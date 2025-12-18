Fab's Five Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers For Week 16: Start C.J. Stroud
Was Kyler Murray your starting fantasy football quarterback? Does your regular starter have a bad matchup this week and you’re looking for help at the position? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s my Fab’s Five best fantasy quarterback streamers for Week 16!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football QB Streamers For Week 16
Jared Goff vs. Steelers (39.7%): Listed as a start ’em last week, Goff had three touchdowns and scored 25.5 fantasy points in a loss to the Rams. I’d keep him in lineups this week in a matchup against the Steelers. Their defense has been vulnerable to quarterbacks, allowing 19-plus points to the position seven times. What’s more, field generals have scored an average of 17.8 points per game against Pittsburgh since Week 8.
Jacoby Brissett vs. Falcons (20.6%): Want a crazy stat? Since Week 6, only Josh Allen and Trevor Lawrence have scored more fantasy points among quarterbacks than Brissett. He has scored 18-plus points in all nine of his starts, and a matchup against the Falcons makes him a great Week 16 option. Their defense has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to enemy quarterbacks since Week 8, so Brissett is in a good spot.
C.J. Stroud vs. Raiders (19.2%): Stroud posted a terrific stat line in Week 15, recording 260 passing yards, two touchdowns and 23.4 fantasy points. It was his first good total since Week 8, but look at his Week 16 opponent … the Raiders. It seems they’re already getting ready for the offseason, as was evident in a 31-0 loss to the Eagles. As a result, Stroud is well worth a look as a fantasy starter in the second round of the playoffs.
J.J. McCarthy at Giants (8.2%): McCarthy has scored 20-plus fantasy points in each of his last two games, and he’s done it without Justin Jefferson making any kind of statistical impact. This week he faces the Giants, who have allowed 15 touchdown passes and the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in the last eight weeks. Over the course of the regular season, their defense has allowed 17-plus to quarterbacks nine times.
Bryce Young vs. Buccaneers (2.9%): Young has been quietly productive over the last month, scoring 15-plus points in three of his last four games, including two with more than 22 points. Up next is a huge NFC South matchup against the Buccaneers, who have allowed 13 touchdown passes and the third-most points to quarterbacks in the last eight weeks. What’s more, five of them have beaten Tampa for 19-plus points since Week 11.