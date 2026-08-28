NFL Roster Cuts 2026 Live Updates: Tracking the Most Notable Players Released
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This coming weekend is one of the busiest on the NFL’s cyclical calendar, as all 32 teams must cut their rosters down from 90 to 53 players by Sunday, Aug. 30 at 6:00 p.m. ET.
What this means is that, unfortunately, more than 1,100 players will be released, waived or shelved with an injury designation over the coming days. Some will end up on practice squads or subsequently picked up by other teams—others will be traded—but for many, this marks the end of the road for their time in the NFL.
As a result, there likely will be a handful of surprising releases around the league as teams either look to get younger or simply move on from players who aren’t in their future plans.
Here at Sports Illustrated, we’ll track all of the news, reports and notable releases around the NFL leading into Sunday afternoon. Follow along!
Most notable players cut ahead of 2026 season
WR Cedric Tillman, Browns
The Browns began their roster cuts prior to their preseason finale against the Patriots on Thursday, waiving wide receiver Cedric Tillman.
Tillman, 26, was a third-round pick by Cleveland in 2023, and caught 71 passes for 833 yard and five touchdowns over three seasons. He was set to make $3.6 million in 2026—the final year of his rookie contract—and is now subject to waivers.
NFL roster cuts 026 live updates
Mike Kadlick is a senior NFL news writer for Sports Illustrated. He’s also a New England Patriots reporter for CLNS Media, where he hosts the Patriots Daily podcast and covers the beat from Gillette Stadium. Before joining SI, Kadlick worked at WEEI sports radio in Boston. He holds a master’s degree in public relations from Boston University. When Kadlick’s not covering football, he can be found running, spending time with his wife and dog, and enjoying all things pizza.Follow mikekadlick