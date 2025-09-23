SI

Week 4 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Buffalo At The Top Of The List

Michael Fabiano

Bills LB Matt Milano (58) and his defensive teammates have a plus home matchup against the Saints in Week 4.
Bills LB Matt Milano (58) and his defensive teammates have a plus home matchup against the Saints in Week 4.

The defensive rankings are always fluid, as there are few elite units and more fantasy fans are playing the weekly matchups.

The Bills are atop this week’s list, and teams like the Packers (Micah Parsons revenge game), Broncos, Texans, and Lions (among others) have plus matchups and are very startable assets.

On the flip side, big-name defenses like the Ravens and Chiefs have tough matchups (facing each other), and the Rams will be tough to trust with a home road matchup against the Colts.

With that said, here are my fantasy defense rankings for Week 4.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!

Week 4 Fantasy Defense Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Bills

BUF

vs. NO

2

Broncos

DEN

vs. CIN

3

Texans

HOU

vs. TEN

4

Packers

GB

at DAL

5

Lions

DET

vs. CLE

6

Vikings

MIN

at PIT

7

Chargers

LAC

at NYG

8

Patriots

NE

vs. CAR

9

Commanders

WAS

at ATL

10

49ers

SF

vs. JAC

11

Jets

NYJ

at MIA

12

Steelers

PIT

vs. MIN

13

Seahawks

SEA

at ARI

14

Falcons

ATL

vs. WAS

15

Eagles

PHI

at TB

16

Cardinals

ARI

vs. SEA

17

Raiders

LV

vs. CHI

18

Bears

CHI

at LV

19

Rams

LAR

vs. IND

20

Titans

TEN

at HOU

21

Dolphins

MIA

vs. NYJ

22

Jaguars

JAC

at SF

23

Colts

IND

at LAR

24

Bengals

CIN

at DEN

25

Chiefs

KC

vs. BAL

26

Ravens

BAL

at KC

27

Cowboys

DAL

vs. GB

28

Panthers

CAR

at NE

29

Buccaneers

TB

vs. PHI

30

Giants

NYG

vs. LAC

31

Browns

CLE

at DET

32

Saints

NO

at BUF

Published
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

