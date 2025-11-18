SI

Week 12 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Lions DST Ranks In The Top Five

Michael Fabiano

The Lions defense faces the New York Giants in Week 12.
/ Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Welcome to Week 12!

The NFL schedule goes back to a four-team bye week, as the Chargers, Commanders, Broncos, and Dolphins are off. That obviously leaves us without each of their defenses, all of which can be considered viable weekly starters when the matchup is favorable.

There are longer any International Games left on the schedule, so the Sunday slate starts at 1pm ET with seven games. There are four games in the 4pm ET window, followed of course by the usual Sunday night and Monday night contests to end the weekend’s action.

This week’s defense risers in the rankings include the Ravens, Patriots, and Browns, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, defensive units like the Chiefs, Colts, and Eagles could struggle versus tougher foes.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football defense rankings for Week 12 of the NFL season.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!

Week 12 Fantasy Defense Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Seahawks

SEA

at TEN

2

Ravens

BAL

vs. NYJ

3

Lions

DET

vs. NYG

4

Packers

GB

vs. MIN

5

Patriots

NE

at CIN

6

Bills

BUF

at HOU

7

Browns

CLE

at LV

8

Raiders

LV

vs. CLE

9

Falcons

ATL

at NO

10

Rams

LAR

vs. TB

11

Cardinals

ARI

vs. JAC

12

49ers

SF

vs. CAR

13

Steelers

PIT

at CHI

14

Saints

NO

vs. ATL

15

Vikings

MIN

at GB

16

Bears

CHI

vs. PIT

17

Jaguars

JAC

at ARI

18

Chiefs

KC

vs. IND

19

Panthers

CAR

at SF

20

Titans

TEN

vs. SEA

21

Eagles

PHI

at DAL

22

Texans

HOU

vs. BUF

23

Jets

NYJ

at BAL

24

Colts

IND

at KC

25

Buccaneers

TB

at LAR

26

Bengals

CIN

vs. NE

27

Cowboys

DAL

vs. PHI

28

Giants

NYG

at DET

Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

