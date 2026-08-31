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Biggest NFL Moves For Fantasy Football Managers To Know In 2026 Drafts

The preseason is over, so here's what you need to know for your drafts after a hectic weekend of wheeling and dealing, with more than 1,100 players released.
Michael Fabiano|
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has become a major question mark in fantasy football drafts for the 2026 season.
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has become a major question mark in fantasy football drafts for the 2026 season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NFL’s preseason is officially over, and fantasy football drafts are raging like a bunch of metal heads in the pit at a Korn concert (I still have four left myself)! So, let’s take a look at all of the news you need to know for your drafts after what was a hectic weekend of NFL moves.

The biggest news, of course, was Josh Jacobs being placed on the commissioner’s exempt list. He is now ineligible to play or practice with the Green Bay Packers, and there’s a real scenario where he never plays another down in the NFL again. And, even if he does (his court hearing isn’t until mid-November), Jacobs is a 28-year-old running back with declining stats.

I’d avoid him in drafts.

His replacement, Marshawn Lloyd, is shooting up draft lists. I would warn fantasy managers not to overdraft him though, as he’s barely even played in his first two NFL seasons due to injuries. He’s worth a sixth- or seventh-round pick as a flex starter with a chance to be a weekly starter.

Notable injury designations

Zach Charbonnet (knee) placed on IR/designated to return: Charbonnet will miss at least the first four games of the season, which creates a chance for Jadarian Price to establish his role as the team’s lead running back. I’ve moved him up (RB21) in my player rankings.

Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) placed on IR/designated to return: Tyson will miss the first four games of the season, so the earliest he can return is Week 5 against the Vikings. He’s draftable as a late-round WR4, especially if you have injured spots on your roster.

Dillon Gabriel (back) placed on IR/designated to return

James Conner (ankle/foot) placed on IR/designated to return

Devin Neal (hamstring) placed on IR (Alvin Kamara was not)

Adam Randall (undisclosed) placed on IR/designated to return

Isaac Guerendo (pectoral) placed on Reserve/Unable to Perform list

Christian Kirk (calf) placed on IR/designated to return

Tank Dell (knee) placed on IR/designated to return

Savion Williams (ankle) placed on IR/designated to return

Grant Calcaterra (back) placed on IR/designated to return

Luke Musgrave placed on Reserve/PUP list

Notable player transactions

Quarterbacks

Will Levis released by Tennessee

Quinn Ewers traded to Jacksonville

Kyle McCord traded to Miami

Jake Browning released by Tampa Bay (Jalon Daniels: QB2)

Brad Cook released by Jets (Cade Klubnik: QB2)

Running Backs

Josh Jacobs placed on commissioner’s exempt list

Kaleb Johnson traded to Green Bay

Jaydon Blue released by Dallas

Phil Mafah released by Dallas

Jaleel McLaughlin released by Denver

Emari Demarcado released by Kansas City

Jaydn Ott released by Kansas City

Zamir White released by New Orleans

Dare Ogunbowale released by Las Vegas

Roman Hemby released by Las Vegas

Wide Receivers

Kayshon Boutte traded to Houston

Tutu Atwell traded to Los Angeles for Jarquez Hunter (released by Miami)

Cedric Tillman released by Cleveland

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine released by Indianapolis

Greg Dortch released by Detroit

Marquez Valdes-Scantling released by Dallas

Sterling Shepard released by Houston

Zay Jones released by Houston

Jalin Hyatt released by Giants

Bub Means released by New Orleans

Braxton Berrios released by Giants

Tight Ends

Jonnu Smith signs with Green Bay

Justin Joly released by Denver

Michael Trigg released by Dallas

Kickers

Blake Grupe released by Indianapolis (Spencer Shrader: K1)

Ben Sauls released by New York Giants (Dominic Zvada: K1)

Charlie Smyth released by New Orleans (Daniel Carlson: K1)

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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