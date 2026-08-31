Biggest NFL Moves For Fantasy Football Managers To Know In 2026 Drafts

The NFL’s preseason is officially over, and fantasy football drafts are raging like a bunch of metal heads in the pit at a Korn concert (I still have four left myself)! So, let’s take a look at all of the news you need to know for your drafts after what was a hectic weekend of NFL moves.



The biggest news, of course, was Josh Jacobs being placed on the commissioner’s exempt list. He is now ineligible to play or practice with the Green Bay Packers, and there’s a real scenario where he never plays another down in the NFL again. And, even if he does (his court hearing isn’t until mid-November), Jacobs is a 28-year-old running back with declining stats.



I’d avoid him in drafts.



His replacement, Marshawn Lloyd, is shooting up draft lists. I would warn fantasy managers not to overdraft him though, as he’s barely even played in his first two NFL seasons due to injuries. He’s worth a sixth- or seventh-round pick as a flex starter with a chance to be a weekly starter.



Notable injury designations

Zach Charbonnet (knee) placed on IR/designated to return: Charbonnet will miss at least the first four games of the season, which creates a chance for Jadarian Price to establish his role as the team’s lead running back. I’ve moved him up (RB21) in my player rankings.

Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) placed on IR/designated to return: Tyson will miss the first four games of the season, so the earliest he can return is Week 5 against the Vikings. He’s draftable as a late-round WR4, especially if you have injured spots on your roster.

Dillon Gabriel (back) placed on IR/designated to return



James Conner (ankle/foot) placed on IR/designated to return



Devin Neal (hamstring) placed on IR (Alvin Kamara was not)



Adam Randall (undisclosed) placed on IR/designated to return



Isaac Guerendo (pectoral) placed on Reserve/Unable to Perform list



Christian Kirk (calf) placed on IR/designated to return



Tank Dell (knee) placed on IR/designated to return



Savion Williams (ankle) placed on IR/designated to return



Grant Calcaterra (back) placed on IR/designated to return



Luke Musgrave placed on Reserve/PUP list



Notable player transactions

Quarterbacks

Will Levis released by Tennessee



Quinn Ewers traded to Jacksonville



Kyle McCord traded to Miami



Jake Browning released by Tampa Bay (Jalon Daniels: QB2)



Brad Cook released by Jets (Cade Klubnik: QB2)

Running Backs

Josh Jacobs placed on commissioner’s exempt list



Kaleb Johnson traded to Green Bay



Jaydon Blue released by Dallas



Phil Mafah released by Dallas



Jaleel McLaughlin released by Denver



Emari Demarcado released by Kansas City



Jaydn Ott released by Kansas City



Zamir White released by New Orleans



Dare Ogunbowale released by Las Vegas



Roman Hemby released by Las Vegas

Wide Receivers

Kayshon Boutte traded to Houston



Tutu Atwell traded to Los Angeles for Jarquez Hunter (released by Miami)



Cedric Tillman released by Cleveland



Nick Westbrook-Ikhine released by Indianapolis



Greg Dortch released by Detroit



Marquez Valdes-Scantling released by Dallas



Sterling Shepard released by Houston



Zay Jones released by Houston



Jalin Hyatt released by Giants



Bub Means released by New Orleans



Braxton Berrios released by Giants

Tight Ends

Jonnu Smith signs with Green Bay



Justin Joly released by Denver



Michael Trigg released by Dallas



Kickers

Blake Grupe released by Indianapolis (Spencer Shrader: K1)



Ben Sauls released by New York Giants (Dominic Zvada: K1)



Charlie Smyth released by New Orleans (Daniel Carlson: K1)