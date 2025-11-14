Fab's Five Fantasy Football Sleepers For Week 11: Start Texans RB Woody Marks
Fab's Five Sleepers is your weekly look at players who aren’t considered must-starts in fantasy football lineups but could exceed expectations based on a plus matchup or simple volume. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em and my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.
Fantasy Football Sleeper Picks Week 11
Woody Marks vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Marks made a big move last week, as he took the starting job from Nick Chubb and saw a near 33% touch share in the Houston offense. He should be in starting lineups this week too, as the rookie faces a Titans defense that he beat for a career-high 27.9 fantasy points back in Week 4. What’s more, Tennessee has given up 16-plus points to six running backs in 2025.
RJ Harvey vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): J.K. Dobbins is dealing with an injured foot, so Harvey is in line to see more work in the Broncos' offense this week. While the matchup isn’t great … only three opposing running backs have scored more than 13.5 fantasy points against the Chiefs this season … the rookie should see enough volume in a prominent role to warrant a starting spot in fantasy lineups.
Quentin Johnston at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): I liked Johnston last week, but he scored just 9.2 fantasy points. The good news is he was targeted 10 times in the game, and that could continue with Oronde Gadsden banged up. Johnston also has a great matchup against the Jaguars, who have surrendered 10 touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing perimeter receivers.
Tre Tucker vs. Cowboys (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Tucker is now the de facto No. 1 wide receiver in Las Vegas, as the Raiders traded away Jakobi Meyers to Jacksonville. He has a tremendous matchup this week, as he faces a Cowboys defense that’s allowed the most fantasy points per game to perimeter receivers. What’s more, nine have beaten them for 15-plus points this season, regardless of alignment.
Pat Freiermuth vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): I’m not sure if it will be Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith or Darnell Washington, but there’s a good chance one of them will post a nice stat line against the Bengals. Their defense has allowed the most points per game to opposing tight ends, including 28.1 points to Freiermuth in Week 7. For those looking for some help at the position, the veteran is well worth a look.