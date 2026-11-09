Week 10 Fantasy Waiver Wire: Target Patriots WR DeMario Douglas

Sunday of Week 9 was, well, frustrating as hell.

In fact, I was talking to a friend who is also in the fantasy football industry about “trusting the process,” and how that can be somewhat of an asinine statement. He summed it up pretty well, saying, “We might as well throw s--- on the wall and see what sticks at this point.”

Perhaps I’m being a bit dramatic. Not all of the matchups went sideways, but enough did that i eventually developed a massive migraine (not kidding). Shedeur Sanders scored 17.4 fantasy points more than Jared Goff. Audric Estime finished with more points than Jahmyr Gibbs and Jonathan Taylor. Kayshon Boutte, Tank Dell and Jordan Watkins were all top-10 fantasy wideouts for this week heading into the Sunday night game. All three players scored at least six more fantasy points than ... Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Oh, and your top-scoring tight end? That would be Darren freakin' Waller. So when I tell you that the upcoming fantasy football waiver wire is nothing to write home about, I truly mean it.

With that said, here are the players you should target for Week 10.

Note: Ownership percentages are from Sleeper. Players rostered in more than 60 percent of seasonal leagues aren’t included. Players are listed in order of percentage owned.

Fantasy Waiver Wire Targets For Week 10

Quarterbacks

Aaron Rodgers, Steelers (38%): Rodgers is coming off a bye week, so he was released in many fantasy leagues. If you need quarterback help, however, he might be the best option at what has become a thin position. The veteran has scored 17-plus fantasy points four times in his last six games, and he has a pretty good matchup against the Bengals in Week 10.

Shedeur Sanders, Browns (7%): Sanders was terrific in place of Deshaun Watson, throwing for 297 yards, two touchdowns and scoring nearly 23 fantasy points in an overtime loss to the Saints. The question is … will he keep the job for Week 10, or will Watson get a chance to face his old team, the Texans? If Sanders gets the call once again, he’ll be worth a claim.

SHEDEUR TO KC CONCEPCION 64-YARD TD FOR THE LEAD!



CLEvsNO on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Zs6x4Ko8SO — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026

Other notable QBs

Malik Willis, Dolphins (39%): Willis was a popular streamer in Week 9, but he struggled against the Lions. That said, he does face a mediocre Colts defense up next.

Willis was a popular streamer in Week 9, but he struggled against the Lions. That said, he does face a mediocre Colts defense up next. J.J. McCarthy, Giants (22%): McCarthy didn’t do much against the Eagles, but he does have a favorable home matchup against the Commanders next on the schedule.

McCarthy didn’t do much against the Eagles, but he does have a favorable home matchup against the Commanders next on the schedule. Jacoby Brissett, Ravens (21%): Brissett was traded to Baltimore and will take over as the team’s starting quarterback with Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley injured.

Brissett was traded to Baltimore and will take over as the team’s starting quarterback with Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley injured. Carson Wentz, Vikings (9%): Wentz will start for the “injured” Kyler Murray in Week 9, and no one would be surprised if he takes the job over for the rest of the season.

Wentz will start for the “injured” Kyler Murray in Week 9, and no one would be surprised if he takes the job over for the rest of the season. Jalen Milroe, QB, Seahawks (0%): Sam Darnold (quadricep, cracked ribs) is expected to miss Week 10 and Drew Lock (oblique) suffered and injury Sunday, so the Seahawks could be forced to go with Milroe against the vulnerable Raiders.

Running Backs

Seth McGowan, Colts (47%): Jonathan Taylor, who has done nothing the last two weeks, remains on the trade block. As a result, McGowan could end up playing a far more prominent role in the Colts' backfield in the near future. The trade deadline is Tuesday, so we’ll know if Taylor is dealt or remains a Colt before fantasy managers submit their Week 10 waiver claims.

Emmett Johnson, Chiefs (45%): Johnson isn’t getting a massive touch share in an offense with Kenneth Walker III, but he’s getting enough usage to have some standalone flex value in fantasy leagues. Johnson has scored a touchdown in two straight games, and he’s also one of the most valuable handcuffs in fantasy football. The rookie faces the Falcons in Week 10.

