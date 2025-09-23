Week 4 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Buffalo At The Top Of The List
The defensive rankings are always fluid, as there are few elite units and more fantasy fans are playing the weekly matchups.
The Bills are atop this week’s list, and teams like the Packers (Micah Parsons revenge game), Broncos, Texans, and Lions (among others) have plus matchups and are very startable assets.
On the flip side, big-name defenses like the Ravens and Chiefs have tough matchups (facing each other), and the Rams will be tough to trust with a home road matchup against the Colts.
With that said, here are my fantasy defense rankings for Week 4.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
Week 4 Fantasy Defense Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Bills
BUF
vs. NO
2
Broncos
DEN
vs. CIN
3
Texans
HOU
vs. TEN
4
Packers
GB
at DAL
5
Lions
DET
vs. CLE
6
Vikings
MIN
at PIT
7
Chargers
LAC
at NYG
8
Patriots
NE
vs. CAR
9
Commanders
WAS
at ATL
10
49ers
SF
vs. JAC
11
Jets
NYJ
at MIA
12
Steelers
PIT
vs. MIN
13
Seahawks
SEA
at ARI
14
Falcons
ATL
vs. WAS
15
Eagles
PHI
at TB
16
Cardinals
ARI
vs. SEA
17
Raiders
LV
vs. CHI
18
Bears
CHI
at LV
19
Rams
LAR
vs. IND
20
Titans
TEN
at HOU
21
Dolphins
MIA
vs. NYJ
22
Jaguars
JAC
at SF
23
Colts
IND
at LAR
24
Bengals
CIN
at DEN
25
Chiefs
KC
vs. BAL
26
Ravens
BAL
at KC
27
Cowboys
DAL
vs. GB
28
Panthers
CAR
at NE
29
Buccaneers
TB
vs. PHI
30
Giants
NYG
vs. LAC
31
Browns
CLE
at DET
32
Saints
NO
at BUF