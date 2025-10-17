Fab's Five Fantasy Football Tight End Streamers For Week 7: Start Harold Fannin Jr.
Was Brock Bowers your starting fantasy football tight end? Does a starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fabs’ Five tight end streamers for Week 7!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football TE Streamers Week 7
Harold Fannin Jr. vs. Dolphins (27.8%): Fannin Jr. went off last week, catching seven passes for 81 yards. He played 66 offensive snaps too, as David Njoku injured his knee and missed time. Regardless, Fannin Jr. is looking like a good fantasy play in a home matchup against the Dolphins. Their defense has allowed four tight ends, including three rookies, to beat them for double digits.
Mason Taylor vs. Panthers (15.8%): Taylor, listed as a sit ‘em last week, took a step back and finished with just 1.2 fantasy points in an ugly game against the Broncos. Still, he had seen at least six targets in his previous three contests and a matchup against Carolina makes him a worthwhile option. Their defense has allowed five tight ends to beat them for 9.9 or more points in 2025.
Cade Otton at Lions (7.8%): Otton has been better in the stat sheets lately, scoring 10-plus points in each of his last two games. The Buccaneers are dealing with numerous wide receiver injuries heading into Week 7, as Mike Evans, Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin are all banged up. As a result, Otton has a chance to see more targets in what could be a high-scoring game against the Lions.
Michael Mayer at Chiefs (5.8%): Mayer busted out last week, posting 16 fantasy points on his five catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. He has replaced the injured Brock Bowers as the top tight end in Las Vegas, and Geno Smith clearly has a rapport with the veteran. So, despite the fact that this week’s matchup in Kansas City isn’t great on paper, Mayer is still well worth a look this weekend.
Dalton Schultz at Seahawks (3.1%): Schultz has been more involved in the Texans pass attack lately, seeing at least six targets in each of his last three games. He also has a plus matchup against the Seahawks, who have allowed six tight ends to beat them for at least 10.1 fantasy points after the first six weeks. Schultz is widely available in fantasy leagues, so add and start him where needed.