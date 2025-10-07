Week 6 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Cameron Dicker Moves Into Top 5
The fifth week of the NFL season has come and gone, and we’ve already entered the bye weeks. The good news is that only two teams, the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings, are off the board. There is also another international game, as the Denver Broncos face the New York Jets in London (9:30 a.m. ET).
The Week 6 kicker rankings are mostly chalk at the top with Brandon Aubrey, Cameron Dicker and Jake Bates in the top 10. Matt Prater has emerged into a viable, weekly fantasy play as well, while big names like Harrison Butker and Evan McPherson have become tougher to trust as weekly starting options in most leagues.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football kicker rankings for the sixth week of the NFL season.
Week 6 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
at CAR
2
Cameron Dicker
LAC
at MIA
3
Matt Prater
BUF
at ATL
4
Chase McLaughlin
TB
vs. SF
5
Joshua Karty
LAR
at BAL
6
Jake Bates
DET
at KC
7
Daniel Carlson
LV
vs. TEN
8
Jake Elliott
PHI
at NYG
9
Matt Gay
WAS
vs. CHI
10
Chris Boswell
PIT
vs. CLE
11
Joey Slye
TEN
at LV
12
Cairo Santos
CHI
at WAS
13
John Parker Romo
ATL
vs. BUF
14
Cam Little
JAC
vs. SEA
15
Eddy Piniero
SF
at TB
16
Harrison Butker
KC
vs. DET
17
Wil Lutz
DEN
at NYJ
18
Chad Ryland
ARI
at IND
19
Brandon McManus
GB
vs. CIN
20
Tyler Loop
BAL
vs. LAR
21
Jason Myers
SEA
at JAC
22
Riley Patterson
MIA
vs. LAC
23
Blake Grupe
NO
vs. NE
24
Andres Borregales
NE
at NO
25
Ryan Fitzgerald
CAR
vs. DAL
26
Nick Folk
NYJ
vs. DEN
27
Evan McPherson
CIN
at GB
28
Jude McAtamney
NYG
vs. PHI
29
Andre Szmyt
CLE
at PIT
30
TBD
IND
vs. ARI
31
32