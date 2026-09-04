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The Alice In Chains Fantasy Football Draft Goes Completely Off The Rails

If you’ve been following Michael Fabiano's draft advice, you’ll be shocked by some of his decisions.
Michael Fabiano|
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn't get picked until Round 13 in the 2026 Alice in Chains & Friends Draft.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn't get picked until Round 13 in the 2026 Alice in Chains & Friends Draft. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This weekend will be chock-full of fantasy drafts, as we get closer to the NFL’s opening night in Seattle. One of those drafts occurred on Friday, Sept. 3, with the annual Alice in Chains and Friends Fantasy Football League. The members of the league are the who’s who of music, sports, Hollywood, and then, of course, a dopey fantasy football analyst.

The participants, in order of draft position were Scott Ian from Anthrax; WWE Superstar, The Miz, guitar god Jerry Cantrell from Alice in Chains; actors Jerry O’Connell and Jeff Garlin; singer and songwriter Michael Buble; former MLB pitcher and current MLB analyst Adam Wainwright; Mike Inez from Alice in Chains; Slim Jim Phantom from the Stray Cats, and myself.

The league requires a starting lineup of one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, a tight end, two flex spots (RB/WR/TE), a kicker, and a defense. There is no Superflex. The scoring system is a basic half-point PPR with no premium positions or bonus rewards.

However, those drafts are often very different from what you’ll see in your home leagues. The expert drafts are predictable to a degree: Running backs and wide receivers will come flying off the board first, and there will be a wait on quarterbacks and many tight ends. You get the point. 

Being that it’s a 10-team league, every roster is going to be stacked. That doesn’t mean that some odd stuff didn't happen (trust me, it did), including something that I’ll discuss below that I have never, ever done in any draft in over 25 years of playing fantasy football. 

This particular draft also pushed me to select multiple players I would rather not have picked, and you’ll find out why as I break down my thought process and selections in each round. If you’ve been following my draft advice, you’ll very much be shocked at some of my decisions. 

Alright, let’s get into a draft and a fantasy team I honestly don’t love, even if I should.

Round 1

Round/Pick

Team

Player

1.01

Ian

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions

1.02

Miz

Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons

1.03

Cantrell

James Cook, RB, Bills

1.04

O'Connell

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals

1.05

Garlin

Puca Nacua, WR, Rams

1.06

Buble

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts

1.07

Wainwright

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks

1.08

Inez

Omarian Hampton, RB, Chargers

1.09

Slim Jim

Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles

1.10

Fabiano

Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers

Notes: Gibbs and Robinson are pretty much chalk in the top two, but Cantrell went rogue and took Cook at No. 3. That’s the highest I’ve seen him picked in a draft. The next four picks were chalk. Inez took Hampton, and Slim Jim went with Barkley. That left me to take McCaffrey. I didn’t want him. I’m afraid of a 30-year-old running back coming off a season with 450 touches. But at No. 10, I pretty much had to do it. 

Round 2

Round/Pick

Team

Player

2.11

Fabiano

Chase Brown, RB, Bengals

2.12

Slim Jim

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys

2.13

Inez

De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins

2.14

Wainwright

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions

2.15

Buble

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Chiefs

2.16

Garlin

Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens

2.17

O'Connell

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders

2.18

Cantrell

Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

2.19

Miz

A.J. Brown, WR, Patriots

2.20

Ian

Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders

Notes: The second round began with my selection of Brown, who I’ll pair with CMC in a backfield that could be solid. The rest of the round was chalk. 

Round 3

Round/Pick

Team

Player

3.21

Ian

Josh Allen, QB, Bills

3.22

Miz

Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys

3.23

Cantrell

Kyren Williams, RB, Rams

3.24

O'Connell

George Pickens, WR, Cowboys

3.25

Garlin

Nico Collins, WR, Texans

3.26

Buble

Chris Olave, WR, Saints

3.27

Wainwright

Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs

3.28

Inez

Drake London, WR, Falcons

3.29

Slim Jim

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Cardinals

3.30

Fabiano

Malik Nabers, WR, Giants

Notes: Allen was the first quarterback selected. Javonte and Kyren Williams were next, followed by five straight wideouts. It should be noted that O’Connell was on auto pick, as he was shooting a live TV show for Big Brother during the draft. That will unfortunately burn him in a future round. Love was the first rookie picked, and I took Nabers. I was really hoping London fell to me (he went later than expected), but I was sniped by Inez. 

