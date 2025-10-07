SI

Week 6 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Pittsburgh At The Top Of The List

Steelers superstar T.J. Watt and his defensive teammates have a plus matchup against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.
The fifth week of the NFL season has come and gone, and we’ve already entered the bye weeks. The good news is that only two teams, the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings, are off the board. There is also another international game, as the Denver Broncos face the New York Jets in London (9:30 a.m. ET).

The Week 6 rankings are led by some of the usual defensive suspects, as the Steelers, Eagles, Packers and Broncos are all in the top 10. The Rams have a plus matchup against the Ravens, who’ll be without Lamar Jackson, and the Patriots and Raiders are both nice streamers based on their matchups.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football defense rankings for the sixth week of the NFL season.

Week 6 Fantasy DST Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Steelers

PIT

vs. CLE

2

Eagles

PHI

at NYG

3

Packers

GB

vs. CIN

4

Broncos

DEN

at NYJ

5

Rams

LAR

at BAL

6

Buccaneers

TB

vs. SF

7

Patriots

NE

at NO

8

Raiders

LV

vs. TEN

9

Seahawks

SEA

at JAC

10

Chargers

LAC

at MIA

11

Cowboys

DAL

at CAR

12

Titans

TEN

at LV

13

Colts

IND

vs. ARI

14

Commanders

WAS

vs. CHI

15

Browns

CLE

at PIT

16

49ers

SF

at TB

17

Jaguars

JAC

vs. SEA

18

Bills

BUF

at ATL

19

Saints

NO

vs. NE

20

Jets

NYJ

vs. DEN

21

Ravens

BAL

vs. LAR

22

Cardinals

ARI

at IND

23

Dolphins

MIA

vs. LAC

24

Lions

DET

at KC

25

Chiefs

KC

vs. DET

26

Giants

NYG

vs. PHI

27

Panthers

CAR

vs. DAL

28

Bears

CHI

at WAS

29

Bengals

CIN

vat GB

30

Falcons

Published
