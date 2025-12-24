Tight End Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em For Fantasy Football Week 17
Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football leagues. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fail to meet their statistical expectations at each position. For all of your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily all season.
Fab’s Five Top 10 Fantasy Tight End Rankings For Week 17
- Trey McBride at Bengals
- George Kittle vs. Bears
- Brock Bowers vs. Giants
- Kyle Pitts Sr. vs. Rams (Mon.)
- Dalton Schultz at Chargers
- Harold Fannin Jr. vs. Steelers
- Jake Ferguson at Commanders (Thurs.)
- Juwan Johnson at Titans
- Hunter Henry at Jets
- Dallas Goedert at Bills
Complete Week 17 tight end rankings
Week 17 Start ‘Em Tight Ends
Start of the Week
Kyle Pitts Sr. at Rams (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Pitts Sr. has been a virtual fantasy Santa Claus in the last four weeks, scoring a combined 94.5 fantasy points. That includes a 45.6-point effort in Week 15, and a two-game span where he’s scored four touchdowns. He should remain in starting lineups against the Rams, who allowed 15 points to AJ Barner last week and have given up 10-plus points to five tight ends since Week 9.
Start ‘Em
Jake Ferguson at Commanders (Thurs. 1 p.m. ET, Netflix): Ferguson has struggled in the stat sheets in recent weeks, scoring single-digit fantasy points in three of his last four games. Still, I’d keep the faith in him against a Commanders defense that’s surrendered the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends over the last eight weeks. Ferguson also beat Washington for seven catches and 21.9 fantasy points back in Week 7.
Harold Fannin Jr. vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Fannin Jr. has become a virtual must-start in the last month, scoring at least 11.3 fantasy points in four straight games. He should remain in lineups in fantasy championship week too, as the rookie faces a plus matchup at home against the Steelers. Their defense has allowed the fifth-most points to tight ends since Week 13, and Fannin Jr. beat them for 15.1 points back in Week 6.
Juwan Johnson at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Johnson had nine targets and scored 16.9 points in last week’s win over the Jets, and his next contest in Tennessee makes him a viable play once again. Their defense has struggled against tight ends lately, allowing 11-plus points to the position four times since Week 11. Two of those tight ends, Harold Fannin Jr. and George Kittle, beat them for 22-plus points in back-to-back weeks.
More Starts
- Dalton Schultz at Chargers (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network)
- Brenton Strange at Colts (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Taysom Hill at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 17 Sit ‘Em Tight Ends
Sit of the Week
Travis Kelce vs. Broncos (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): It’s not often that you see Kelce as a sit ’em, but that’s what happens when you lose both Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew in consecutive weeks. As a result, the Chiefs will be forced to start Chris Oladokun, a seventh-round pick in 2022. Kelce has also been held to fewer than two fantasy points in three of his last four games, so I’d sit him down if possible.
Sit ‘Em
Mark Andrews at Packers (Sat. 8 p.m. ET, Peacock): Andrews has seen his stock sink in the last month-plus, scoring fewer than five points four times while scoring no more than 8.7 points in his last five games. With Lamar Jackson banged up and a matchup against Green Bay next, Andrews needs to be on the fantasy sidelines. No defense has allowed fewer fantasy points per game to enemy tight ends over the last eight weeks.
Dalton Kincaid vs. Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Kincaid is nearly impossible to start in the fantasy championship. He’s been held to single digits in three of his last four games, and his snap totals have left much to be desired. Couple that with a matchup against the Eagles, who have allowed just two touchdowns and the second-fewest fantasy points to tight ends over the last eight weeks, and Kincaid should be on the pine.
T.J. Hockenson vs. Lions (Thurs. 4:30 p.m. ET, Netflix): Hockenson scored just 1.2 fantasy points in last week’s win over the Giants, and he’s now been held to single digits in all but two of his last nine games. I’d avoid him this week, as the Vikings will be starting former third-string quarterback Max Brosmer against the Lions. He’s thrown four interceptions in 47 pass attempts this season, so all the Vikings receivers are at risk.
More Sits
- Oronde Gadsden vs. Texans (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network)
- Tyler Warren vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Theo Johnson at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)