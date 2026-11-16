Week 11 Fantasy Waiver Wire: Target 49ers RB Kaelon Black

Bye-maggedon is upon us.

This week, the Browns, Falcons, Packers, Patriots, Rams and Seahawks are all off. That’s a lot of teams (and players!) we won’t have available for our fantasy lineups. As a result, the waiver wire will be, well, not what you would call plentiful. Not that it’ll be devoid of potential streamers and flex starters, they'll just be fewer and further between due to the byes, not to mention a ton of injuries.

In fact, I’ve had to list a few players who are more than likely gone in competitive leagues in an effort to help those in smaller “home” leagues. But don’t worry, there are plenty of deep-league dart throws for those in need in leagues where waiver wires are already somewhat thin.

With that said, here are the players you should target for Week 11.

Note: Ownership percentages are from Sleeper. Players rostered in more than 60 percent of seasonal leagues aren’t included. Players are listed in order of percentage owned.

Fantasy Waiver Wire Targets For Week 11

Quarterbacks

Bo Nix, Broncos (57%): Nix has been a better fantasy option in recent weeks, scoring 19-plus points in two of his past three games. He’s available in a ton of leagues coming off a bye, and he’ll be very startable against the Raiders, especially with six teams on a bye. Their defense has been generous to quarterbacks this season, so Nix can be added and started for those in need.

BO NIX 62-YARD TOUCHDOWN RUN



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Aaron Rodgers, Steelers (53%): Rodgers has had more than his share of good stat lines this season, scoring 16-plus fantasy points in four of his last six games going into a Sunday night battle against the Bengals. In three of those four games, the veteran surpassed 21 points. He gets a plus matchup against a fading Eagles team in a Week 11 battle of Pennsylvania.

Other notable QBs

Fernando Mendoza, Raiders (31%): Mendoza is now the unquestioned starter in Las Vegas, so he’s clearly on the redraft radar. He has some brutal matchups ahead, though.

Mendoza is now the unquestioned starter in Las Vegas, so he’s clearly on the redraft radar. He has some brutal matchups ahead, though. J.J. McCarthy, Giants (24%): McCarthy scored 18-plus fantasy points in a Week 10 loss to the Commanders, and he’ll be a viable streamer this week against the Jaguars.

McCarthy scored 18-plus fantasy points in a Week 10 loss to the Commanders, and he’ll be a viable streamer this week against the Jaguars. Deshaun Watson, Browns (16%): Watson has a bye in Week 11, but he has scored 18-plus points in two of his last three games. He also gets the Raiders in Week 12.

Watson has a bye in Week 11, but he has scored 18-plus points in two of his last three games. He also gets the Raiders in Week 12. Cam Ward, Titans (13%): Ward has quietly posted 19-plus fantasy points in each of his last two games, and he gets a plus matchup against the Cowboys next on the slate.

Running Backs

Alvin Kamara, Saints (57%): Kamara had just five touches against the Panthers on Sunday, but he scored two touchdowns and finished with 16.4 fantasy points. He now has had 13-plus points in three of his last four games. Do I like his usage in the first game with Travis Etienne Jr. back? Nope, I hate it. But with six teams on a bye and injuries everywhere, Kamara has flex value.

Kaelon Black, 49ers (40%): Black has been in this article for what seems like forever, and yet he’s still a free agent in 60% of Sleeper leagues. Maybe playing so well in the national Fox game against the hapless Cowboys defense will drive up his ownership percentage. During the upcoming "bye-mageddon," the rookie will have standalone flex value against the Vikings.

KAELON BLACK RUNNING THROUGH THE DEFENSE



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Seth McGowan, Colts (26%): Fantasy managers cut McGowan when the Colts didn’t trade Jonathan Taylor, but that was a mistake. That was evident against the Dolphins, as he saw 12 touches and posted 77 rushing yards and a touchdown. In fact, his 13.7 points Sunday were 1.4 points higher than JT's total (12.3). McGowan could have flex value during the bye-maggedon.

Other notable RBs

Bam Knight, Cardinals (22%): Knight is a total shot-in-the-dark dart throw, but he has looked better than Tyler Allgeier at times and is likely to share the backfield work.

Knight is a total shot-in-the-dark dart throw, but he has looked better than Tyler Allgeier at times and is likely to share the backfield work. Elijah Mitchell, Eagles (5%): If you’re like me and think Saquon Barkley isn’t going to finish the season because the Eagles are cooked, stashing Mitchell makes sense.

Wide Receivers

Jordyn Tyson, Saints (68%): Tyson is over my ownership percentage threshold, and he won’t be a free agent in competitive fantasy leagues. However, smaller “home” leagues might have been slow to grab him when he returned from injured reserve. He busted out Sunday against the Panthers, posting 11 catches on 13 targets for 80 yards and 19 fantasy points.

Tank Dell, Texans (67%): Like Tyson, Dell is also over my ownership percentage threshold. If even a few managers find him on the wire (33% availability on Sleeper), however, it’s worth listing him here. Dell looks like he’s back at 100%, and with Marvin Harrison Jr. banged up, the speedster will be flex-worthy in Week 11 when the Texans host the hapless Colts. If Dell isn’t available, his teammate Xavier Hutchinson (3%) is also worth a look off the wire.