Round 4

Round/Pick

Team

Player

4.31

Fabiano

Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

4.32

Slim Jim

Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals

4.33

Inez

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

4.34

Wainwright

Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants

4.35

Buble

Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers

4.36

Garlin

Colston Loveland, TE, Bears

4.37

O'Connell

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers

4.38

Cantrell

Devonta Smith, WR, Eagles

4.39

Miz

Breece Hall, RB, Jets

4.40

Ian

Travis Etienne Jr, RB, Saints

Notes: As the league's commissioner, I was also in charge of making sure the guys were ready for their live hits, since the show aired live on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio. That burned me in this round, as I drafted Higgins (I wanted Tetairoa McMillan). As they say, stuff happens, but that definitely bothered me. I almost took McBride, but there will be good tight ends on the board later in a 10-team league. Slim Jim took him after me. Inez took the second quarterback, Jackson, and Garlin, a die-hard Bears fan, took the third tight end, breakout pick Loveland. 

Round 5

Round/Pick

Team

Player

5.41

Ian

D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears

5.42

Miz

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers

5.43

Cantrell

Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers

5.44

O'Connell

Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers

5.45

Garlin

David Montgomery, RB, Texans

5.46

Buble

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Broncos

5.47

Wainwright

Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars

5.48

Inez

Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens

5.49

Slim Jim

Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets

5.50

Fabiano

Luther Burden III, WR, Bears

Notes: Round 5 saw five running backs and five wide receivers picked. This is where O’Connell got burned by auto-draft, as the computer took Jacobs. That could be tough to overcome in his backfield, especially if Jacobs isn’t allowed to return. Montgomery went to Garlin, and sleeper Tuten went to Wainwright. I wanted Wilson, but he went one pick ahead of me, so I grabbed one of my favorite breakout players, Burden, instead. Had I gotten Wilson, I might have still taken Burden at the top of the sixth round. This is where I needed to audible in terms of my strategy.

Round 6

Round/Pick

Team

Player

6.51

Fabiano

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns

6.52

Slim Jim

DJ Moore, WR, Bills

6.53

Inez

Tyler Warren, TE, Colts

6.54

Wainwright

Jadarian Price, RB, Seahawks

6.55

Buble

Drake Maye, QB, Patriots

6.56

Garlin

Rome Odunze, WR, Bears

6.57

O'Connell

Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals

6.58

Cantrell

Davante Adams, WR, Rams

6.59

Miz

Christian Watson, WR, Packers

6.60

Ian

Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders

Notes: I’m not even thinking about a quarterback or tight end at this point, because both spots are still very deep. Instead, I took a third running back and another one of my favorite breakouts, Judkins. Inez took the fourth tight end in Warren, and Wainwright grabbed Price as his No. 3 back. Buble took the third quarterback, Maye, and O’Connell was auto-picked the fourth field general, Burrow. The round ended with three consecutive wideouts: Adams, Watson and McLaurin.

Round 7

Round/Pick

Team

Player

7.61

Ian

Mike Evans, WR, 49ers

7.62

Miz

Jonathon Brooks, RB, Panthers

7.63

Cantrell

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots

7.64

O'Connell

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots

7.65

Garlin

Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders

7.66

Buble

Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers

7.67

Wainwright

MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Packers

7.68

Inez

Jameson Willias, WR, Lions

7.69

Slim Jim

Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

7.70

Fabiano

Parker Washington, WR, Jaguars

Notes: Ian took Evans at the top of the round, followed by three backs, including both Stevenson and Henderson, in that order, from New England. Garlin took his quarterback, Daniels, and Slim Jim grabbed Hurts. Since I was still waiting on quarterbacks and tight ends, I took another wide receiver, Washington. He’s another of my favorite sleeper/breakout players. 

