Defense & Kicker Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 17
Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football leagues. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fail to meet their statistical expectations at each position. For all of your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily all season.
Fab’s Five Top 10 Fantasy DST Rankings For Week 17
- Broncos defense at Chiefs (Thurs.)
- Patriots defense at Jets
- Steelers defense at Browns
- Lions defense at Vikings (Thurs.)
- Seahawks defense at Panthers
- Saints defense at Titans
- Rams defense at Falcons (Mon.)
- Packers defense vs. Ravens (Sat.)
- Jaguars defense at Colts
- Buccaneers defense at Dolphins
Week 17 Start ‘Em Defenses
Start of the Week
Broncos defense at Chiefs (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): The Broncos defense will be plenty salty after giving up 34 points to the Jaguars at home last week, and a matchup against the Chiefs and third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun should be good for what ails them. The South Dakota State product hadn’t thrown an NFL pass before last weekend, and the Chiefs offensive line is a complete mess heading into the week.
Start ‘Em
Patriots defense at Jets (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Patriots defense is in a great spot to put up a solid stat line for fantasy managers against Brady Cook and the Jets. Their offense has put up an average of just 16.8 points and 260.5 net yards over the last four weeks, and it's committed eight giveaways and 14 sacks over that time. The Patriots have a lot on the line in terms of playoff seeding, so look for New England to find success.
Steelers defense at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Steelers have the inside track on the AFC North crown, and playing against rookie Shedeur Sanders and the Browns (who won’t have Quinshon Judkins) makes their defense a great start. Over the last four weeks, Cleveland has committed nine giveaways (tied for first) and allowed 11 sacks of their quarterbacks. In what could be a low-scoring affair, I’d start the “Steel Curtain.” One thing to monitor, however, is if the Ravens lose on Saturday, the Steelers will clinch the AFC North and potentially rest starters.
More Starts
- Lions defense at Vikings (Thurs. 4:30 p.m. ET, Netflix)
- Seahawks defense at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Saints defense at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 17 Sit ‘Em Defenses
Sit of the Week
Bills defense vs. Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Bills defense is definitely flawed, especially against the run, so I’d expect Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley to have a statistical field day in what could be a Super Bowl preview. The Eagles have also allowed the fewest sacks in the last eight weeks, and defenses have averaged the ninth-fewest points when facing Philadelphia this season. That makes Buffalo’s defense an easy sit ’em.
Sit ‘Em
Vikings defense vs. Lions (Thurs. 4:30 p.m. ET, Netflix): The Vikings defense has played at a very high level lately, but I’d still be wary of it against the Lions. Their offense is one of the most explosive in the NFL, and Jared Goff and crew have only turned the ball over three times since Week 9. Minnesota’s defense could also be on the field a lot with Max Brosmer under center, so I’m keeping the Vikings on the sidelines.
49ers defense vs. Bears (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Niners defense can be a useful fantasy option when the matchup is favorable, but that’s not the case this week. Chicago has been one of the least attractive matchups for defenses from a fantasy standpoint, committing just three giveaways and allowing a mere 11 sacks over the last eight weeks. Even at home, I’m keeping the Niners from putting coal in my fantasy football stocking.
More Sits
- Chiefs defense vs. Broncos (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Cardinals defense at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Eagles defense at Bills (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
Fab’s Five Top 10 Fantasy Kicker Rankings For Week 17
- Brandon Aubrey at Commanders (Thurs.)
- Jason Myers at Panthers
- Ka’im Fairbairn at Chargers (Sat.)
- Andy Borregales at Jets
- Jake Bates at Vikings (Thurs.)
- Cam Little at Colts
- Will Reichard vs. Lions (Thurs.)
- Harrison Mevis at Falcons (Mon.)
- Cameron Dicker vs. Texans (Sat.)
- Chase McLaughlin at Dolphins
Week 17 Start ‘Em Kickers
Start of the Week
Andy Borregales at Jets (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Jets are like a one-year membership to the Jelly of the Month Club … they’re the gift that just keeps on giving to kickers all year long. All but two booters have scored at least eight fantasy points against the Men in Green, and the position has scored 11 or more points seven times. That includes four kickers who have hit that mark or surpassed it since Week 12. It’s a great matchup for Borregales.
Start ‘Em
Cam Little at Colts (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Little has been one of the top kickers in fantasy football in recent weeks, scoring at least 11 points in three straight games and four of his last five. That sort of success should continue against the Colts, who have allowed the most points to enemy kickers over the last eight weeks. Little also beat Indianapolis for 11 points back in Week 14, so a similar stat line is certainly well within reach this weekend.
Will Reichard vs. Lions (Thurs. 4:30 p.m. ET, Netflix): Reichard, listed as a start ’em last week, put up 11 fantasy points in a win over the Giants. He has now scored at least 10 points in three of his last four games, and this week’s matchup against the Lions makes him a nice option once again. Their defense has allowed more than 10 points per game to kickers since Week 9, and Reichard beat them for 11 points back in Week 9.
More Starts
- Jake Bates at Vikings (Thurs. 4:30 p.m. ET, Netflix)
- Evan McPherson vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Harrison Mevis at Falcons (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Week 17 Sit ‘Em Kickers
Sit of the Week
Tyler Loop at Packers (Sat. 8 p.m. ET, Peacock): Loop has seen his totals fall in the last month, as he’s scored single digits in three of his last four games. With Lamar Jackson banged up, the Ravens offense could struggle to give Loop chances to score this week, and the Packers can be tough on enemy kickers. In fact, the position has averaged just 6.1 fantasy points per game against them over the last eight weeks of action.
Sit ‘Em
Cairo Santos at 49ers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Santos had a huge game last week, scoring 14 fantasy points in a win over the Packers. Still, he had been held to single digits in each of his previous four games, and this week’s road matchup against the 49ers makes him a fade. Their defense has allowed the third-fewest points to kickers in the last eight weeks, and just two have beaten them for more than eight points for the season.
Jake Elliott at Bills (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Elliott has struggled badly in recent weeks, scoring three or fewer points in four of his last five games. Last week, he missed two field goals and scored just one point in a win over the Commanders. He should be on the sidelines against the Bills, who have allowed just over six fantasy points per game to opposing booters in the last eight weeks. Don’t let Elliott ruin your Christmas cheer!
More Sits
- Michael Badgley vs. Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Eddy Pineiro vs. Bears (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Zane Gonzalez vs. Rams (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)