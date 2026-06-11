Sam LaPorta Among Potential 2026 Fantasy Football Tight End Busts

Finding a fantasy football bust at tight end can often be like finding a needle in a haystack.

Why, you might ask?

Well, the position isn’t valued as much as the other offensive skill spots in most drafts. If you look at current average draft position (ADP) data, only three are even being picked in the top 50! Heck, even Travis Kelce isn’t even in the top 100. It’s become somewhat of a pariah in the offensive skill positions, and as a result, there are only a few players who can truly be busts.

Looking ahead to 2026, I’ve projected five different tight ends, each with a level of risk; either I’m projecting the player to fail to meet expectations based on his ADP, or he is coming off a huge statistical season that he won’t duplicate. So, let’s call these receivers you should beware of in drafts, or who could fail to meet expectations based on a previous high level of fantasy success.

TIGHT END BUSTS

Sam LaPorta, Lions

LaPorta was seen as the most valuable tight end in fantasy football after posting an historic rookie season in which he led the position in points. Unfortunately, he’s rarely been the same player since. He dropped more than three points on his per-game average in 2024, and he was inconsistent in the nine games he played last season (without former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson) before missing the rest of the year with an injured back. He’ll remain a top-10 tight end in the draft due to the position’s lack of depth, but LaPorta is no longer an elite fantasy player.

George Kittle, 49ers

Kittle was awesome last season, averaging 14.7 points per game in his 11 games; only Trey McBride was better on a per-game basis. The real issue with the veteran this season is obvious: He sustained a torn Achilles in the postseason (Jan. 11), which required surgery and typically takes a nine- to 12-month recovery. Even on the short end of that timeline, how will Kittle, who will turn 33 in October, perform after such a serious procedure? And what if the timeline extends into the season (which I would expect)? If you do draft Kittle, I’d temper your expectations.

Oronde Gadsden, Chargers

Gadsden went on a four-game stretch last season that excited fantasy fans, as he averaged nearly 18 points and appeared on the path to stardom. His numbers fell off a cliff after that, as Gadsden averaged a mere 5.5 points over his final eight contests. His fantasy stock took another hit in the offseason, as the Chargers signed veteran tight end David Njoku. When you also consider the addition of Charlie Kolar, Gadsden is no longer a fantasy lock.

Dallas Goedert, Eagles

Goedert did something last season that most players don’t: He scored a career high in fantasy points at the age of 30. That was due mostly to a major increase in touchdowns, as he found the end zone 11 times, more touchdowns than he had scored in his previous three years combined. The Eagles also added Eli Stowers to the tight end group, leaving Goedert with little chance for another top-seven fantasy finish. Instead, I’d be drafting him as a No. 2 option.

Juwan Johnson, Saints

Johnson posted a career high in fantasy points in 2025 after having already played four years in the NFL. What’s more, his 77 catches and 889 receiving yards were both in the top five among tight ends. Those are impressive totals, but they’re also unlikely to be duplicated. The Saints added both Travis Etienne Jr. and Jordyn Tyson in the offseason, not to mention Noah Fant and rookie Oscar Delp. With targets projected to be more spread out in the future (Johnson had 102 last year), regression should be expected from the veteran.

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