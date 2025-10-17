Fab's Five Fantasy Football Defense Streamers: Start the Browns DST in Week 7
Were the Ravens your starting fantasy football defense? Does your regular starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five defensive streamers for Week 7!
Note: Defenses listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming DSTs Week 7
Chiefs defense vs. Raiders (46.9%): The Chiefs defense is a smart play in most leagues this week, as it faces a plus matchup against Geno Smith and the Raiders. No team in the league has committed more giveaways (11) after the first six weeks, and Las Vegas’ offensive line has already allowed 18 sacks of its quarterback. Look for Kansas City to post a top-10 stat line this week.
Browns defense vs. Dolphins (39.5%): The Browns have one of the toughest defenses in the league, even more so on their home field, and a matchup against Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins makes it a solid option. Miami seems to be a team in a state of turmoil after Tua’s postgame comments after a loss to the Chargers, and their offense has already committed eight giveaways.
Panthers defense at Jets (10.9%): The Panthers defense hasn’t been very fantasy friendly this season, but a matchup against the Jets makes it streamable. Their offense has allowed a league-high 25 sacks (tied), and the Men in Green will also be without their best player in Garrett Wilson. As long as Carolina can shut down the running game, this one-dimensional Jets offense is a perfect matchup.
Bears defense vs. Saints (7.2%): Chicago’s defense has been a middle-of-the-road option in most fantasy leagues, but a home game against Spencer Rattler and the Saints makes is a top-12 unit this week. New Orleans has averaged just 16 points and 291 net yards of offense in two road games, and their line has allowed five sacks in those contests. Chicago is available in many leagues, too.
Dolphins defense at Browns (2.2%): The Dolphins defense has been mostly useless for fantasy managers this season, but a game against rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel and the Browns is favorable. Their offense has committed eight giveaways (tied for eight-most), and it’s also surrendered 17 sacks of its quarterbacks. It’s certainly a long shot, but Miami is worth a roll of the dice if needed.