Round 8

Round/Pick

Team

Player

8.71

Fabiano

Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers

8.72

Slim Jim

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals

8.73

Inez

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Raiders

8.74

Wainwright

George Kittle, TE, 49ers

8.75

Buble

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars

8.76

Garlin

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers

8.77

O'Connell

Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions

8.78

Cantrell

DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers

8.79

Miz

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars

8.80

Ian

Carnell Tate, WR, Titans

Notes: I continued to build backfield depth by selecting Warren, simply because I am worried about McCaffrey lasting all season. (See how taking him altered everything?) Inez, a Raiders fan, took Washington as high as I’ve seen him drafted. Two more tight ends, Kittle and LaPorta, were selected. The Miz took Lawrence as his starting quarterback, ahead of Justin Herbert and Dak Prescott. Ian finished the round with his third consecutive wide receiver, the rookie Tate. 

Round 9

Round/Pick

Team

Player

9.81

Ian

KC Concepcion, WR, Browns

9.82

Miz

Blake Corum, RB, Rams

9.83

Cantrell

Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys

9.84

O'Connell

Rico Dowdle, RB, Steelers

9.85

Garlin

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Commanders

9.86

Buble

Jordan Mason, RB, Vikings

9.87

Wainwright

Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

9.88

Inez

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos

9.89

Slim Jim

Tony Pollard, RB, Titans

9.90

Fabiano

Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Browns

Notes: Ian took his fourth consecutive wideout and second rookie in Concepcion. He would be the only receiver taken in the round. Cantrell took Prescott, which I love because now he’ll have to root for my Cowboys, and Wainwright grabbed Herbert. The running back position was the most prominent in the round, as Corum, Dowdle, Croskey-Merritt, Mason, Dobbins and Pollard were all picked. I ended up taking Fannin, in part, because I know Miz wanted him later in the round. 

Round 10

Round/Pick

Team

Player

10.91

Fabiano

Kaelon Black, RB, 49ers

10.92

Slim Jim

Makai Lemon, WR, Eagles

10.93

Inez

Mikchael Wilson, WR, Cardinals

10.94

Wainwright

Kyle Monangai, RB, Bears

10.95

Buble

Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings

10.96

Garlin

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Buccaneers

10.97

O'Connell

Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos

10.98

Cantrell

Alec Pierce, WR, Colts

10.99

Miz

Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs

10.100

Ian

Rams defense

Notes: Once again, drafting CMC affected my selection. This time, it’s Black. I didn’t want to miss out on him as McCaffrey’s handcuff, so I took him maybe a little sooner than I would have otherwise in a 10-team league. Five receivers were picked.

Round 11

Round/Pick

Team

Player

11.101

Ian

Brandon Aubrey, K, Cowboys

11.102

Miz

De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, 49ers

11.103

Cantrell

Woody Marks, RB, Texans

11.104

O'Connell

Kyle Pitts Sr., TE, Falcons

11.105

Garlin

RJ Harvey, RB, Broncoa

11.106

Buble

Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks

11.107

Wainwright

Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers

11.108

Inez

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills

11.109

Slim Jim

Jayden Reed, WR, Packers

11.110

Fabiano

Chris Godwin Jr., WR, Buccaneers

Notes: Aubrey went at the start of Round 11. If I didn’t have to draft Black to handcuff CMC, I might have taken him. Stribling went in this round, too, but I’ve seen him go as high as Round 7 in a 12-team league, so Miz got a potential bargain. I decided to take another wideout, Godwin, rather than select a quarterback. I’m the only team without a single quarterback. 

Round 12

Round/Pick

Team

Player

12.111

Fabiano

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Cardinals

12.112

Slim Jim

Texans defense

12.113

Inez

Caleb Williams, QB, Bears

12.114

Wainwright

Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants

12.115

Buble

Bo Nix, QB, Broncos

12.116

Garlin

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Saints

12.117

O'Connell

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Steelers

12.118

Cantrell

Matthew Golden, WR, Packers

12.119

Miz

Isaiah Likely, TE, Giants

12.120

Ian

Seahawks defense

Notes: I should have taken Caleb Williams with this pick. Instead, I took Allgeier as a potential trade chip (Slim Jim has Love, who might not play in Week 1). As if I angered the fantasy gods, three of the next four picks were quarterbacks, including Williams. The teams that picked those three had a starter (yes, Williams is a backup for Inez), which thinned my available quarterback options in Round 13. Oddly, Ian took a second defense, the Seahawks, even after he selected the Rams defense two rounds earlier. 

