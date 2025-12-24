Quarterback Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 17
Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football leagues. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fail to meet their statistical expectations at each position. For all of your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily all season.
Fab’s Top 10 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings For Week 17
- Josh Allen vs. Eagles
- Jalen Hurts at Bills
- Drake Maye at Jets
- Joe Burrow vs. Cardinals
- Dak Prescott at Commanders (Thurs.)
- Trevor Lawrence at Colts
- Matthew Stafford at Falcons (Mon.)
- Bo Nix at Chiefs (Thurs.)
- Caleb Williams at 49ers
- Jacoby Brissett at Bengals
Complete Week 17 quarterback rankings
Week 17 Start ‘Em Quarterbacks
Start of the Week
Dak Prescott at Commanders (Thurs. 1 p.m. ET, Netflix): Prescott should bring the gift of fantasy points this week, facing a Commanders defense that’s been vulnerable to quarterbacks. Over the last eight weeks, their defense has allowed the sixth-most points to the position. Over the course of the season, Washington has allowed 18-plus points to signal-callers 11 times, including four who have reached that mark since Week 10.
Start ‘Em
Matthew Stafford at Falcons (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Stafford and the Rams are still in a battle for postseason position, and a matchup against the Falcons makes him a solid fantasy starter. Their defense has allowed four quarterbacks to beat them for 19-plus points since Week 11, including one (Bryce Young) who lit them up like a Christmas tree with 31.8 points. The total on DraftKings is 49.5 as well, so I’d expect plenty of points.
Bo Nix at Chiefs (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Nix threw for a career-high 352 yards last week, but he still scored a disappointing 15.2 fantasy points in a loss to the Jaguars. I like him to rebound this week, as he faces a demoralized Chiefs team that just allowed two touchdowns and 18 fantasy points to Cam Ward. Denver is playing for postseason seeding as well, while Kansas City is just playing out the stretch.
Jacoby Brissett at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Since Week 6, Brissett has quietly been the sixth-best quarterback in fantasy football. He’s been held under 18.9 points just once in his 10 starts for the Cardinals, and a matchup against the Bengals makes him a nice option this week. Over the last eight weeks, their pass defense has surrendered 11 touchdown passes and the fifth-most points per game to opposing quarterbacks.
Tyler Shough at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Shough has looked good over the last four weeks of action, scoring at least 17.1 fantasy points in each start while averaging 18.5 points per game in that span. I’m not telling you to start him in fantasy football championship week in traditional leagues that use one quarterback, but the rookie is well worth a look in Superflex formats based on a favorable matchup against the three-win Titans.
More Starts
- Baker Mayfield at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Jaxson Dart at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Caleb Williams at 49ers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
Week 17 Sit ‘Em Quarterbacks
Sit of the Week
Justin Herbert vs. Texans (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network): Herbert’s stats last week shone brighter than the Griswold house on Christmas Vacation, as he scored 30.2 fantasy points. Of course, that came against the lowly Cowboys defense. Next on the slate is a much tougher foe, as the Texans and their top-ranked defense visit Sofi Stadium. All but four of the quarterbacks they’ve played have been held under 16.2 points in 2025.
Sit ‘Em
Jared Goff at Vikings (Thurs. 4:30 p.m. ET, Netflix): Goff has been hot in the stat sheets, as he’s scored 20-plus points in three of his last four games. Unfortunately, this week’s matchup in Minnesota is a brutal one. Since Week 9, their stout defense has allowed an average of just 8.7 points per game to quarterbacks. What’s more, no signal-caller has beaten them for more than 16.7 points since Week 10 … that was Lamar Jackson.
C.J. Stroud vs. Chargers (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network): I whiffed on Stroud last week, as he put up just 11.5 fantasy points despite a nice matchup against the Raiders. He has now been held under 12 points in all but one of his last five games, and a tough road game against the Chargers makes him a fade. Only the Vikings have allowed fewer points per game to opposing quarterbacks since Week 9, so Stroud is an easy sit ’em.
Sam Darnold at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Darnold scored 19 fantasy points in last week’s wild win over the Rams, and he’s now alternated good and bad stat lines in his last seven games. If this trend continues, he’ll leave coal in your fantasy stocking against Carolina. Their defense has been tough on quarterbacks over the last eight weeks, allowing just seven touchdown passes and the sixth-fewest points.
Bryce Young vs. Seahawks (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Young has scored 15-plus points in each of his last three games and four of his last five, but it’s still hard to trust him in traditional leagues in a matchup against Seattle. Just five quarterbacks have beaten them for more than 17 fantasy points, and the position has averaged a mere 13.6 points against Seattle since Week 9. I’d keep Young sidelined outside Superflex leagues this week.
More Sits
- Aaron Rodgers at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Cam Ward vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Philip Rivers vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox)