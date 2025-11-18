Week 12 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Lions DST Ranks In The Top Five
Welcome to Week 12!
The NFL schedule goes back to a four-team bye week, as the Chargers, Commanders, Broncos, and Dolphins are off. That obviously leaves us without each of their defenses, all of which can be considered viable weekly starters when the matchup is favorable.
There are longer any International Games left on the schedule, so the Sunday slate starts at 1pm ET with seven games. There are four games in the 4pm ET window, followed of course by the usual Sunday night and Monday night contests to end the weekend’s action.
This week’s defense risers in the rankings include the Ravens, Patriots, and Browns, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, defensive units like the Chiefs, Colts, and Eagles could struggle versus tougher foes.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football defense rankings for Week 12 of the NFL season.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
Week 12 Fantasy Defense Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Seahawks
SEA
at TEN
2
Ravens
BAL
vs. NYJ
3
Lions
DET
vs. NYG
4
Packers
GB
vs. MIN
5
Patriots
NE
at CIN
6
Bills
BUF
at HOU
7
Browns
CLE
at LV
8
Raiders
LV
vs. CLE
9
Falcons
ATL
at NO
10
Rams
LAR
vs. TB
11
Cardinals
ARI
vs. JAC
12
49ers
SF
vs. CAR
13
Steelers
PIT
at CHI
14
Saints
NO
vs. ATL
15
Vikings
MIN
at GB
16
Bears
CHI
vs. PIT
17
Jaguars
JAC
at ARI
18
Chiefs
KC
vs. IND
19
Panthers
CAR
at SF
20
Titans
TEN
vs. SEA
21
Eagles
PHI
at DAL
22
Texans
HOU
vs. BUF
23
Jets
NYJ
at BAL
24
Colts
IND
at KC
25
Buccaneers
TB
at LAR
26
Bengals
CIN
vs. NE
27
Cowboys
DAL
vs. PHI
28
Giants
NYG
at DET