Audric Estime, Saints (10%): No Travis Etienne Jr. No C.J. Donaldson. Kendre Miller was cut. Fire up Alvin Kamara, right? Nope! It was Estime, just claimed from the Browns, who got the start and led the Saints' backfield with 16 touches and 14.7 fantasy points against the Browns. Unless Etienne is able to return for Week 10, Estime will be worth a look off the waiver wire.

Audric Estime go-ahead TD! (He was a Brown earlier this week)



CLEvsNO on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/BCgkHzAqhJ — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026

Other notable RBs

Mike Washington Jr., Raiders (52%): Washington and Ashton Jeanty were both fantasy duds in Week 9, but the former is still worth rostering in fantasy leagues.

Washington and Ashton Jeanty were both fantasy duds in Week 9, but the former is still worth rostering in fantasy leagues. Kaelon Black, 49ers (43%): Black isn’t going to unseat Christian McCaffrey, but the rookie has looked good when he has played, and he’s also a valuable fantasy handcuff.

Black isn’t going to unseat Christian McCaffrey, but the rookie has looked good when he has played, and he’s also a valuable fantasy handcuff. Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jaguars (41%): Rodriguez has had 11-plus points in two straight games. At the very least, he should be added as a handcuff for Bhayshul Tuten.

Rodriguez has had 11-plus points in two straight games. At the very least, he should be added as a handcuff for Bhayshul Tuten. Dylan Sampson, Browns (36%): Sampson led the Browns' backs in snaps and fantasy points in Week 9, so he’s at the very least rosterable as depth or a bye-week flex.

Sampson led the Browns' backs in snaps and fantasy points in Week 9, so he’s at the very least rosterable as depth or a bye-week flex. Justice Hill, Ravens (10%): It doesn’t appear the Ravens will trade Derrick Henry, but Hill has still seen a combined 19 touches (25.7 fantasy points) over his last two contests.

It doesn’t appear the Ravens will trade Derrick Henry, but Hill has still seen a combined 19 touches (25.7 fantasy points) over his last two contests. Corey Kiner, Patriots (7%): Rhamondre Stevenson sustained an injury against the Packers and TreVeyon Henderson has been out, so Kiner might get some burn in Week 10.

Rhamondre Stevenson sustained an injury against the Packers and TreVeyon Henderson has been out, so Kiner might get some burn in Week 10. Kaleb Johnson, Packers (3%): Josh Jacobs was injured in Week 9, so Johnson led the Packers' backfield in touches. Keep tabs on both Jacobs and MarShawn Lloyd (27%), though. If either returns for Week 10, Johnson would be far less attractive as an option.

Wide Receivers

Adonai Mitchell, Jets (63%): Mitchell was a dud in Week 9, scoring no points in Kansas City despite Garrett Wilson missing the contest. So why add him? Well, he did see seven targets, and the Jets have a favorable matchup against the Bills next on the schedule. If Wilson is unable to return to action in Week 10, Mitchell will remain a viable streaming option.

Ryan Flournoy, Cowboys (55)%): Flournoy was not impressive in his first game of the year without George Pickens, catching just two passes in Sunday's win over the Colts. Still, he’s a talented player in a high-scoring offense. That alone makes him a worthwhile waiver-wire add, especially if Pickens is out another week. The Cowboys face the Niners next.

Courtland Sutton, Broncos (51%): Jaylen Waddle’s bad season got worse in Week 9, as he suffered a concussion against the Panthers and was unable to return. That opened the door for Sutton and Pat Bryant (8%) to shine in the stat sheets, as they each scored 15-plus fantasy points. The Broncos have a bye in Week 10, but both wideouts are worth adding and stashing.

Caleb Douglas, Dolphins (50%): Douglas didn’t have a huge stat line against the Lions, but he did have eight targets, six catches and 13 fantasy points. He now has scored at least 13 points in three of his first five games as a pro, and he clearly has a nice rapport with Malik Willis. With a plus matchup against the Colts next, Douglas has some real flex appeal for Week 10.

DeMario Douglas, Patriots (44%): Douglas, who has been on this list for multiple weeks, had another strong game in the stat sheets. He “popped” for five catches, 102 yards and 15.2 points in a loss to the Packers, and he now has scored 15-plus points in four of his last five games. As long as A.J. Brown is out of action, Douglas has proven to be a startable and valuable asset.

