Fab's Five Fantasy Football Sleepers For Week 5: Start Michael Pittman Jr.
Fab's Five Sleepers is your weekly look at players who aren’t considered must-starts in fantasy football lineups but could exceed expectations based on a plus matchup or simple volume. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em and my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.
Fantasy Football Sleeper Picks Week 5
Daniel Jones vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Jones has seen his fantasy points decline in each of his four starts this season, and his 10.4 points last week was a disappointment. Still, he remains a viable option this week based on a matchup against the Raiders. In their last seven road games dating back to last season, Las Vegas has allowed five field generals to score at least 16.6 fantasy points.
Cam Skattebo at Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Skattebo posted a decent 13 fantasy points last weekend, but his touch share was 48.2% in the absence of Tyrone Tracy Jr. I’d expect another big workload this week too, as a matchup against the Saints makes Skattebo an attractive fantasy starter. In their first four games, their defense has allowed three backs to beat them for at least 18 fantasy points.
Trey Benson vs. Titans (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Benson wasn’t great in his first game as the Cardinals lead back, scoring just 10.4 fantasy points. He did lead the backfield with a near 30% touch share, however, and this week’s matchup against the Titans makes him a nice flex option. In the last two weeks, their defense has allowed Jonathan Taylor and Woody Marks to score 60.7 combined points.
Chris Olave vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Olave posted just nine points last week (he lost points throwing an interception) but look at his target share … it’s at a robust 34.6% after four weeks. And while his fantasy point totals aren’t great, I still like Olave in a plus matchup against the Giants. Their defense has allowed the second-most points to wideouts, and the sixth most to the perimeter, in 2025.
Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Pittman Jr. has been quietly solid in the stat sheets, scoring 15-plus points in all but one of his first four games. In all, he’s put up an average of 15.6 points. I’d keep him in starting lineups this week, as he faces a great matchup against the Raiders. Their defense has surrendered the fourth-most points to enemy perimeter receivers after four weeks.