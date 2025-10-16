Fab's Five Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers For Week 7: Start Caleb Williams
Is Lamar Jackson your starting fantasy football quarterback? Does your regular starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fabs’ Five quarterback streamers for Week 7!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming QBs Week 7
Matthew Stafford at Jaguars (44.5%): Stafford failed to meet expectations last week, as he scored just 9.3 fantasy points despite a plus matchup against the Ravens. Still, he had scored 17-plus points in three of his previous four games and a matchup against the Jaguars makes him a worthwhile streamer. Their defense has allowed 17-plus points to four quarterbacks since Week 2.
Caleb Williams vs. Saints (40.2%): Williams posted nearly 20 fantasy points in a win over the Commanders in Week 6, and he’s now scored 19-plus points in three of his five starts. Next up is a plus matchup against the Saints. After six weeks, their defense has allowed the fourth-most points per game to quarterbacks. In all, four field generals have beaten New Orleans for at least 18 fantasy points.
Jared Goff vs. Buccaneers (34.1%): Goff has failed to score at least 17 points in three of his last four games, but I’m betting that he’ll rebound against Tampa Bay. He’s much more productive at home, averaging 21 points in his last 19 games at Ford Field, and a matchup against the Buccaneers is very favorable. They’ve allowed three field generals to beat them for 19 points in 2025.
Justin Fields vs. Panthers (29.4%): Fields was awful last week, so he’s a major risk when it comes to being a fantasy starter ... especially without Garrett Wilson. Still, if you’re in real need, he’s worth a roll of the dice against the Panthers. His skills as a rusher are important, and the Panthers have allowed three quarterbacks to beat them for 22-plus points in each of their last three games.
Dillon Gabriel vs. Dolphins (0.9%): Gabriel is probably better served in Superflex leagues, but he has a great matchup against the Dolphins regardless. Their defense has allowed 18-plus points to all but one opposing quarterback this season, and four have scored more than 23 points. While I don’t expect Gabriel to hit that mark, a game with 16-18 points is a reasonable best-case scenario.