Pop Douglas TD!



21 unanswered points in the second half for the @Patriots.



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Other notable WRs

Antonio Williams, Commanders (43%): Williams has been targeted 13 times in his last two games, and he’s worth a fantasy roster spot at this point, even as a depth piece.

Williams has been targeted 13 times in his last two games, and he’s worth a fantasy roster spot at this point, even as a depth piece. Tank Dell, Texans (26%): Dell posted a strong stat line against the Chargers, finishing with four catches, 105 yards, and 20.5 fantasy points. He looked healthy doing it, too.

Dell posted a strong stat line against the Chargers, finishing with four catches, 105 yards, and 20.5 fantasy points. He looked healthy doing it, too. Quentin Johnston, Chargers (21%): Ladd McConkey got hurt (again), so Johnston could be the best option in a pathetic Chargers passing game against the Ravens.

Ladd McConkey got hurt (again), so Johnston could be the best option in a pathetic Chargers passing game against the Ravens. Konata Mumpfield, Rams (8%): Puka Nacua was injured Sunday. If he misses any time, Mumpfield and Tutu Atwell (0%) would be on the radar. Not good, I know.

Puka Nacua was injured Sunday. If he misses any time, Mumpfield and Tutu Atwell (0%) would be on the radar. Not good, I know. Jordan Watkins, 49ers (4%): Watkins scored a touchdown and 18.6 fantasy points, and he’ll be worth a look against Dallas if Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. remain out.

Tight Ends

Chig Okonkwo, Commanders (19%): Okonkwo saw seven targets and scored 11.7 fantasy points against the Rams, marking the third time in four games he has scored at least 10 points. With tight end being a dumpster fire and Okonkwo seeing 24 combined targets in his last four games, he’s worth a waiver claim. The veteran will face the Giants next.

Darren Waller, Panthers (15%): Waller went off against the Broncos, posting eight catches for 90 yards, a touchdown and a season-high 23 fantasy points. He now has scored 12 or more points in two of his last three games. Tommy Tremble (0%) has also been in the mix for the Panthers, but Waller is the Carolina tight end to target. He’ll face the Saints in Week 10.

Darren Waller gets UP to snag the TD!



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Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/FTf5Lqayd2 — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026

Notable Tight Ends

Pat Freiermuth, Steelers (34%): Freiermuth and Darnell Washington (6%), in that order, are worth a look off the wire thanks to their favorable matchup against the Bengals.

Freiermuth and Darnell Washington (6%), in that order, are worth a look off the wire thanks to their favorable matchup against the Bengals. AJ Barner, Seahawks (17%): I'm changing the points here a bit … Barner had 15 in a win over the Cardinals … but tight end is a dumpster fire, and he faces Las Vegas next.

Defenses

Ravens defense vs. Chargers (38%): The Ravens have been awful in fantasy for the last three weeks, but facing the lowly Chargers makes it a terrific streaming option.

The Ravens have been awful in fantasy for the last three weeks, but facing the lowly Chargers makes it a terrific streaming option. Bills defense at Jets (14%): The Jets offense is a target in fantasy matchups as it pertains to defenses, so the Bills will no doubt be a popular sleeper option this week.

The Jets offense is a target in fantasy matchups as it pertains to defenses, so the Bills will no doubt be a popular sleeper option this week. Colts defense vs. Dolphins (5%): The Colts defense hasn’t had much value from a fantasy perspective, but facing the Dolphins puts this unit on the streaming radar.

Kickers

Cameron Dicker, Chargers (30%): Dicker has posted 12-plus fantasy points in each of his last two games, and he has a plus matchup against the Ravens in Week 10.

Dicker has posted 12-plus fantasy points in each of his last two games, and he has a plus matchup against the Ravens in Week 10. Chad Ryland, Cardinals (13%): Ryland has been up and down in the stat sheets lately, but he faces a Rams defense that he beat for more than 20 fantasy points in Week 6.

Ryland has been up and down in the stat sheets lately, but he faces a Rams defense that he beat for more than 20 fantasy points in Week 6. Ryan Fitzgerald, Panthers (2%): Fitzgerald’s numbers have been poor in recent weeks, but he faces a Saints defense that’s been very generous to kickers in Week 10.