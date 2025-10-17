Fab's Five Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers: Start Matt Gay in Week 7
Was Spencer Shrader your starting fantasy football kicker? Does your regular starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fabs’ Five kicker streamers for Week 7!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football Streaming Ks Week 7
Matt Gay at Cowboys (42.7%): Gay has scored at least nine fantasy points in three of his last four games, during which time he’s averaged nearly 12 points. He’s in a good spot to keep his success going too, as he faces a Cowboys team that’s allowed 12 or more points to three kickers in their last five games. This could be a barnburner in Big D, so Gay should get plenty of opportunities.
Cam Little vs. Rams (41%): Little scored negative one fantasy points last week, but he had scored at least eight points in four of his previous five games. He has a plus matchup this week in London against the Rams, who have surrendered 14 field goals this season. What’s more, four of the six enemy kickers to face their defense to this point have scored no fewer than 10 fantasy points.
Eddy Pineiro vs. Falcons (38.7%): Pineiro has been on absolute fire in the stat sheets since taking over as the Niners kicker, scoring a combined 64 fantasy points. In fact, he’s scored at least 10 points in all but one of his first five games. Couple that with a matchup against the Falcons, who have allowed nine fantasy points per game to kickers, and Pineiro is a solid start for managers.
Michael Badgley at Chargers (13.7%): Badgley posted a respectable eight fantasy points in his first game with the Colts, and this week’s matchup against the Chargers makes him a nice streaming option. The defense has allowed 14 field-goal conversions, which is tied for the fourth-most in the league, and kickers have averaged nearly 10 points per game when facing the Bolts.
Will Reichard vs. Eagles (1.9%): Reichard has scored eight or more points in four of his first five games, and I like him to hit that mark (at least) in a game against the Eagles. Their defense has allowed an average of more than 10 points per game to kickers, and four enemy booters have beaten them for at least nine points. That includes two who have recorded at least 15 points.