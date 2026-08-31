Biggest NFL Moves For Fantasy Football Managers To Know In 2026 Drafts
The NFL’s preseason is officially over, and fantasy football drafts are raging like a bunch of metal heads in the pit at a Korn concert (I still have four left myself)! So, let’s take a look at all of the news you need to know for your drafts after what was a hectic weekend of NFL moves.
The biggest news, of course, was Josh Jacobs being placed on the commissioner’s exempt list. He is now ineligible to play or practice with the Green Bay Packers, and there’s a real scenario where he never plays another down in the NFL again. And, even if he does (his court hearing isn’t until mid-November), Jacobs is a 28-year-old running back with declining stats.
His replacement, Marshawn Lloyd, is shooting up draft lists. I would warn fantasy managers not to overdraft him though, as he’s barely even played in his first two NFL seasons due to injuries. He’s worth a sixth- or seventh-round pick as a flex starter with a chance to be a weekly starter.
Notable injury designations
Zach Charbonnet (knee) placed on IR/designated to return: Charbonnet will miss at least the first four games of the season, which creates a chance for Jadarian Price to establish his role as the team’s lead running back. I’ve moved him up (RB21) in my player rankings.
Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) placed on IR/designated to return: Tyson will miss the first four games of the season, so the earliest he can return is Week 5 against the Vikings. He’s draftable as a late-round WR4, especially if you have injured spots on your roster.
Dillon Gabriel (back) placed on IR/designated to return
James Conner (ankle/foot) placed on IR/designated to return
Devin Neal (hamstring) placed on IR (Alvin Kamara was not)
Adam Randall (undisclosed) placed on IR/designated to return
Isaac Guerendo (pectoral) placed on Reserve/Unable to Perform list
Christian Kirk (calf) placed on IR/designated to return
Tank Dell (knee) placed on IR/designated to return
Savion Williams (ankle) placed on IR/designated to return
Grant Calcaterra (back) placed on IR/designated to return
Luke Musgrave placed on Reserve/PUP list
Notable player transactions
Quarterbacks
Will Levis released by Tennessee
Quinn Ewers traded to Jacksonville
Kyle McCord traded to Miami
Jake Browning released by Tampa Bay (Jalon Daniels: QB2)
Brad Cook released by Jets (Cade Klubnik: QB2)
Running Backs
Josh Jacobs placed on commissioner’s exempt list
Kaleb Johnson traded to Green Bay
Jaydon Blue released by Dallas
Phil Mafah released by Dallas
Jaleel McLaughlin released by Denver
Emari Demarcado released by Kansas City
Jaydn Ott released by Kansas City
Zamir White released by New Orleans
Dare Ogunbowale released by Las Vegas
Roman Hemby released by Las Vegas
Wide Receivers
Kayshon Boutte traded to Houston
Tutu Atwell traded to Los Angeles for Jarquez Hunter (released by Miami)
Cedric Tillman released by Cleveland
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine released by Indianapolis
Greg Dortch released by Detroit
Marquez Valdes-Scantling released by Dallas
Sterling Shepard released by Houston
Zay Jones released by Houston
Jalin Hyatt released by Giants
Bub Means released by New Orleans
Braxton Berrios released by Giants
Tight Ends
Jonnu Smith signs with Green Bay
Justin Joly released by Denver
Michael Trigg released by Dallas
Kickers
Blake Grupe released by Indianapolis (Spencer Shrader: K1)
Ben Sauls released by New York Giants (Dominic Zvada: K1)
Charlie Smyth released by New Orleans (Daniel Carlson: K1)
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano