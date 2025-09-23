Week 4 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Matt Prater Remains In The Top Five
The kicker rankings continue to be led by Cowboys booter Brandon Aubrey, but there are some new names in the top 12.
Daniel Carlson has a nice matchup against Chicago, and Joshua Karty is making waves in Los Angeles. Spencer Shrader has also become a startable fantasy asset, and Matt Prater is back in the top 10.
On the flip side, Evan McPherson has fallen out of the top 25 kickers, and John Parker Romo has slid down after a poor Week 3 performance and a tough matchup against Washington. With that said, here are my fantasy kicker rankings for Week 4.
All Positions: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEFs
Week 4 Fantasy Kicker Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
vs. GB
2
Jake Bates
DET
vs. CLE
3
Matt Prater
BUF
vs. NO
4
Cameron Dicker
LAC
at NYG
5
Chris Boswell
PIT
vs. MIN
6
Spencer Shrader
IND
at LAR
7
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
vs. TEN
8
Daniel Carlson
LV
vs. CHI
9
Joshua Karty
LAR
vs. IND
10
Tyler Loop
BAL
at KC
11
Brandon McManus
GB
at DAL
12
Chase McLaughlin
TB
vs. PHI
13
Cairo Santos
CHI
at LV
14
Riley Patterson
MIA
vs. NYJ
15
Eddy Piniero
SF
vs. JAC
16
Will Reichard
MIN
at PIT
17
Nick Folk
NYJ
at MIA
18
John Parker Romo
ATL
vs. WAS
19
Chad Ryland
ARI
avs. SEA
20
Joey Slye
TEN
at HOU
21
Jason Myers
SEA
at ARI
22
Cam Little
JAC
at SF
23
Harrison Butker
KC
vs. BAL
24
Wil Lutz
DEN
vs. CIN
25
Ryan Fitzgerald
CAR
at NE
26
Jake Elliott
PHI
at TB
27
Matt Gay
WAS
at ATL
28
Andres Borregales
NE
vs. CAR
29
Evan McPherson
CIN
at DEN
30
Andre Szmyt
CLE
at DET
31
Graham Gano
NYG
vs. LAC
32
Blake Grupe
NO
at BUF