Makai Lemon, Eagles (57%): Lemon was a nice flex starter in three games before the Eagles’ bye week, scoring 11-plus fantasy points in each. While there’s a chance DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks could return from their respective injuries, Lemon is still worth adding with so many teams on a bye. The rookie faces the Steelers in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Courtland Sutton, Broncos (50%): Jaylen Waddle suffered a concussion before the Broncos’ bye week, so Sutton and Pat Bryant (13%) are both worth a look off the wire. Both players had 15-plus fantasy points against the Panthers before the bye, and an upcoming matchup against the Raiders is favorable. Waddle’s status is a major factor, but Sutton and Bryant have value.

Elic Ayomanor, Titans (9)%): If the Titans are without Carnell Tate (shoulder) again, Ayomanor and Chimere Dike (16%) will both be worth a look off the wire. Both players have posted decent lines in the last two games—Dike in Week 8 and Ayomanor in Week 10—and an upcoming game against the Cowboys is favorable. Obviously, their value is dependent on Tate’s status.

Other notable WRs

Keenan Allen, 49ers (62%): Allen was targeted seven times and caught five passes for 61 yards in his first game with the 49ers. He'll have value while Mike Evans is out of action.

Allen was targeted seven times and caught five passes for 61 yards in his first game with the 49ers. He'll have value while Mike Evans is out of action. Ryan Flournoy, Cowboys (51%): Flournoy had a solid stat line in a loss to the 49ers, and he now has scored 11 or more fantasy points in all but one of his last six games.

Flournoy had a solid stat line in a loss to the 49ers, and he now has scored 11 or more fantasy points in all but one of his last six games. Adonai Mitchell, Jets (45%): Omar Cooper Jr. continues to deal with injuries, and Mitchell was targeted eight times in a loss to the Bills. He’s worth a look this week.

Omar Cooper Jr. continues to deal with injuries, and Mitchell was targeted eight times in a loss to the Bills. He’s worth a look this week. Konata Mumpfield, Rams (44%): Mumpfield had 81 yards in the Rams' rout of the Cardinals, leading the team. They do have a bye in Week 11, though, so he’s just a stash.

Tight Ends

Michael Mayer, Raiders (22%): Mayer didn’t have a very good stat line Sunday, but Brock Bowers suffered an injured ankle and was unable to return. That could leave Mayer as the top option in the passing game for Fernando Mendoza next week when the Raiders face Denver. Keep tabs on Bowers’s status and put in a claim for Mayer in case Bowers is sidelined.

Chig Okonkwo, Commanders (19%): Okonkwo isn’t posting huge numbers, but he has scored 10 or more fantasy points in three of his last five games. He also has seen at least seven targets in three of his last four games, so Jayden Daniels is clearly looking his way. At what is a thin tight end position and with six teams on a bye, Okonkwo will be streamable against the Bengals.

OH MY CHIG OKONKWO 🗣️



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Other notable TEs

Brenton Strange, Jaguars (67%) : Strange is owned in most competitive leagues, but home leaguers could add and start him when he faces the Giants in Week 11.

: Strange is owned in most competitive leagues, but home leaguers could add and start him when he faces the Giants in Week 11. Mike Gesicki, Bengals (52%): Gesicki has scored six touchdowns going into Sunday night, and he has a plus matchup against the Commanders next on the schedule.

Gesicki has scored six touchdowns going into Sunday night, and he has a plus matchup against the Commanders next on the schedule. Darren Waller, Panthers (47%): Waller is anything but consistent, but his ability to post a decent line at any time makes him a viable fantasy streamer with six teams on bye.

Waller is anything but consistent, but his ability to post a decent line at any time makes him a viable fantasy streamer with six teams on bye. Tyler Higbee, Rams (35%): Higbee had three catches and a touchdown against the Cardinals. The Rams do have a bye in Week 11, though, so he’s more of a stash.

Defenses

Bills defense (48%): The Bills defense put up a solid stat line against the Jets, and it gets a great matchup against Kyle McCord and the Dolphins next on the slate.

The Bills defense put up a solid stat line against the Jets, and it gets a great matchup against Kyle McCord and the Dolphins next on the slate. Bears defense (30%): The Bears defense posted a strong 15-point performance before their bye week, and an upcoming home matchup against the Saints is favorable.

The Bears defense posted a strong 15-point performance before their bye week, and an upcoming home matchup against the Saints is favorable. Lions defense (27%): The Lions defense lost Aidan Hutchinson, but it scored 12 points in Week 10 and gets a great matchup against the Bucs next (perhaps led by rookie Jalon Daniels).

Kickers

Chase McLaughlin, Buccaneers (44%): McLaughlin is one of the best fantasy kickers, and he got cut in many leagues with the Bucs on a bye in Week 10. Grab him now.

McLaughlin is one of the best fantasy kickers, and he got cut in many leagues with the Bucs on a bye in Week 10. Grab him now. Chris Boswell, Steelers (41%): Boswell has been very solid in the stat sheets in recent weeks, and he gets a great matchup against the Eagles next on the schedule.

Boswell has been very solid in the stat sheets in recent weeks, and he gets a great matchup against the Eagles next on the schedule. Cairo Santos, Bears (11%): Like McLaughlin, Santos was cut in many leagues because of the Bears’ Week 10 bye. I’d pick him up and start him against the Saints in Week 11.