Round 13

Round/Pick

Team

Player

13.121

Ian

Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers

13.122

Miz

Broncos defense

13.123

Cantrell

Juwan Johnson, TE, Saints

13.124

O'Connell

Stefon Diggs, WR, Commanders

13.125

Garlin

Rachaad White, RB, Commanders

13.126

Buble

Eagles defense

13.127

Wainwright

Cameron Dicker, K, Chargers

13.128

Inez

Ravens defense

13.129

Slim Jim

Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys

13.130

Fabiano

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

Notes: Ian took his second quarterback, Purdy, and three more defenses (Broncos, Eagles, Ravens) were picked in the round. As it came to my turn, and I’m regretting not taking Williams in the previous round, I ended up grabbing Mahomes, the best quarterback left on my board. I don’t love the pick (isn’t that crazy? I’m talking about Mahomes), but it’s not the worst thing in the world, since I waited to pick a QB1 until Round 13. I’ve never waited that long to take my first quarterback. Ever. I’m not expecting him to return to an elite level, but he’s still Mahomes

Round 14

Round/Pick

Team

Player

14.131

Fabiano

Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams

14.132

Slim Jim

Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Jaguars

14.133

Inez

Josh Downs, WR, Colts

14.134

Wainwright

Jaguars defense

14.135

Buble

Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Titans

14.136

Garlin

Deebo Samuel Sr., WR, 49ers

14.137

O'Connell

Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Vikings

14.138

Cantrell

Chargers defense

14.139

Miz

Keaton Mitchell, RB, Chargers

14.140

Ian

Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, Ravens

Notes: I wanted to take another quarterback, and the best player on my board was Stafford. I’m expecting regression from his top-three fantasy finish from a season ago, but I’m hoping it’s not a freefall. I’ll be playing the weekly matchups with Mahomes and Stafford and hope for the best. Maybe I’m being a little too pessimistic? Two more defenses (Jaguars, Chargers) and four wide receivers, including Downs, Robinson, Samuel and Lane were also picked in the round.

Round 15

Round/Pick

Team

Player

15.141

Ian

Chi Okonkwo, TE, Commanders

15.142

Miz

Kyler Murray, QB, Vikings

15.143

Cantrell

Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, Texans

15.144

O'Connell

Patriots defense

15.145

Garlin

Steelers defense

15.146

Buble

Cam Little, K, Jaguars

15.147

Wainwright

Jalen Coker, WR, Panthers

15.148

Inez

Jason Myers, K, Seahawks

15.149

Slim Jim

Jared Goff, QB, Lions

15.150

Fabiano

Will Reichard, K, Vikings

Notes: Okonkwo started the round for Ian, and The Miz grabbed a potential steal in Murray as his No. 2 quarterback. I wanted Fairbairn, but he went to Cantrell. My audible would have been the Steelers defense, but Garlin grabbed them ahead of me. With Little and Myers also taken in the round, I grabbed the next-best kicker, Reichard. He was pretty underrated in 2025 fantasy. 

Round 16

Round/Pick

Team

Player

16.151

Fabiano

Vikings defense

16.152

Slim Jim

Harrison Butker, K, Chiefs

16.153

Inez

Kimani Vidal, K, Chargers

16.154

Wainwright

Tank Bigsby, RB, Eagles

16.155

Buble

Jonah Coleman, RB, Broncos

16.156

Garlin

Harrison Mevis, K, Rams

16.157

O'Connell

Evan McPherson, K, Bengals

16.158

Cantrell

Ray Davis, RB, Bills

16.159

Miz

Eddy Pineiro, K, 49ers

16.160

Ian

Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots

Notes: My final pick has to be a defense, and I went with the Vikings. I like their Week 1 game, a home matchup against a Packers offense that won’t have Jacobs. The round also included four kickers (Butker, Mevis, McPherson and Pineiro), four backs and a tight end in Henry.

Final Roster

QBs - Mahomes, Stafford
RBs - McCaffrey, C. Brown, Judkins, J. Warren, Black, Allgeier
WRs - Nabers, Higgins, Burden, Washington, Godwin
TEs - Fannin 
Ks - Reichard
DEFs - Vikings

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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