, Packers 11.110 Fabiano Chris Godwin Jr., WR, Buccaneers

Notes: Aubrey went at the start of Round 11. If I didn’t have to draft Black to handcuff CMC, I might have taken him. Stribling went in this round, too, but I’ve seen him go as high as Round 7 in a 12-team league, so Miz got a potential bargain. I decided to take another wideout, Godwin, rather than select a quarterback. I’m the only team without a single quarterback.

Round 12

Round/Pick Team Player 12.111 Fabiano Tyler Allgeier, RB, Cardinals 12.112 Slim Jim Texans defense 12.113 Inez Caleb Williams, QB, Bears 12.114 Wainwright Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants 12.115 Buble Bo Nix, QB, Broncos 12.116 Garlin Jordyn Tyson, WR, Saints 12.117 O'Connell Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Steelers 12.118 Cantrell Matthew Golden, WR, Packers 12.119 Miz Isaiah Likely, TE, Giants 12.120 Ian Seahawks defense

Notes: I should have taken Caleb Williams with this pick. Instead, I took Allgeier as a potential trade chip (Slim Jim has Love, who might not play in Week 1). As if I angered the fantasy gods, three of the next four picks were quarterbacks, including Williams. The teams that picked those three had a starter (yes, Williams is a backup for Inez), which thinned my available quarterback options in Round 13. Oddly, Ian took a second defense, the Seahawks, even after he selected the Rams defense two rounds earlier.

Round 13

Round/Pick Team Player 13.121 Ian Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers 13.122 Miz Broncos defense 13.123 Cantrell Juwan Johnson, TE, Saints 13.124 O'Connell Stefon Diggs, WR, Commanders 13.125 Garlin Rachaad White, RB, Commanders 13.126 Buble Eagles defense 13.127 Wainwright Cameron Dicker, K, Chargers 13.128 Inez Ravens defense 13.129 Slim Jim Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys 13.130 Fabiano Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

Notes: Ian took his second quarterback, Purdy, and three more defenses (Broncos, Eagles, Ravens) were picked in the round. As it came to my turn, and I’m regretting not taking Williams in the previous round, I ended up grabbing Mahomes, the best quarterback left on my board. I don’t love the pick (isn’t that crazy? I’m talking about Mahomes), but it’s not the worst thing in the world, since I waited to pick a QB1 until Round 13. I’ve never waited that long to take my first quarterback. Ever. I’m not expecting him to return to an elite level, but he’s still Mahomes.

Round 14

Round/Pick Team Player 14.131 Fabiano Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams 14.132 Slim Jim Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Jaguars 14.133 Inez Josh Downs, WR, Colts 14.134 Wainwright Jaguars defense 14.135 Buble Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Titans 14.136 Garlin Deebo Samuel Sr., WR, 49ers 14.137 O'Connell Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Vikings 14.138 Cantrell Chargers defense 14.139 Miz Keaton Mitchell, RB, Chargers 14.140 Ian Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, Ravens

Notes: I wanted to take another quarterback, and the best player on my board was Stafford. I’m expecting regression from his top-three fantasy finish from a season ago, but I’m hoping it’s not a freefall. I’ll be playing the weekly matchups with Mahomes and Stafford and hope for the best. Maybe I’m being a little too pessimistic? Two more defenses (Jaguars, Chargers) and four wide receivers, including Downs, Robinson, Samuel and Lane were also picked in the round.

Round 15

Round/Pick Team Player 15.141 Ian Chi Okonkwo, TE, Commanders 15.142 Miz Kyler Murray, QB, Vikings 15.143 Cantrell Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, Texans 15.144 O'Connell Patriots defense 15.145 Garlin Steelers defense 15.146 Buble Cam Little, K, Jaguars 15.147 Wainwright Jalen Coker, WR, Panthers 15.148 Inez Jason Myers, K, Seahawks 15.149 Slim Jim Jared Goff, QB, Lions 15.150 Fabiano Will Reichard, K, Vikings

Notes: Okonkwo started the round for Ian, and The Miz grabbed a potential steal in Murray as his No. 2 quarterback. I wanted Fairbairn, but he went to Cantrell. My audible would have been the Steelers defense, but Garlin grabbed them ahead of me. With Little and Myers also taken in the round, I grabbed the next-best kicker, Reichard. He was pretty underrated in 2025 fantasy.

Round 16

Round/Pick Team Player 16.151 Fabiano Vikings defense 16.152 Slim Jim Harrison Butker, K, Chiefs 16.153 Inez Kimani Vidal, K, Chargers 16.154 Wainwright Tank Bigsby, RB, Eagles 16.155 Buble Jonah Coleman, RB, Broncos 16.156 Garlin Harrison Mevis, K, Rams 16.157 O'Connell Evan McPherson, K, Bengals 16.158 Cantrell Ray Davis, RB, Bills 16.159 Miz Eddy Pineiro, K, 49ers 16.160 Ian Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots

Notes: My final pick has to be a defense, and I went with the Vikings. I like their Week 1 game, a home matchup against a Packers offense that won’t have Jacobs. The round also included four kickers (Butker, Mevis, McPherson and Pineiro), four backs and a tight end in Henry.

Final Roster

QBs - Mahomes, Stafford

RBs - McCaffrey, C. Brown, Judkins, J. Warren, Black, Allgeier

WRs - Nabers, Higgins, Burden, Washington, Godwin

TEs - Fannin

Ks - Reichard

DEFs - Vikings