Week 4 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Matt Prater Remains In The Top Five

Michael Fabiano

Bills K Matt Prater (15) has emerged into one of the top kickers in fantasy football this season. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The kicker rankings continue to be led by Cowboys booter Brandon Aubrey, but there are some new names in the top 12.

Daniel Carlson has a nice matchup against Chicago, and Joshua Karty is making waves in Los Angeles. Spencer Shrader has also become a startable fantasy asset, and Matt Prater is back in the top 10.

On the flip side, Evan McPherson has fallen out of the top 25 kickers, and John Parker Romo has slid down after a poor Week 3 performance and a tough matchup against Washington. With that said, here are my fantasy kicker rankings for Week 4.

Week 4 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

vs. GB

2

Jake Bates

DET

vs. CLE

3

Matt Prater

BUF

vs. NO

4

Cameron Dicker

LAC

at NYG

5

Chris Boswell

PIT

vs. MIN

6

Spencer Shrader

IND

at LAR

7

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

vs. TEN

8

Daniel Carlson

LV

vs. CHI

9

Joshua Karty

LAR

vs. IND

10

Tyler Loop

BAL

at KC

11

Brandon McManus

GB

at DAL

12

Chase McLaughlin

TB

vs. PHI

13

Cairo Santos

CHI

at LV

14

Riley Patterson

MIA

vs. NYJ

15

Eddy Piniero

SF

vs. JAC

16

Will Reichard

MIN

at PIT

17

Nick Folk

NYJ

at MIA

18

John Parker Romo

ATL

vs. WAS

19

Chad Ryland

ARI

avs. SEA

20

Joey Slye

TEN

at HOU

21

Jason Myers

SEA

at ARI

22

Cam Little

JAC

at SF

23

Harrison Butker

KC

vs. BAL

24

Wil Lutz

DEN

vs. CIN

25

Ryan Fitzgerald

CAR

at NE

26

Jake Elliott

PHI

at TB

27

Matt Gay

WAS

at ATL

28

Andres Borregales

NE

vs. CAR

29

Evan McPherson

CIN

at DEN

30

Andre Szmyt

CLE

at DET

31

Graham Gano

NYG

vs. LAC

32

Blake Grupe

NO

at BUF

