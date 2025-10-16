Fab's Five Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers For Week 7: Start Romeo Doubs
Was Malik Nabers one of your starting fantasy wide receivers? Does a starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fabs’ Five wide receiver streamers for Week 7!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football WR Streamers Week 7
Romeo Doubs at Cardinals (25.1%): Doubs has become the top option in the Green Bay pass attack for Jordan Love, seeing at least eight targets in each of his last two games. In those contests, he’s scored a combined 40.3 points. He has value as a streamer against the Cardinals, who have allowed seven different wide receivers to post at least 12.4 fantasy points against them this season.
Kendrick Bourne vs. Falcons (15.8%): Bourne has been on absolute fire in the last two weeks, seeing 20 combined targets and scoring 19-plus points in both contests. If Ricky Pearsall is out of action once again, Bourne would remain a viable starter against the Falcons. The matchup isn’t great in paper, but the volume of opportunities that Bourne is seeing in the pass attack is obvious.
Sterling Shepard at Lions (5.9%): The Buccaneers are a mess at wide receiver, as Mike Evans, Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin are all injured and expected to be out in Week 7, though Evans has a chance to play. That leaves more chances for Shepard and Tez Johnson (1.8%) to make an impact against the Lions. Their defense has allowed the sixth-most points to wide receivers, and eight have beaten them for double digits.
Elic Ayomanor vs. Patriots (3.9%): The Titans are dealing with an injury to Calvin Ridley, so Ayomanor should see an uptick in targets against the Patriots. Their defense has been very vulnerable to wide receivers, allowing 11 to score double digits against them. That includes four who have scored 15-plus points. In what could be a negative game script, Ayomanor should see plenty of opportunities.
Tutu Atwell at Jaguars (0.3%): Atwell is expected to return to action this week, and he’s in a good spot to produce against the Jaguars. He should see more snaps and targets with Puka Nacua out, and Jacksonville’s defense has allowed eight wide receivers to beat them for 11-plus points this season. That makes both Atwell and Jordan Whittington (0.2%) worth a look for those fans in need.