Week 6 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Cameron Dicker Moves Into Top 5

Chargers K Cameron Dicker is in the top five in Michael Fabiano's Week 6 fantasy football kicker rankings.
The fifth week of the NFL season has come and gone, and we’ve already entered the bye weeks. The good news is that only two teams, the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings, are off the board.  There is also another international game, as the Denver Broncos face the New York Jets in London (9:30 a.m. ET).

The Week 6 kicker rankings are mostly chalk at the top with Brandon Aubrey, Cameron Dicker and Jake Bates in the top 10. Matt Prater has emerged into a viable, weekly fantasy play as well, while big names like Harrison Butker and Evan McPherson have become tougher to trust as weekly starting options in most leagues.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football kicker rankings for the sixth week of the NFL season.

Week 6 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

at CAR

2

Cameron Dicker

LAC

at MIA

3

Matt Prater

BUF

at ATL

4

Chase McLaughlin

TB

vs. SF

5

Joshua Karty

LAR

at BAL

6

Jake Bates

DET

at KC

7

Daniel Carlson

LV

vs. TEN

8

Jake Elliott

PHI

at NYG

9

Matt Gay

WAS

vs. CHI

10

Chris Boswell

PIT

vs. CLE

11

Joey Slye

TEN

at LV

12

Cairo Santos

CHI

at WAS

13

John Parker Romo

ATL

vs. BUF

14

Cam Little

JAC

vs. SEA

15

Eddy Piniero

SF

at TB

16

Harrison Butker

KC

vs. DET

17

Wil Lutz

DEN

at NYJ

18

Chad Ryland

ARI

at IND

19

Brandon McManus

GB

vs. CIN

20

Tyler Loop

BAL

vs. LAR

21

Jason Myers

SEA

at JAC

22

Riley Patterson

MIA

vs. LAC

23

Blake Grupe

NO

vs. NE

24

Andres Borregales

NE

at NO

25

Ryan Fitzgerald

CAR

vs. DAL

26

Nick Folk

NYJ

vs. DEN

27

Evan McPherson

CIN

at GB

28

Jude McAtamney

NYG

vs. PHI

29

Andre Szmyt

CLE

at PIT

30

TBD

IND

vs. ARI

31

32

Published
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

