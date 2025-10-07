Week 6 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Pittsburgh At The Top Of The List
The fifth week of the NFL season has come and gone, and we’ve already entered the bye weeks. The good news is that only two teams, the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings, are off the board. There is also another international game, as the Denver Broncos face the New York Jets in London (9:30 a.m. ET).
The Week 6 rankings are led by some of the usual defensive suspects, as the Steelers, Eagles, Packers and Broncos are all in the top 10. The Rams have a plus matchup against the Ravens, who’ll be without Lamar Jackson, and the Patriots and Raiders are both nice streamers based on their matchups.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football defense rankings for the sixth week of the NFL season.
Week 6 Fantasy DST Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Steelers
PIT
vs. CLE
2
Eagles
PHI
at NYG
3
Packers
GB
vs. CIN
4
Broncos
DEN
at NYJ
5
Rams
LAR
at BAL
6
Buccaneers
TB
vs. SF
7
Patriots
NE
at NO
8
Raiders
LV
vs. TEN
9
Seahawks
SEA
at JAC
10
Chargers
LAC
at MIA
11
Cowboys
DAL
at CAR
12
Titans
TEN
at LV
13
Colts
IND
vs. ARI
14
Commanders
WAS
vs. CHI
15
Browns
CLE
at PIT
16
49ers
SF
at TB
17
Jaguars
JAC
vs. SEA
18
Bills
BUF
at ATL
19
Saints
NO
vs. NE
20
Jets
NYJ
vs. DEN
21
Ravens
BAL
vs. LAR
22
Cardinals
ARI
at IND
23
Dolphins
MIA
vs. LAC
24
Lions
DET
at KC
25
Chiefs
KC
vs. DET
26
Giants
NYG
vs. PHI
27
Panthers
CAR
vs. DAL
28
Bears
CHI
at WAS
29
Bengals
CIN
vat GB
30
Falcons
ATL
vs. BUF
